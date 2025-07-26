Our Generation ending explained and Season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Did Lin Qi Le and Jiang Qiao Xi get their happily ever after?

On July 25 and 26, the final episodes of the 2025 Chinese drama, Our Generation, were released. Episodes 22 to 24 answered several burning questions and major plot developments that had built up throughout the series.Our Generation is a Chinese drama series that explores the growth of love and relationships between two childhood friends, Lin Qile and Jiang Qiaoxi. In the finale, it's revealed that the two ultimately get their happily ever after.Lin Qile and Jiang Qiaoxi became childhood friends in the mountains at a construction site and gradually grew closer over the years, sharing a deep sense of love and care towards each other. While they both began to feel romantic feelings towards each other, they both refrained from confessing their love. At one point, Jiang Qiaoxi leaves to pursue studies in the city, while Lin Qile stays back awaiting his return.The two continued to stay in touch through letters. However, Jiang Qiaoxi grew distant due to alienation and the pressure of being the &quot;substitute child.&quot; After a while, he cuts off all communication with Lin Qile, leaving her worried and anxious. Although he distanced himself in an effort to protect her from his personal struggles, his silence ended up deepening her worry instead.All you need to know about Our Generation's finale episodesOur Generation's finale showcased the growing distance between the two childhood friends, Lin Qile and Jiang Qiaoxi. As Jiang Qiaoxi reached his limit with the exhaustion of academic pressure, he left for Hong Kong to escape all the responsibilities he had long been burdened with. After quitting university, he ended up working a minimum wage job to support himself.Following his disappearance, Lin Qile travelled to Hong Kong in search of Jiang Qiaoxi and tirelessly looked for his whereabouts. As she endlessly ran around places to find him, she physically exhausted herself and eventually collapsed at the doorstep of Jiang Qiaoxi. When Jiang Qiaoxi found her, he took her in and drove her to the hospital to treat her for her high fever.After Lin Qile regained her consciousness at the hospital, the two didn't exchange any words. They didn't try to talk about the past misunderstandings or resolve the many questions they had for each other. Rather, they spent the time silently embracing each other, cherishing the time they had lost over the years.After they returned from the hospital, Jiang Qiaoxi realized how much harm and hurt Lin Qile had endured in her efforts to reach him. When he urged her to return, Lin Qile stood her ground by expressing that she didn't want to leave his side. As they spent more time with each other, Jiang Qiaoxi began to recognize the depth of his love for her and the warmth of their relationship.Gradually, the two began to reconnect and rediscover their emotional intimacy. By the end, the two successfully reunited and went back to the mountains. They also reconnected with their friends and family, and continued living their lives as a couple. Lin Qile and Jiang Qiaoxi achieved their long-awaited happy ending.Season 2 possibilities for the 2025 Chinese drama, Our GenerationGiven that Line Qile and Jiang Qiaoxi have resolved their emotional arcs, the possibilities of a second season are slim. Additionally, there has been no official announcement or confirmation regarding a second season for Our Generation.Regardless, a second season could explore stages of the two's relationship that haven't been revealed yet, such as their adult life, career growth, and other challenges yet to be seen.Our Generation is now available for streaming on several platforms such as Netflix, Viki, and Viu.