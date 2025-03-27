"Hitting milestones like a boss!" - Fans cheer as Agust D surpasses 4.2 billion Spotify streams, becoming the 2nd most-streamed Asian rapper

Agust D, also known as BTS' SUGA, has achieved another major milestone on Spotify. The rapper has officially surpassed 4.2 billion streams under his profile, solidifying his position as one of the most successful K-pop soloists on the platform.

With this achievement, Agust D becomes the second most-streamed Asian rapper in Spotify's history, as per X user @Bangtan7_Stream. Fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating his impact as both an artist and producer. One fan wrote:

"YOOONNNNGGGGIIIIIII Hell yeah!!! Hitting milestones like a boss!"

"4.2 BILLION STREAMS?! Agust D isn't just making history-HE IS HISTORY! The second most-streamed Asian rapper EVER. A LEGEND, A KING, A GENIUS," said another fan.

"Whether it's through BTS, his solo work as Agust D, or his genius as a producer, Min Yoongi's impact is undeniable," wrote one netizen.

"CONGRATULATIONS AGUST D! THE KING, THE BOSS, SUGA," posted an X user.

Whether praising his journey or recognizing his impact, ARMYs, the official BTS fandom's reactions highlight just how much he continues to inspire.

"THE GENIUS PRODUCER, RAPPER, AND LYRICIST DOES IT AGAIN! Agust D is on a whole different level. 4.2 BILLION STREAMS and still RISING! BOW DOWN," said this ARMY.

"From underground rapper to global icon- SUGA's journey is inspiring. 4.2 billion streams is just the beginning," mentioned an individual on X.

"AGUST D DOMINATES AGAIN! From a self-produced mixtape to breaking global records, this man is UNSTOPPABLE! 4.2 BILLION STREAMS and counting!!! HIS IMPACT IS INSANE," added this fan.

Expand Tweet

Agust D aka BTS' SUGA's solo journey so far

BTS's SUGA released his latest solo album, D-Day, on April 21, 2023, under his Agust D alias. The album featured the singles People Pt. 2 and Haegeum and debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200, marking his first top-10 entry on the chart.

With this achievement, he tied with his bandmate Jimin as the highest-charting South Korean solo artist in Billboard 200 history. To accompany the album, Disney+ released Suga: Road to D-Day, a documentary chronicling his creative process and a music road trip across multiple countries.

Following the album's release, he embarked on the Suga Agust D Tour, his first solo world tour, covering several cities in the United States, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. On October 6, 2023, his song The Last from a previous Agust D release surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, making him the fifth-leading Korean artist with the most songs exceeding this milestone.

However, SUGA’s solo music career began long before D-Day. He released his first self-titled mixtape, Agust D, on August 15, 2016, via SoundCloud. Opting not to release it commercially, he expressed his desire for artistic freedom outside of industry constraints.

That changed in February 2018 when he re-released his first mixtape on streaming platforms, where it gained traction, ranking third on Billboard’s World Albums Chart and breaking into multiple other Billboard charts, including Emerging Artists.

The mixtape tackled themes such as depression and social anxiety, receiving critical recognition. Fuse TV ranked it among the top 20 mixtapes of 2016.

In 2017, he composed the song Wine for singer Suran, a track she discovered while working in his studio. The song peaked at number 2 on the Gaon Digital Chart and won the Best R&B award at the Melon Music Awards. SUGA also received the Hot Trend Award for his role in the song’s success.

In 2019, SUGA collaborated with South Korean singer Lee So-ra on Song Request, which he co-wrote with Epik High’s Tablo. The track debuted at number 3 on the Gaon Digital Chart and reached number two on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart.

That same year, he produced Eternal Sunshine for Epik High’s EP Sleepless in and We Don’t Talk Together for singer Heize. His international collaborations continued with Halsey’s Suga’s Interlude, a track from her album Manic, which he both featured in and produced.

In 2020, he collaborated again with IU on Eight, handling both production and vocals. The song debuted at number 1 on the Gaon Digital Chart and Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart.

On May 22, 2020, once again as Agust D, he released his second mixtape, D-2, featuring the lead single Daechwita. The mixtape debuted at number 11 on the Billboard 200, becoming the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist in the U.S. at the time. It also marked a milestone in the U.K., entering the UK Albums Chart at number seven, making it the first Korean solo release to reach the top 10.

In 2021, he produced the single You for Japanese singer ØMI, released in October. In December, he featured on Girl of My Dreams, a track from Juice Wrld’s posthumous album Fighting Demons. The latter song debuted at number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking his second solo entry on the chart.

He also collaborated with Samsung to re-compose their signature ringtone, Over the Horizon, which was unveiled during the Samsung Unpacked 2021 event. Lastly but not least, in 2022, he co-wrote, produced, and featured on That That, the lead single from Psy’s album Psy 9th.

SUGA is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service as a social worker due to a past shoulder injury. He is set to be discharged in June 2025, alongside fellow BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who are also serving in the military.

