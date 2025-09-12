“Even more embarrassing after Chinese BL entered the chat”- My Bias is Showing?! viewers divided over Kim Kang-min & OMEGA X Kevin’s “dead” kiss scene

The internet has been left divided over the kiss scene in the currently airing Korean BL drama My Bias Is Showing?! On September 11, 2025, episode 6 was released, featuring the first kiss between the two leads. However, the scene relied heavily on camera angles, resulting in what many viewers felt was not a proper kiss. This left a section of fans disappointed, with several pointing out that it’s already 2025 and the BL genre has been around long enough to move past such avoidance.Many believe the toned-down portrayal was due to the involvement of a K-pop idol in the lead role. Some fans defended the choice, saying it was understandable given the idol’s presence and both the actors' comfort level. On the other hand, others argued that if an idol isn’t comfortable fully embracing such a role, then they should reconsider taking it on.The disappointment also stems from the fact that the original manhwa depicts a far more passionate portrayal. Viewers feel the drama should stay true to its source material and try to deliver the same intensity. A few even compared the scene to Chinese BLs, where strict censorship often prevents authentic portrayals. One fan made the comment citing this comparison,“Even more embarrassing after Chinese BL entered the chat.”Swan Creates @swancreatesartLINKIt's even more embarrassing after Chinese BL entered the chat 😅Some people even called the kiss &quot;dead.&quot;vj vishaaa @Aethist_VjLINKExactly my thoughts. Like, did they even read the manhwa? I was expecting passion not the dead fish kiss. I was so disappointed.As a result, social media has been filled with mixed reactions. Some disappointed viewers said:Jackie 𖧵 🪻 @MoazeroseeeLINKHaha the way I immediately went, that not a real kiss, that’s just a camera angle🤣🤣🤣 I’m not mad about it but it’s disappointing to see these kind of kisses in 2025😬 #MyBiasIsShowingEp6Sagittarius♐ @MidNightRain_32LINKThe manga was so good, I was honestly looking forward to it but this drama seem so boring, I can't keep up with it at all. Hate it when they wish to earn out of BL but r not willing to do justice to the story.uusep @uusep0203LINKIt hurts more than not having a kiss at all ngl 💔Though some fans came to the defence, saying it was not the actors' fault if the kiss scene was shot like this.Alicia, veteran Cassie² and Kpop fan @Aleash89LINKWhat's wrong with this? It is an average Kdrama kiss. Do you only want to see men kiss on screen if it is a makeout scene or something more? Can they not just have an average everyday kiss?JustHereToVibe 🏳️‍🌈 🌌 @RandomCactusCatLINKI don't go here, it's just fascinating to me that whenever people complain about e.g. kiss scenes (whether BL/CDrama etc) many go after the actors, as if shows don't have a whole director/editing team etc, this was Approved/wanted like this, Not actors saying that's how I kiss?!Nevermind 🔥 FACE, ₘᵤₛₑ / iykyk, TO. 🔥 @MinmoniMinLINKIf you don't like it, that's your problem. Because in BL, they don't say you have to kiss passionately. And once it happens, it's already very intense. So don't create problems where there aren't any. 🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️More about the BL drama, My Bias Is Showing?!My Bias Is Showing?! is a Korean BL drama that mixes the worlds of fandom, idol life, and unexpected romance. The story is based on a popular webtoon and follows Na Ae-joon, a high school teacher who is secretly a devoted fan of idol Choi Si-yeol. Ae-joon’s quiet fan life turns upside down when Si-yeol comes to his school to film a variety show. Suddenly, the person he admires from afar is right in front of him, blurring the lines between being a professional teacher and an enthusiastic fan.My Bias Is Showing?! creates a playful yet emotional tension as Ae-joon struggles to hide his fan identity while also being pulled closer to Si-yeol through school events and filming. At first, their interactions are awkward and funny, especially as Ae-joon tries not to reveal just how much he knows about his idol. But as they spend more time together, a deeper connection begins to form.Adding to the charm of My Bias Is Showing?! is the casting. Kevin from the K-pop group OMEGA X makes his acting debut as Ae-joon, bringing authenticity to the role of a fan who lives in both the idol and real world. Kim Kang-min plays Si-yeol, the idol whose life is constantly in the spotlight but who finds comfort in the sincerity of someone who admires him. Their chemistry is the heart of the story, balancing humor, awkward fan moments, and growing intimacy.With the drama, My Bias Is Showing?!, Kevin became OMEGA X’s third member after Jaehan and Yechan to act in a BL drama. The other two have previously featured alongside each other in the 2023 BL drama called A Shoulder To Cry On. Hence, fans are delighted to see that K-pop idols are also contributing to the growing BL genre by participating directly.