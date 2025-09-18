My Bias Is Showing?! - When is the finale, and what to expect

The ongoing Korean BL drama My Bias Is Showing?! is all set to release its final two episodes on September 25, 2025. The show revolves around the complicated lives of Na Ae-Joon, a high school teacher who’s secretly a big fan of Choi Si-Yeol, an idol. Choi Si-yeol starts shooting for a new show starring him at Na Ae-joon's school.The two start to have more and more interactions as the work behind the show begins, and feelings slowly develop between them. However, by the end of episode 6, some more confusion and an unexpected revelation are made when Si-yeol confesses to not having real feelings for Na Ae-joon, and the latter happens to hear this.It is apparent that Si-yeol has had feelings towards a former team member, Yeon Joo-ha, till now. In the recently released episodes 7 and 8 of My Bias Is Showing?!, Ae-joon, having learnt the truth, starts distancing himself from Si-yeol. However, Si-yeol realizes he actually likes Ae-joon and wants to be with him.What to expect from the two final episodes of My Bias Is Showing?!The Korean BL My Bias Is Showing?! features K-pop idols and depicts the challenges of dating in the idol industry. Many celebrities are required to keep their personal lives secret to avoid potential controversies.Hence, Si-yeol’s motive is similar to that. However, despite having no intentions of getting romantically involved with Ae-joon, Si-yeol has finally fallen for him, as seen in the recent episodes. However, he has lost Ae-joon's trust.The teaser for episode 9 shows Si-yeol getting motivated to win back Ae-joon’s trust and have an actual relationship with him. Hence, in the upcoming episodes, viewers will see how he tries to win back Ae-joon and whether he will accept the proposal.The story of the other two prominent characters, Yeon Joo-ha and Ji Kyu-sung, may also get some depth or closure. Closeness and unsaid tension between them have been present throughout the show.However, there has been no solid revelation as to what they are to each other or what kind of feelings they possess. According to the recent teaser, there is also a possibility of some kind of time leap. Hence, fans are excited to see what will happen.The final two episodes of My Bias Is Showing?! will drop at 11 PM KST on September 25 on the platforms of GagaOOlala and Wavve.