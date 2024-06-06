Frankly Speaking ending explained: Did Ki-Baek and Woo-Ju finally reveal their truth and find fulfillment?

Frankly Speaking, a Netflix original series, concluded on June 6, 2024, after 12 episodes. Starring Ko Kyoung-Pyo and Kang Han-Na, the drama follows a disheartened broadcaster who becomes obsessed with revealing the truth, exploring themes of subjugation and transformation under social pressure.

In episode 11, Ki-Baek's (Ko Kyoung-Pyo) mother is hospitalized in critical condition after a car accident involving the Song family. His brothers and father are also injured, with Ki-Baek suffering more severe injuries since his mother, who was driving, took the brunt of the impact.

Netflix's Frankly Speaking wraps with the show of an endearing short play performed at the children's school. In the children's play, the narrative of Ki-Baek and Woo-Ju is recounted as the friendship of a lion that pretends to have a fancy mane until one day it breaks off in front of others. The rabbit then helps the lion realize he is already wonderful without the mane.

Did Ki-Baek and Woo-ju get their happy ending in Frankly Speaking?

In brief, Netflix's original series Frankly Speaking is a melodrama that unfolds around the lives of Song Ki-Baek, a 33-year-old Ultra FM announcer who suffers from a disease that makes him candidly speak without pondering, and On Woo-ju, a variety show writer who would stop at nothing to create an entertaining show.

The news of Ki-Baek's mother's full recovery opens the final episode of Frankly Speaking. Meanwhile, Ki-Baek seeks employment opportunities and requests advance payments to assist in covering his mother's expenses. Conversely, Jeong-Heon absconds to his hometown and works as a volunteer at an elderly hospital.

Meanwhile, Ki-Baek's father gives away Ki-Baek's mom's business inventory to a shady man to sell the business. However, he quickly ceases answering calls from Ki-Baek's father, creating tension within Ki-Baek's family. When they visit his father at the warehouse, Ki-Baek advises him not to take any further action that may further aggravate the situation.

As a result, his brothers chastise him for being a bad brother and seeing the family as a burden, but the sellers intervene before the fight can truly get heated. Later, they find the shady guy and Ki-Baek's father knocks up the scam artists and saves the day.

Ki-Baek finally breaks down in tears as he realizes how his family kept him from being embarrassed. In a touching moment, Ki-Baek and his father express their regret for treating one another so badly.

At last, Woo-Ju (Kang Han-Na) finally meets her birth mother, informing her that everything is good and that it will only get better, so she shouldn't worry and should lead a happy life as well. Later, Woo-ju dismisses the old rookie writers who wanted to be with her on the new project she started at work because she discovered they were running little errands to earn petty cash so they could be at her side.

In the end, Ki-Baek receives an invitation to anchor a news program. He decides to accept to offer after learning a valuable life lesson that no job is beneath him. After deciding to publicly disclose that he has anxiety and panic disorder—a condition that many Korean celebrities deal with—he subsequently departs on a trip.

Ki-Baek is seen attending the event which his mother had initially requested him to go before her accident. Meanwhile, Ki-Baek proposes Woo-Ju to be his enormous universe for a very long time and gives her a ring that says "My Universe" on the exterior.

Frankly Speaking wraps up with the main message from its plot that individuals should seek help and support from their friends and loved ones and that no one should ever hide their genuine emotions.

Frankly Speaking is available on Netflix for global streaming.