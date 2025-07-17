"Real chemistry is BACK" — Fans rave over Our Generation's cinematography and character plot execution 

Recently, many fans and netizens have been praising the latest Chinese drama, Our Generation, starring Zhao Jinmai and Zhang Linghe. The series premiered on July 14, with two new episodes slated to release every day. To date, a total of eight episodes have been released, which have garnered considerable excitement from viewers because of the intriguing characters and impressive cinematography.
Many fans expressed that they couldn't help but swoon over the main characters' chemistry on Our Generation. Meanwhile, some said that they specifically liked the depth of the characters and the plot of the latest C-drama.
"real chemistry is BACK," tweeted one fan on X, formerly Twitter.
Seberal other positive comments flooded social media, praising Our Generation.
"youth cdramas are feeding us so well this year," said a fan.
"highly recc'd for those wanting a growth story that reads like a person's diary," added another fan.
"It's perfect for me, the wait is really worth it!" commented another fan.
More netizens talked about their high expectations and excitement for the ongoing C-drama series, Our Generation.
"the presence of sunset glow in most of the scenes ohhh i love the details," stated a netizen.
"I'm really enjoying [Our Generation] so far. I knew I could count on Zhao Jinmai and Zhang Linghe to have an amazing chemistry again so that's no surprise to me but what I have to praise are the beautiful cinematography and the lovely friendships, what a GORGEOUS drama," remarked an X user.
"chasing after the bus, screaming her name, struggling to catch up only to find she had already gotten down for him. this is youth romance at its PEAK," said a netizen.
"giggling & kicking my feet at their insane chemistry like i didnt already sit through an entire drama of it," commented another X user.
All about the C-drama Our Generation
Our Generation is a newly-released and ongoing Chinese drama series starring Zhao Jinmai, Zhang Linghe, Ma Qiyue, Jeremy Zuo, Hu Jiaxin, Dong Jie, and more. The series documents the budding love between Lin Qile and Jiang Qiaoxi, played by Jinmai and Linghe, respectively, who are childhood friends reuniting after years.
Qile, also called Cherry, is brought up under the care of two loving parents, both of whom work as electrical construction workers. She also has a close-knit group of friends consisting of Yu Qiao, Qin Yeyun, Du Shang, and Cai Fangyuan, and they all live at a contruction site in the mountains.
On the other hand, Qianxi is a talented boy who was raised as a replacement for his older brother who passed away. When he transfers to Qile's school, he soon blends in with her friend group and family, both giving him a source of warmth which he couldn't get from his own family.
However, as years go by, the friend group splits as everyone goes their own way. Years later, the group reunites, coming together to help and support each other as they prepare for their future.
Fans eagerly await new episodes of Our Generation to air to see how the love story between Lin Qile and Jiang Qiaoxi pans out. Interested viewers can watch the show on Rakuten Viki, YOUKU, and Netflix.