"I don’t care who the fandom is" — Song Da-eun addresses BTS' Jimin dating rumors and Burning Sun allegations, warns legal action

On April 5, 2025, My Daily reported that Song Da-eun addressed dating rumors involving BTS' Jimin and announced her intention to take legal action against malicious commenters. She has appeared in various K-dramas, including Be Melodramatic, More Than Friends, and The Golden Spoon. She said:

“You were just a fan? Me? I don’t care who the fandom is. I don’t want people to insult me with words that are not true and make me a weird person. If you don’t want to be sued for similar content, it would be better to keep quiet.”

As reported by The Times of India, rumors about her dating BTS' Jimin first emerged in 2022 and resurfaced in 2024. Recently, Song mentioned that she doesn’t let the malicious comments and rumors about her supposed relationship with Jimin bother her.

Meanwhile, My Daily also reported that Song Da-eun addressed rumors about her alleged connection to the Burning Sun scandal and Seungri. She firmly stated that she was never connected to the infamous nightclub or the individuals involved in it.

Song Da-eun further posted screenshots of the malicious comments directed at her, including accusations from netizens claiming she had worked as a "bar hostess" at Burning Sun. She refuted all claims and warned of taking legal action.

Song Da-eun's alleged dating rumors with BTS' Jimin and connection to the Burning Sun scandal

In 2022, rumors of Song Da-eun dating BTS' Jimin began circulating on online platforms. The Times of India reported that fans pointed to alleged "couple items" and seemingly random social media posts as evidence to support their claims.

At that time, Song Da-eun addressed the rumors by suggesting that inquiries about matters unrelated to her should be directed elsewhere. She also hinted at the intimidating nature of fan communities, implying they could be "scary."

The rumors resurfaced in May 2024 when Song Da-eun posted images on social media that fans interpreted as subtle references to Jimin. One particular post featured a pair of iPod cases inscribed with the names "Daeun" and "Jimin." Although she swiftly deleted the post, it reignited speculation about her relationship with Jimin.

Following the renewed criticism and disparaging remarks, on May 22, 2024, Song Da-eun released a statement asking for respect. In her statement, she said she felt disappointed toward individuals who made reckless conclusions and warned that defamatory statements could have consequences under the law.

In addition to rumors about her personal life, Song Da-eun also faced accusations related to the Burning Sun scandal due to her alleged past association with Seungri. She explained that she only worked for him for a month at the Monkey Museum, which is just a reservation position. She had no connection to Burning Sun and was not involved in any illegal activities.

Her agency, Ian Entertainment, issued a statement in March 2019 confirming that she had no ties to the Burning Sun incidents and threatened legal action against anyone spreading lies.

As reported by My Daily on April 5, Song Da-eun cleared the air about the Burning Sun claims, sharing that she lost roles in several dramas and projects due to the false rumors linking her to Seungri. She said:

"I have never done anything specific related to clubs or drugs."

The Burning Sun scandal: Unraveling the events and legal consequences

In late 2018, the Burning Sun nightclub in Gangnam, Seoul, became the center of a major scandal that led to investigations into serious issues like s*xual assault, illegal filming, and even police corruption.

According to a BBC documentary, the controversy began with an incident on November 24, 2018, when a man named Kim Sang-kyo claimed he was attacked by club staff while trying to help a woman who was being harassed.

Seungri, a former member of the popular group BIGBANG, was a key player in the scandal since he co-owned the club. In August 2021, a military court found him guilty of several charges, including bringing in pr*stitutes for investors, stealing about 528 million won from the club, and gambling a lot in Las Vegas.

As reported by AsiaOne, Seungri was sentenced to three years in prison and fined 1.15 billion won. He was taken into custody after the verdict and was released from jail on February 9, 2023.

Jung Joon-young, a singer-songwriter and TV personality, was also convicted for his role in the scandal. The same publication reported that he faced charges for aggravated r*pe and for secretly filming and sharing s*xually explicit videos.

In November 2019, he was sentenced to six years, which was later reduced to five years after an appeal. He also had to undergo 80 hours of s*xual violence treatment and couldn’t work with minors.

Due to the controversy, the Burning Sun nightclub shut down in 2019 and went bankrupt in March 2025.

