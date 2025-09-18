  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • My Bias Is Showing?! - When is the finale, and what to expect

My Bias Is Showing?! - When is the finale, and what to expect

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Sep 18, 2025 17:51 GMT
What to expect from My Bias Is Showing?!
What to expect from My Bias Is Showing?!'s finale (Images via X/Gagagoolala)

The ongoing Korean BL drama My Bias Is Showing?! is all set to release its final two episodes on September 25, 2025. The show revolves around the complicated lives of Na Ae-Joon, a high school teacher who’s secretly a big fan of Choi Si-Yeol, an idol. Choi Si-yeol starts shooting for a new show starring him at Na Ae-joon's school.

Ad

The two start to have more and more interactions as the work behind the show begins, and feelings slowly develop between them. However, by the end of episode 6, some more confusion and an unexpected revelation are made when Si-yeol confesses to not having real feelings for Na Ae-joon, and the latter happens to hear this.

It is apparent that Si-yeol has had feelings towards a former team member, Yeon Joo-ha, till now. In the recently released episodes 7 and 8 of My Bias Is Showing?!, Ae-joon, having learnt the truth, starts distancing himself from Si-yeol. However, Si-yeol realizes he actually likes Ae-joon and wants to be with him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What to expect from the two final episodes of My Bias Is Showing?!

Ad

The Korean BL My Bias Is Showing?! features K-pop idols and depicts the challenges of dating in the idol industry. Many celebrities are required to keep their personal lives secret to avoid potential controversies.

Hence, Si-yeol’s motive is similar to that. However, despite having no intentions of getting romantically involved with Ae-joon, Si-yeol has finally fallen for him, as seen in the recent episodes. However, he has lost Ae-joon's trust.

Ad

The teaser for episode 9 shows Si-yeol getting motivated to win back Ae-joon’s trust and have an actual relationship with him. Hence, in the upcoming episodes, viewers will see how he tries to win back Ae-joon and whether he will accept the proposal.

The story of the other two prominent characters, Yeon Joo-ha and Ji Kyu-sung, may also get some depth or closure. Closeness and unsaid tension between them have been present throughout the show.

Ad

However, there has been no solid revelation as to what they are to each other or what kind of feelings they possess. According to the recent teaser, there is also a possibility of some kind of time leap. Hence, fans are excited to see what will happen.

The final two episodes of My Bias Is Showing?! will drop at 11 PM KST on September 25 on the platforms of GagaOOlala and Wavve.

About the author
Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula Bhanarkar

Twitter icon

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riya Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications