“Even more embarrassing after Chinese BL entered the chat”- My Bias is Showing?! viewers divided over Kim Kang-min & OMEGA X Kevin’s “dead” kiss scene

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Sep 12, 2025 17:27 GMT
Fans divided over My Bias Is Showing?!
Fans divided over My Bias Is Showing?!'s kiss scene (Images via X/@gagaoolala)

The internet has been left divided over the kiss scene in the currently airing Korean BL drama My Bias Is Showing?! On September 11, 2025, episode 6 was released, featuring the first kiss between the two leads. However, the scene relied heavily on camera angles, resulting in what many viewers felt was not a proper kiss. This left a section of fans disappointed, with several pointing out that it’s already 2025 and the BL genre has been around long enough to move past such avoidance.

Many believe the toned-down portrayal was due to the involvement of a K-pop idol in the lead role. Some fans defended the choice, saying it was understandable given the idol’s presence and both the actors' comfort level. On the other hand, others argued that if an idol isn’t comfortable fully embracing such a role, then they should reconsider taking it on.

The disappointment also stems from the fact that the original manhwa depicts a far more passionate portrayal. Viewers feel the drama should stay true to its source material and try to deliver the same intensity. A few even compared the scene to Chinese BLs, where strict censorship often prevents authentic portrayals. One fan made the comment citing this comparison,

“Even more embarrassing after Chinese BL entered the chat.”
Some people even called the kiss "dead."

As a result, social media has been filled with mixed reactions. Some disappointed viewers said:

Though some fans came to the defence, saying it was not the actors' fault if the kiss scene was shot like this.

More about the BL drama, My Bias Is Showing?!

My Bias Is Showing?! is a Korean BL drama that mixes the worlds of fandom, idol life, and unexpected romance. The story is based on a popular webtoon and follows Na Ae-joon, a high school teacher who is secretly a devoted fan of idol Choi Si-yeol. Ae-joon’s quiet fan life turns upside down when Si-yeol comes to his school to film a variety show. Suddenly, the person he admires from afar is right in front of him, blurring the lines between being a professional teacher and an enthusiastic fan.

My Bias Is Showing?! creates a playful yet emotional tension as Ae-joon struggles to hide his fan identity while also being pulled closer to Si-yeol through school events and filming. At first, their interactions are awkward and funny, especially as Ae-joon tries not to reveal just how much he knows about his idol. But as they spend more time together, a deeper connection begins to form.

Adding to the charm of My Bias Is Showing?! is the casting. Kevin from the K-pop group OMEGA X makes his acting debut as Ae-joon, bringing authenticity to the role of a fan who lives in both the idol and real world. Kim Kang-min plays Si-yeol, the idol whose life is constantly in the spotlight but who finds comfort in the sincerity of someone who admires him. Their chemistry is the heart of the story, balancing humor, awkward fan moments, and growing intimacy.

With the drama, My Bias Is Showing?!, Kevin became OMEGA X’s third member after Jaehan and Yechan to act in a BL drama. The other two have previously featured alongside each other in the 2023 BL drama called A Shoulder To Cry On. Hence, fans are delighted to see that K-pop idols are also contributing to the growing BL genre by participating directly.

