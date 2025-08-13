  • home icon
  "WHAT KIND OF ENDING WAS THAT?": Fans disappointed over Revenged Love's "rushed ending" amid drama's popularity & summer BL success 

“WHAT KIND OF ENDING WAS THAT?”: Fans disappointed over Revenged Love’s “rushed ending” amid drama’s popularity & summer BL success 

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 13, 2025 06:25 GMT
Revenged Love (Image via X/@gagaoolala)
Revenged Love (Image via X/@gagaoolala)

BL drama Revenged Love ended its broadcast on August 12, 2025, on GagaOOLala with both leads together in a happy ending. The story follows Wu Suo Wei, a humble man often belittled by his wealthy ex-girlfriend, Yue Yue. To get even, he targets Chi Cheng, the rich heir dating his ex, intending to charm him. The plan soon turns into romance.

Revenged Love (Image via X/@gagaoolala)
Revenged Love (Image via X/@gagaoolala)

Previously, the C-drama encountered challenges during its run, including an unexpected removal from the streaming platform. Nevertheless, audience numbers continued to climb consistently.

Trending

By the end of the summer season, it had secured a spot among the most-watched dramas of the year. However, the closure disappointed many fans, raising questions about the nature of the ending.

"F*CKING HELL I DIDN'T ASK TO BE BACK HERE AGAIN!!!!! WHAT KIND OF ENDING WAS THAT?!?! WHAT IS UP WITH ALL THESE TEARS!?!! We deserved kisses and cuddles. I TAKE IT BACK, I HATE TAX PROBLEMS!," an X user commented.
Several viewers also felt that the final episode was "rushed." Some expressed dissatisfaction over the reduced runtime. They noted that while earlier installments lasted 45 minutes, the conclusion was merely 30 minutes long.

Others pointed out the absence of a "kiss" scene, saying it left the story feeling incomplete.

Revenged Love finale wraps up with a bittersweet closure

Revenged Love ended with Chi Cheng (Tian Xu Ning) cleared of embezzlement after the true offender confessed. Instead of a dramatic reunion, the finale featured a playful water fight involving Guo Cheng Yu (Zhan Xuan), Dr. Jiang Xiao Shuai (Liu Xuan Cheng), Wu Suo Wei (Zi Yu), and Chi Cheng, celebrating his release.

In the final episode, I Have a Home Again, Chi Cheng’s mother accepts Wei Wei as her future son-in-law after witnessing his efforts to free Chi Cheng, including spending savings and selling his childhood home.

Chi Cheng’s father withheld bail to teach a lesson, but the family ultimately reconciled and supported the couple. Earlier episodes showed Chi Cheng taking the blame for embezzlement to protect Wei Wei, while the real culprit was revealed to be Yue Yue’s ex-boyfriend, Wang Zhen Long, who bribed a company employee.

Despite family accusations against Wei Wei, he worked to prove Chi Cheng’s innocence. The episodes end with a prison visit where Chi Cheng learn new developments. The finale was shorter than usual at 35 minutes, with less romantic tension between the leads.

The airing schedule was accelerated, releasing two episodes per weekend instead of spreading them out. The ending resolved all major plotlines without leaving loose ends. Both couples received happy conclusions, closing with Wei Wei and Chi Cheng sharing a peaceful moment.

Catch Revenged Love on YouTube with a membership or Viki anytime!

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

