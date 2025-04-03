Hyper Knife episodes 5 & 6: Did Jung Se-ok and Choi Deok-hee's cooperate well during their latest surgery together?

Hyper Knife, starring Park Eun-bin, Sul Kyung-gu, Yoon Chan-young, and more, aired episodes 5 and 6 on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, on Disney+. Hyper Knife is the story of Jung Se-ok (Park Eun-bin), once a promising neurosurgeon, who now operates on patients through illegal means to make a living.

She holds deep hatred for her former mentor, Choi Deok-hee (Sul Kyung-gu), as he ruined her career. Choi Deok-hee is one of the best neurosurgeons in the world who knows Jung Se-ok's potential but always had doubts about her. Jung Se-ok's life turns upside down as Choi Deok-hee returns to her life after a few years.

In episode 5 of Hyper Knife, Jung Se-ok was shocked to learn that she had to operate on a patient alongside Choi Deok-hee, and was infuriated. However, in episode 6, the two cooperate to complete the surgery to overcome a personal crisis involving murderous crimes.

Hyper Knife ep 5-6 recap: Choi Deok-hee burns Jung Se-ok's dogs' house, his help backfires

In episode 5 of Hyper Knife, Mrs. Ra reminded how Choi Deok-hee asked her to find him a house in the mountains. She followed him to the house and saw him trying to kill Kim Myeong-jin.

Mrs. Ra saved Kim Myeong-jin, but due to severe injuries, he lost his memories, and she admitted him to a mental hospital in the homeless person's name. She told him to think about it as a cover-up, as Kim Myeong-jin passed away three months back.

On the other hand, Kim Doo-bong's goon, Jung Se-ok, helped with the surgery and kidnapped Seo Young-joo (Yoon Chan-young). This was because the police believed they were the ones who murdered the nurse. They physically tortured Seo Young-joo to open up, but he did not do so.

Jung Se-ok looked for Seo Young-joo at his academy but couldn't find him. She called him, and he informed her that he was at the cinema hall. Jung Se-ok went to the cinema.

Meanwhile, Choi Deok-hee met the broker Min Hyeon-ju, who threatened him, as Kim Doo-bong's men were under suspicion. Min Hyeon-ju hinted that he knew about Jung Se-ok killing the nurse, and to save her, Choi Deok-hee must do him a favor. As Choi Deok-hee left, he heard Min Hyeon-ju on call asking someone to prepare for surgery as he found the surgeons.

At the cinema, Kim Doo-bong threatened Jung Se-ok to clear his name as he was in trouble because of her. When Jung Se-ok and Seo Young-joo returned to their house, they learned that her dogs' house was on fire. She was devastated, believing it was Choi Deok-hee. Jung Se-ok called Choi Deok-hee, and he told her about the worsening condition of his hand, and she seemed unbothered.

Jung Se-ok headed towards where he was, and hit his car out of anger. When he stepped out and stood at the back of his car, she tried to hit him directly but deviated. By the end of Hyper Knife episode 5, Min Hyeon-ju, Jung Se-ok, and her team at the dock told her a surgeon would join them for the operation. It was Choi Deok-hee, and Jung Se-ok completely lost her cool.

In Hyper Knife episode 6, during the college years, Choi Deok-hee learned that 17-year-old Jung Se-ok, who passed the board exams at a young age, had no family or financial support. Doctor Song Jin-u complained about how he helped her once, and she started to demand more. Choi Deok-hee stated that he was also like her when he began his studies.

However, Song Jin-u told him that he was concerned because, unlike other students, Jung Se-ok loaned money from loan sharks instead of doing part-time jobs. Jung Se-ok cited her studies as a reason why she couldn't spend time on other jobs.

In the present, Choi Deok-hee explained to her that the dog fur was found as evidence by the cops, and he burned the house to save her. He told her she was going overboard for a few dogs, and out of anger, Jung Se-ok beat him up with an umbrella, leaving scars on his face.

They soon learned that the patient was a cult leader, Kim Eun-tae. During the surgery, Jung Se-ok assisted Choi Deok-hee and assured him that she would take over if his hands did not work. However, the surgery was successful, and Choi Deok-hee was satisfied for the first time in a while.

Alan Kim returned to South Korea for Choi Deok-hee's surgery. He met Ha U-yeong, who told him about Choi Deok-hee's condition. Later in Hyper Knife episode 6, Choi Deok-hee and Jung Se-ok decided it was their final meeting. Choi Deok-hee left early the next morning. Min Hyeon-ju and Jung Se-ok visited the market. Min Hyeon-ju tipped off the cops that he would help them find Jung Se-ok.

It is shown that the cops reached the market and were at a distance from the two. Jung Se-ok received a call from Ha U-yeong, who told her that Choi Deok-hee's health is worsening day by day and he doesn't have much time to live. Ha U-yeong asked her to bring him to Yeonshin.

As she turned to her right, she saw Min Hyeon-ju was not next to her, and a man like Choi Deok-hee dragged him inside the alley nearby. She looked down to see droplets of blood.

It is yet to be seen what happened next on Hyper Knife. Fans may catch the thriller suspense drama on Disney+ every Wednesday.

