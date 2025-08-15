Final draft: Stages, challenges, eliminations, and rankings explored 

On August 12, 2025, Japan’s first physical survival series, Final Draft, was released on Netflix. In the show, 25 former athletes battled through intense stages for a 30 million yen prize.

It then culminated in a final showdown between the strongest contenders. Here's a breakdown of every stage, challenge, elimination, and everything across the contest.

Final Draft's stage 1: The Yellow Stage (Endurance)

Challenge: Snow-Covered Mountain Climb

Competitors were tested on stamina as they climbed to an altitude of 1,500 meters.

Winner: Atsushi Arai

Atsushi Arai Eliminated: Yujo Kitagata (Former Professional Baseball Player)

Final Draft's stage 2: The Pink Stage (Perseverance)

Challenge: Sit-up Marathon

Athletes had to perform sit-ups to failure while secured under bars on an inclined slide. The four with the lowest counts were eliminated.

Winner: Yuya Shozui

Yuya Shozui Eliminated:

Yu Kato (Former Women’s Baseball Player)

Yosuke Kashiwagi (Former Japan National Soccer Team)

Sari Baba (Former Tennis Pro)

Goson Sakai (Former Soccer Player)

Final Draft's stage 3: The Blue Stage (Judgement)

Challenge: Monkey Bars

Each competitor picked four athletes to form a group of five, only to discover that teams would compete against each other.

Winners:

Yoshio Itoi

Kenta Tsukamoto

Ryudai Onikura

Naoto Hayasaka

Hozumi Hasegawa

Takashi Kurihara

Koji Tokuda

Katsuma Yonemura

Ryosuke Miyaguni

Masato

Masayuki Shimokawa

Atsushi Arai

Kazuhiro Goya

Yuya Shozui

Eliminated:

Akira Kaji

Kaho Mita

Yoshito Okubo

Tomoe Tamura

Eri Tosaka

Slowest time: Kouzi

Team captains (Based on highest speed in Monkey Bars challenge):

Yuya Shozui’s team:

Atsushi Arai

Kazuhiro Goya

Koji Tokuda

Ryosuke Miyaguni

Masayuki Shimokawa

Katsuma Yonemura’s team:

Yoshio Itoi

Takashi Kurihara

Kenta Tsukamoto

Ryudai Onikura

Hozumi Hasegawa

Eliminated after team face-off:

Masato (Former Street Workout Athlete)

Naoto Hayasaka (Former member of the Japan National Gymnastics Team)

Final Draft's stage 4: The Orange Stage (Unity)

Challenge: Sandbag Tower Climb

Teams had to stack 45-pound sandbags into towers and climb them to reach the highest platform.

Winners:

Katsuma Yonemura

Yoshio Itoi

Takashi Kurihara

Kenta Tsukamoto

Ryudai Onikura

Hozumi Hasegawa

Eliminated (Yuya’s Team):

Yuya Shozui

Atsushi Arai (Former Water Polo Player)

Kazuhiro Goya (Former member of the Japan National Rugby Sevens Teams)

Koji Tokuda (Former American Football Player)

Ryosuke Miyaguni (Former Professional Baseball Player)

Masayuki Shimokawa (Former Member of the Japan National Kabaddi Team)

Voluntary Exit: Kenta Tsukamoto walked away with 3 million yen during an early-exit offer round.

Final Draft's stage 5: The Gray Stage (Redemption)

Challenge: Tug of War (Redemption Rope)

The eliminated members of Yuya Shozui’s team battled among themselves for a chance at redemption.

Winner: Yuya Shozui

Final Eliminated from Redemption:

Atsushi Arai

Kazuhiro Goya

Koji Tokuda

Ryosuke Miyaguni

Masayuki Shimokawa

Final Draft's stage 6: The Purple Stage (The ability to push through)

Challenges: Touch Boxing and Chase Tag (against two mystery fighters)

Finalists Chosen:

Hozumi Hasegawa

Yuya Shozui

Eliminated:

Katsuma Yonemura (Former Judo Athlete)

Yoshio Itoi

Takashi Kurihara (Former Member of the Japan National American Football Team)

Ryudai Onikura (Former Amateur Boxer)

Bonus Redemption Challenge: Megaball Sumo: In this, eliminated contestants competed one last time in a unique sumo-style challenge using a giant ball.

Winner: Yoshio Itoi (Re-enters as a finalist)

Last Stage of Final Draft: The Red Stage (Strength and Spirit)

Yoshio Itoi won the show (Image via X/@NetflixJP)

Challenge: The Final Crawl

Athletes had to crawl using both hands and feet across a floor with scattered holds. The first to hit the goal button earned a point. Once a point was scored, the goal was moved one meter further for that player. The first to score two points would win.

Finalists:

Hozumi Hasegawa

Yuya Shozui

Yoshio Itoi

Champion:

Former professional baseball player Yoshio Itoi won Final Draft and secured the 30 million yen prize.

Final Eliminated:

Hozumi Hasegawa (Former Boxing World Champion)

Yuya Shozui (Former Baseball Phenom)

All 8 episodes of the Japanese survival show are available to stream on Netflix!

