Legend of the Female General: Release schedule, where to watch, plot, cast, & all you need to know

A new Chinese period series, Legend of the Female General, is set to release on August 6, 2025, via Tencent Video. The drama draws from the web novel Rebirth of a Star General by Qian Shan Cha Ke, originally titled Chong Sheng Zhi Nv Jiang Xing.The plot tracks a fallen warrior named He Yan. With her past wiped clean, she reenters military service, hiding her old identity while climbing the ranks again. Jiang Jia Jun directs the project, with the screenplay penned by Chang Ye and Feng Shu Wen. Li Er Yun is produced and backed by Tencent Penguin Pictures and Jinghe Media.When &amp; where to watch Legend of the Female GeneralLegend of the Female General is set to debut on August 6, 2025, with new parts dropping daily from Monday to Saturday. The drama will air each night at 8 pm China time (9 pm KST).The series includes 36 episodes, each running close to 45 minutes. Television audiences can watch it on Hunan, while digital viewers can stream it on Tencent or Mango simultaneously. Both broadcast and online times are synced. The drop schedule is steady, one episode a day until the run wraps.Plot of Legend of the Female GeneralIn Legend of the Female General, He Yan disguises herself as her brother. She adopts the name He Ru Fei to protect her family's noble status and hide her true identity. As a teen, she crosses paths with scholar Xiao Jue at Xianchang Academy.However, He Yan doesn’t stick around. Instead, she walks out of school and heads to the frontlines. Years later, He Yan returns as a reputed soldier, only to be cast aside when her real brother reappears.Still pretending to be a man, she signs up for military duty in Yezhou. There, He Yan meets the calm and refined Chu Zhao and runs into Xiao Jue again. He doesn’t recognize her and suspects she’s hiding something.Xiao Jue tests her, but she proves herself through skill and grit, quickly rising to the top ranks. The two are caught in several major events like the Sun family fallout, the Ji Yang princess scandal, and the battle at Rundu. Fighting side by side, they face danger head-on.Cast of Legend of the Female GeneralZhou Ye and Cheng Lei are leading the cast of Legend of the Female General. Zhou plays He Yan, a young woman forced to hide her identity, while Cheng stars as Xiao Jue, a commander caught between duty and doubt.Zhang Kang Le joins as Chu Zhao, a nobleman with quiet strength, and Cui Yi Xin portrays his younger self. Zhang Miao Yi appears as Song Taotao, and Li Qing takes on the role of Cheng Lisu. Bai Shu plays He Ru Fei, the brother whose return sparks He Yan’s downfall.The extended lineup includes Ma Tian Yu as Xiao Jing, Jiang Chao as Sun Xiangfu, and Han Dongas Liu Buwang, with Cao Jun Xiang playing the younger version. Jiang Zhen Yu portrays Xu Pingting, while Zhang Zhi Xi and Kong Xue Er share the role of Mu Hongjin, past and present.Also in the cast are Sheng Yi Lun as Yan He, Tan Kai as Xiao Zhongwu, Mao Xiaohui as Bai Rongwei, Hou Changrong as Xu Jingpu, and Zheng Guolin as Emperor Cheng Ping. Ji Chen steps in as Chai Anxi, with Zhao Ke playing Song Wan.Supporting roles continue with Xu Xiao Nuo (Xia Chengxiu), Xu Jia Qi (Hua Youxian), Guo Jun (Yang Zhenping), Ruan Sheng Wen (Shen Han), and Zhang Yan Yan (Tang Jia). Yang Ming Na appears as the Empress, while Zhang Lei plays Cui Yuezhi.Additional names include Chen Jun An as Mu Yi, Wu Hao as Xiao Mai, Dong Yan as Yan Min’er, Shi Yi Ke as Mu Xiaolou, and Liu Jun as Jiang Jiao. You'll also see Yu Ming Xuan as Yang Mingzhi, Gao Ming Chen as Ding Yi, and Miao Wei Lun in the role of Fei Nu. Rounding out the ensemble are Zhang Ru Yi, Rao Jia Di as Ying Xiang, and Jampa Tseten as Li Kuang.All eyes are on the new C-drama Legend of the Female General, as He Yan and Xiao Jue go through war and survival. Their guarded walls begin to fall, revealing what’s been unspoken all along.