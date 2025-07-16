On Wednesday, July 16, the Chinese actress Zhao Lusi attended Charlotte Tilbury's livestream event, during which she talked about various topics related to her recent activities. At one point, when the host asked her about the upcoming Chinese drama series, Love's Ambition, the actress stated the following,

Ad

"It's coming soon. I don't know what's going on with Love's Ambition. Why is it not airing? Don't know in what aspect did things go wrong."

Love's Ambition is an upcoming Chinese drama starring Zhao Lusi and William Chan, and many fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting its release due to its interesting plot and swoon-worthy cast. However, the show has been experiencing several postponements due to undisclosed reasons.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

While it was previously revealed that the show could be released in June 2025, the broadcast has again been shifted to August of this year. With the constant change of the release schedule and ambiguous announcements about the broadcast, fans and netizens have been calling out the show's delay in release.

Additionally, people also expressed that they were displeased to see Zhao Lusi's work experiencing delays without any information about the same being shared with the actress.

Ad

Here are a few reactions to Zhao Lusi allegedly calling out the delays in the release of the Chinese drama, Love's Ambition:

"they keep sabotaging her this year huh," an X user tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Not Lusi just called out the delay of #LovesAmbition. She’s just as confused as we are," said a fan on X

"girl went hiatus for health issue, already recover but the drama still not airing and the worse part that it get delayed, bro i'll be pissed af too," added another fan

"love me a girl who’s not afraid to call sht out, like what is the delay?!?!" commented a netizen

Ad

More fans and netizens expressed their frustration with the current delays and also praised Lusi for speaking up about the same.

"This year is all about delaying the good dramas and airing the unpopular one," stated a fan

"Even Lusi is confused. U know it’s bad when your lead actress is calling you out. What excuse do you have Tencent? Stop stalling and air," added an X user

Ad

"Love how unfiltered she is & will always speak whatever is on her mind," said a netizen

"Go queen ! I’ve been waiting for it," commented another X user

All you need to know about Zhao Lusi and William Chan's upcoming Chinese drama, Love's Ambition

Love's Ambition is an upcoming Chinese drama series starring Zhao Lusi and William Chan with an expected release date in 2025. The series is based on the novel written by Zhang Yue Ran called Da Qiao Xiao Qiao, which translates to Love's Ambition or Let Me Shine.

Ad

It revolves around the life of Xu Yan, played by Zhao Lusi, who peaks in both education and career despite coming from a small town and being raised single-handedly by her grandmother. As she rises to fame, she comes across a privileged and successful man called Shen Hao Ming, played by William Chan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While their upbringings and personalities initially failed to match, they are soon found bonding over their common passion for career and ambition. Regardless, the tension between the couple due to their contrasting ideologies continues to clash even after their marriage.

When the relationship becomes burdensome to Xu Yan, she calls for a divorce and also loses her job due to their separation. Undefeated, she tries to get back on track and create a new career path while also exploring her relationships with friends and family.

Ad

On the other hand, Shen Hao Ming also realizes her value and aims to bring her back into his life. The second time around, the couple shows more of their true selves to one another, leaving way for their bond to be reformed. Therefore, Love's Ambition highlights the rekindling of love between the broken-up couple.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More