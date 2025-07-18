Marry My Husband: Japan — When will the final episodes 9-10 release, and what to expect

Prime Video released the Japanese adaptation of Marry My Husband on July 18, 2025. Dubbed as Watashi no Otto to Kekkon Shite, the J-drama's episodes 9 and 10 will stream on Friday, July 25, 2025. The finale drops exclusively on Prime Video. Directed by Ahn Gil-ho, the 10-part series will be available worldwide in over 240 regions.The original story of Marry My Husband: Japan began as a Korean web novel. It was later adapted into a webtoon and then into a South Korean drama of the same name in 2024. The Japanese remake keeps the core plot but localizes the setting and characters.The detailed plot of Marry My Husband: JapanThe drama follows Kanbe Misa (Koshiba Fuka), a well-mannered woman who’s spent her life putting others first. Following betrayal by her closest companion, Esaka Reina, portrayed by Shiraishi Sei, and spouse, Hirano Tomoya, played by Yokoyama Yu, she meets her end, only to awaken ten years earlier.Given a rare chance to redo everything, Misa quietly plans revenge. She aims to expose both of them before their betrayal repeats. Yet, her fresh path shifts unexpectedly when she encounters Suzuki Wataru (Satoh Takeru), a corporate director she barely knew in her former life. Their unexpected connection brings change as she navigates her plan.A recap of episodes 7 and 8 of Marry My Husband: Japan, and here's what to expect from the finaleIn Marry My Husband: Japan episode 7, Reina plans a wedding party and invites her coworkers. But due to her past actions, no one agrees to attend. When Reina tries to call off the wedding, Misa steps in, assuring her she’ll reach out to everyone herself, setting aside old grudges.On the wedding day, Tomoya and Reina get married. Misa shows up with Wataru and delivers a touching speech, expressing that she’s truly happy for Reina. She quietly leaves soon after. Outside, Wataru follows her and suggests they go somewhere warmer. They end up at his place, where emotions rise, and they share a kiss.By the next day, Reina is unable to reach Misa. When Reina follows Miku and Yuto, she discovers Misa happily at Wataru’s place. That’s when the truth hits her that Misa had orchestrated everything from the beginning. Reina is finally forced to face the consequences of her own manipulations.In Marry My Husband: Japan episode 8, Misa and Wataru are seen celebrating the New Year together. Wataru surprises her with a health checkup gift. Meanwhile, Reina confesses to Tomoya that she never loved him and that Misa had pulled the strings to trap them into marriage. She claims the wedding didn’t faze Misa because she and Wataru had been growing closer for a long time.Unbeknownst to them, Tomoya’s mother overhears the entire conversation, which triggers a stroke and lands her in the hospital. Already stressed due to heavy financial losses in cryptocurrency, Tomoya spirals further. Furious, he storms off to confront Misa and nearly kills her until Wataru intervenes in time to protect her.Elsewhere, Mrs. Shumiyoshi’s life takes a tragic turn, echoing Misa’s past: her husband cheats on her and tries to push her off a building, and she is diagnosed with cancer. In Marry My Husband: Japan episode 8 ending, Misa tells Wataru that in her past life, she was killed by her husband but has now been reborn.She says history is repeating itself and that Shumiyoshi is tied to her unfinished fate. Misa hints at needing to stop her life again to break the cycle. Wataru, however, is skeptical. He confesses he liked her first because of attraction, but now he's disappointed listening to her story. He then walks away from her.In the final scenes of Marry My Husband: Japan, Wataru is seen visiting Yuto, then heading to the airport for Toyama. Earlier in the series, in episode 5, a brief flashback showed an accident near a notable bridge. Episodes 9 and 10 of Marry My Husband: Japan may reveal that Wataru may be trying to spare Misa from the heartbreak he knows is coming.He likely senses that his fate remains unchanged and events are repeating faster than before. The following episodes are also expected to finally explain how Misa returned to the past.All the episodes of Marry My Husband: Japan are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.