Hyper Knife review: Is the Disney+ series worth watching? 

Hyper Knife is a thriller action drama starring Park Eun-bin, Sul Kyung-ku, Yoon Chan-young, and more. On April 9, the drama aired the final episodes on Disney+. Hyper Knife tells the tale of Jung Se-ok, depicted by Park Eun-bin, a surgeon who had great potential due to her intelligence and talent. She has now been living a dishonored life, holding illegal surgeries in hiding to make money.

Choi Deok-hee, played by Sul Kyung-gu, was Jung Se-ok's mentor in college who taught her almost everything. However, he also had his doubts about Jung Se-ok, and one day banned her from operating theaters forever. Jung Se-ok blamed Choi Deok-hee for losing her medical license and dragging her down.

Jung Se-ok wished to never cross paths with him, but the future held different plans for her. One day, Choi Deok-hee came back into her life and wanted her to perform a highly risky surgery on him.

Hyper Knife is a medical K-drama that also explores the psychological complexities of humans and their connection with each other. The show explores themes of passion and power, where the main characters are driven by revenge. The series is a must-watch for thriller action drama fans due to its compelling plotline and remarkable performances.

Hyper Knife review: Park Eun-bin & Sul Kyung-gu's thriller series impresses with its twists, leaving viewers in anticipation of more

Hyper Knife, helmed by director Kim Jung-hyun and written by Kim Sun-hee, excelled in depicting the dark theme of the show while also showcasing the medical aspect, making the perfect blend. It showcases the absurd life of Jung Se-ok, a surgeon passionate about neuroscience, who sees no bounds and surpasses all boundaries, reaching the highest level of craziness.

Park Eun-bin is widely known for her performance in dramas like Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Castaway Diva, The King's Affection, and more, raising the bar high with her exemplary acting. Park Eun-bin plays her part well, depicting Jung Se-ok's bad temper and hyperactive behavior.

On the other hand, Sul Kyung-gu played Choi Deok-hee, a man aware of his perfection as one of the best neurosurgeons in the world. Sul Kyung-gu, who previously charmed fans through his acting in The Whirlwind, Kill Boksoon, and more, continues to impress viewers through his acting.

The connection between Choi Deok-hee and Jung Se-ok is notable. Jung Se-ok is a mirror to Choi Deok-hee's past version, and he ends up becoming her support due to their commonalities. The two share a complex relationship, causing each other damage intentionally and unintentionally, creating incurable wounds.

What makes Hyper Knife more interesting is that despite their flaws, they continue to look out for each other in extremely surprising ways. With each episode, anticipation increases as to what changes in Choi Deok-hee and Jung Se-ok's dynamic will be shown.

On the downside, some scenes and subplots that play an important factor in the leading story appear to be exaggerated. For instance, Jung Se-ok's killing people on the spur of the moment, leaving viewers in confusion. Choi Deok-hee's intention behind his actions, citing Jung Se-ok's protection as a reason, seems questionable in other scenes.

Despite the drawbacks, K-drama fans who enjoy thriller action shows would enjoy Hyper Knife. Given the format of the show, it makes for a quick weekend binge.

Viewers may catch up with Hyper Knife on Disney+.

