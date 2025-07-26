  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Our Generation ending explained and Season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Did Lin Qi Le and Jiang Qiao Xi get their happily ever after?

Our Generation ending explained and Season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Did Lin Qi Le and Jiang Qiao Xi get their happily ever after?

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Jul 26, 2025 22:36 GMT
Our Generation (Image via X/@Netflix_PH)
Our Generation (Image via X/@Netflix_PH)

On July 25 and 26, the final episodes of the 2025 Chinese drama, Our Generation, were released. Episodes 22 to 24 answered several burning questions and major plot developments that had built up throughout the series.

Ad

Our Generation is a Chinese drama series that explores the growth of love and relationships between two childhood friends, Lin Qile and Jiang Qiaoxi. In the finale, it's revealed that the two ultimately get their happily ever after.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lin Qile and Jiang Qiaoxi became childhood friends in the mountains at a construction site and gradually grew closer over the years, sharing a deep sense of love and care towards each other.

While they both began to feel romantic feelings towards each other, they both refrained from confessing their love. At one point, Jiang Qiaoxi leaves to pursue studies in the city, while Lin Qile stays back awaiting his return.

Ad

The two continued to stay in touch through letters. However, Jiang Qiaoxi grew distant due to alienation and the pressure of being the "substitute child." After a while, he cuts off all communication with Lin Qile, leaving her worried and anxious. Although he distanced himself in an effort to protect her from his personal struggles, his silence ended up deepening her worry instead.

All you need to know about Our Generation's finale episodes

Our Generation's finale showcased the growing distance between the two childhood friends, Lin Qile and Jiang Qiaoxi. As Jiang Qiaoxi reached his limit with the exhaustion of academic pressure, he left for Hong Kong to escape all the responsibilities he had long been burdened with. After quitting university, he ended up working a minimum wage job to support himself.

Ad

Following his disappearance, Lin Qile travelled to Hong Kong in search of Jiang Qiaoxi and tirelessly looked for his whereabouts. As she endlessly ran around places to find him, she physically exhausted herself and eventually collapsed at the doorstep of Jiang Qiaoxi.

When Jiang Qiaoxi found her, he took her in and drove her to the hospital to treat her for her high fever.

Ad

After Lin Qile regained her consciousness at the hospital, the two didn't exchange any words. They didn't try to talk about the past misunderstandings or resolve the many questions they had for each other. Rather, they spent the time silently embracing each other, cherishing the time they had lost over the years.

After they returned from the hospital, Jiang Qiaoxi realized how much harm and hurt Lin Qile had endured in her efforts to reach him. When he urged her to return, Lin Qile stood her ground by expressing that she didn't want to leave his side. As they spent more time with each other, Jiang Qiaoxi began to recognize the depth of his love for her and the warmth of their relationship.

Ad
Ad

Gradually, the two began to reconnect and rediscover their emotional intimacy. By the end, the two successfully reunited and went back to the mountains. They also reconnected with their friends and family, and continued living their lives as a couple.

Lin Qile and Jiang Qiaoxi achieved their long-awaited happy ending.

Season 2 possibilities for the 2025 Chinese drama, Our Generation

Given that Line Qile and Jiang Qiaoxi have resolved their emotional arcs, the possibilities of a second season are slim. Additionally, there has been no official announcement or confirmation regarding a second season for Our Generation.

Ad

Regardless, a second season could explore stages of the two's relationship that haven't been revealed yet, such as their adult life, career growth, and other challenges yet to be seen.

Our Generation is now available for streaming on several platforms such as Netflix, Viki, and Viu.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sriparna Barui
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications