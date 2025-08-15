Final draft: Stages, challenges, eliminations, and rankings explored 

On August 12, 2025, Japan’s first physical survival series, Final Draft, was released on Netflix. In the show, 25 former athletes battled through intense stages for a 30 million yen prize.
It then culminated in a final showdown between the strongest contenders. Here's a breakdown of every stage, challenge, elimination, and everything across the contest.
Final Draft's stage 1: The Yellow Stage (Endurance)
Challenge: Snow-Covered Mountain Climb
Competitors were tested on stamina as they climbed to an altitude of 1,500 meters.
- Winner: Atsushi Arai
- Eliminated: Yujo Kitagata (Former Professional Baseball Player)
Final Draft's stage 2: The Pink Stage (Perseverance)
Challenge: Sit-up Marathon
Athletes had to perform sit-ups to failure while secured under bars on an inclined slide. The four with the lowest counts were eliminated.
- Winner: Yuya Shozui
- Eliminated:
- Yu Kato (Former Women’s Baseball Player)
- Yosuke Kashiwagi (Former Japan National Soccer Team)
- Sari Baba (Former Tennis Pro)
- Goson Sakai (Former Soccer Player)
Final Draft's stage 3: The Blue Stage (Judgement)
Challenge: Monkey Bars
Each competitor picked four athletes to form a group of five, only to discover that teams would compete against each other.
Winners:
- Yoshio Itoi
- Kenta Tsukamoto
- Ryudai Onikura
- Naoto Hayasaka
- Hozumi Hasegawa
- Takashi Kurihara
- Koji Tokuda
- Katsuma Yonemura
- Ryosuke Miyaguni
- Masato
- Masayuki Shimokawa
- Atsushi Arai
- Kazuhiro Goya
- Yuya Shozui
Eliminated:
- Akira Kaji
- Kaho Mita
- Yoshito Okubo
- Tomoe Tamura
- Eri Tosaka
- Slowest time: Kouzi
Team captains (Based on highest speed in Monkey Bars challenge):
Yuya Shozui’s team:
- Atsushi Arai
- Kazuhiro Goya
- Koji Tokuda
- Ryosuke Miyaguni
- Masayuki Shimokawa
Katsuma Yonemura’s team:
- Yoshio Itoi
- Takashi Kurihara
- Kenta Tsukamoto
- Ryudai Onikura
- Hozumi Hasegawa
Eliminated after team face-off:
- Masato (Former Street Workout Athlete)
- Naoto Hayasaka (Former member of the Japan National Gymnastics Team)
Final Draft's stage 4: The Orange Stage (Unity)
Challenge: Sandbag Tower Climb
Teams had to stack 45-pound sandbags into towers and climb them to reach the highest platform.
Winners:
- Katsuma Yonemura
- Yoshio Itoi
- Takashi Kurihara
- Kenta Tsukamoto
- Ryudai Onikura
- Hozumi Hasegawa
Eliminated (Yuya’s Team):
- Yuya Shozui
- Atsushi Arai (Former Water Polo Player)
- Kazuhiro Goya (Former member of the Japan National Rugby Sevens Teams)
- Koji Tokuda (Former American Football Player)
- Ryosuke Miyaguni (Former Professional Baseball Player)
- Masayuki Shimokawa (Former Member of the Japan National Kabaddi Team)
Voluntary Exit: Kenta Tsukamoto walked away with 3 million yen during an early-exit offer round.
Final Draft's stage 5: The Gray Stage (Redemption)
Challenge: Tug of War (Redemption Rope)
The eliminated members of Yuya Shozui’s team battled among themselves for a chance at redemption.
Winner: Yuya Shozui
Final Eliminated from Redemption:
- Atsushi Arai
- Kazuhiro Goya
- Koji Tokuda
- Ryosuke Miyaguni
- Masayuki Shimokawa
Final Draft's stage 6: The Purple Stage (The ability to push through)
Challenges: Touch Boxing and Chase Tag (against two mystery fighters)
Finalists Chosen:
- Hozumi Hasegawa
- Yuya Shozui
Eliminated:
- Katsuma Yonemura (Former Judo Athlete)
- Yoshio Itoi
- Takashi Kurihara (Former Member of the Japan National American Football Team)
- Ryudai Onikura (Former Amateur Boxer)
Bonus Redemption Challenge: Megaball Sumo: In this, eliminated contestants competed one last time in a unique sumo-style challenge using a giant ball.
Winner: Yoshio Itoi (Re-enters as a finalist)
Last Stage of Final Draft: The Red Stage (Strength and Spirit)
Challenge: The Final Crawl
Athletes had to crawl using both hands and feet across a floor with scattered holds. The first to hit the goal button earned a point. Once a point was scored, the goal was moved one meter further for that player. The first to score two points would win.
Finalists:
- Hozumi Hasegawa
- Yuya Shozui
- Yoshio Itoi
Champion:
Former professional baseball player Yoshio Itoi won Final Draft and secured the 30 million yen prize.
Final Eliminated:
- Hozumi Hasegawa (Former Boxing World Champion)
- Yuya Shozui (Former Baseball Phenom)
All 8 episodes of the Japanese survival show are available to stream on Netflix!