Where and when to watch My Secret Vampire? Release date, episode counts, plot, cast, & all you need to know about the new K-BL drama

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 09, 2025 10:39 GMT
My Secret Vampire (Image via X/@MySecretVampire)
My Secret Vampire (Image via X/@MySecretVampire)

The new BL series My Secret Vampire is set to premiere on September 19, 2025. Adapted from the webtoon, No Way, Vampires Don't Exist!, the series will run for eight episodes, each approximately 15 minutes long.

My Secret Vampire will be released in Korea through multiple platforms, including Tving, Wavve, Heavenly, KT GenieTV, SK Btv, Skylife, and HomeChoice. In the U.S., the show will be available on iQIYI, while viewers in Southeast Asia can stream it on GagaOOLala. In Japan, it is scheduled for release in mid-October.

The BL drama's plot follows a young man, Han Dong-ha, who moves in with four friendly roommates. Soon, he uncovers their hidden identity, that they are bloodthirsty vampires drawn to his scent. The cast features Yu Sin as Lee Ju-won, Park Dong-ju as Han Dong-ha, Lee Tae-hyung as Kang Seon-jae, Lee Dong-yeol as Jung Gyu-min, and Lee Ju-young as Cha Eun-ho.

Ahead of the launch, character posters have been released by the show's official X account, @MySecretVampire. The promo shots reveal each figure’s mix of charm and menace, hinting at their true sides.

Everything you need to know about My Secret Vampire actors

My Secret Vampire actors (Image via X/@MySecretVampire)
My Secret Vampire actors (Image via X/@MySecretVampire)

Park Dong-ju is a trainee under Just COLOR Studio and part of the trainee group Just COLOR. He has been active in the entertainment world since 2021, but he hasn’t debuted in any Korean dramas yet.

Meanwhile, Yu Sin made his mark with the 29-episode drama Camouflage, where he played Lee Yu-eum in a main role. He also starred in the 2024 movie The Loop as Hyo Sang, taking on another lead role.

Lee Tae-hyung kicked off his acting journey in 2021 with a supporting role as Chae Chang-yoon in the web drama Find Me If You Can. The following year, he appeared in Seasons of Blossom before landing main roles in the 2024 shows such as Mi Na, Did You Change Your Profile Again? as Ha Joon, My Little Puppy as Ha Jun-seo, and Match Play as Gu Jae-yeon.

Lee Dong-yeol, formerly known as Xiao, is a South Korean singer and performer. He debuted with UP10TION in 2015 under TOP Media. In 2023, he competed in Mnet’s Boys Planet, representing TOP Media alongside fellow member, Lee Hwan-hee.

Afterward, Lee signed with PA Entertainment and focused on his solo career. He released his mini-album titled Howling on May 8, 2024, featuring tracks like Drip Drop and Burn It Down with Do Han-se.

Lastly, Lee Ju-young is signed under Awesome Entertainment, home to big names like Park Seo-joon. According to his official profile, he hasn’t appeared in any dramas yet, making My Secret Vampire his first acting gig.

Coming up next is the Korean BL drama The Story of Bihyung: Enchanted Master of the Goblin, slated to drop on October 3!

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

