“WHAT KIND OF ENDING WAS THAT?”: Fans disappointed over Revenged Love’s “rushed ending” amid drama’s popularity & summer BL success 

BL drama Revenged Love ended its broadcast on August 12, 2025, on GagaOOLala with both leads together in a happy ending. The story follows Wu Suo Wei, a humble man often belittled by his wealthy ex-girlfriend, Yue Yue. To get even, he targets Chi Cheng, the rich heir dating his ex, intending to charm him. The plan soon turns into romance.Revenged Love (Image via X/@gagaoolala)Previously, the C-drama encountered challenges during its run, including an unexpected removal from the streaming platform. Nevertheless, audience numbers continued to climb consistently.By the end of the summer season, it had secured a spot among the most-watched dramas of the year. However, the closure disappointed many fans, raising questions about the nature of the ending.&quot;F*CKING HELL I DIDN'T ASK TO BE BACK HERE AGAIN!!!!! WHAT KIND OF ENDING WAS THAT?!?! WHAT IS UP WITH ALL THESE TEARS!?!! We deserved kisses and cuddles. I TAKE IT BACK, I HATE TAX PROBLEMS!,&quot; an X user commented.♡Kia♡ @kiasiandramasLINKF*CKING HELL I DIDN'T ASK TO BE BACK HERE AGAIN!!!!!WHAT KIND OF ENDING WAS THAT?!?! WHAT IS UP WITH ALL THESE TEARS!?!! We deserved kisses and cuddles. I TAKE IT BACK, I HATE TAX PROBLEMS!Several viewers also felt that the final episode was &quot;rushed.&quot; Some expressed dissatisfaction over the reduced runtime. They noted that while earlier installments lasted 45 minutes, the conclusion was merely 30 minutes long.tomato eden @luv3denLINKhonestly the ending was so disappointing in every way possible, it felt rushed, bland and boring not to mention how short it was compared to the others, sad how such a popular show had to end this way #RevengedLoveAsh 💜 @myseongshineLINKWDYM EVERY EPISODE OF REVENGED LOVE WAS 45 MINUTES BUT THE FINAL EPISODE IS ONLY 30 WHAT THE ACTUAL F*CK WHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYVenus ⋆⭒˚.⋆#RevengedLove⋆⭒˚.⋆ @venerablefujoLINKLast ep 33 minutes? After everything we’ve been through since 14 eps. Mind you the main cp didn’t even get enough time together and i thought at least the finale would give us comfort? This is so unfair I can’t do this 😭😭 #RevengedLoveOthers pointed out the absence of a &quot;kiss&quot; scene, saying it left the story feeling incomplete.Anna Memoir of Rati @imallwayupLINKOne thing I hated about #RevengedLove was the last episode?? Not a single kiss by main couple??????Endearing Tian Xuning-田栩宁 @temptbyuLINKIt's ridiculous, how,can you end a show, not even a kiss for the main couple?This may sound petty, but damnit, its the finale, a kiss or an Eskimo kiss wouldnt hurt, for f*ck sake.I'm not usually to complain, but f*ck it, you ruined a perfect ending for an spectacular drama.My Epiphany Time JinKook ZiYu YUNI @stillwithuabyssLINKso disappointed,mad 😡 didn't get ChiWei kiss.They reunited after so long.Wudn't couples kiss after being reunited! 🤨 Water fight scene with Wang brothers was so unnecessary.Not asking for nc but few kisses was much neededRevenged Love finale wraps up with a bittersweet closureRevenged Love ended with Chi Cheng (Tian Xu Ning) cleared of embezzlement after the true offender confessed. Instead of a dramatic reunion, the finale featured a playful water fight involving Guo Cheng Yu (Zhan Xuan), Dr. Jiang Xiao Shuai (Liu Xuan Cheng), Wu Suo Wei (Zi Yu), and Chi Cheng, celebrating his release.In the final episode, I Have a Home Again, Chi Cheng’s mother accepts Wei Wei as her future son-in-law after witnessing his efforts to free Chi Cheng, including spending savings and selling his childhood home.Chi Cheng’s father withheld bail to teach a lesson, but the family ultimately reconciled and supported the couple. Earlier episodes showed Chi Cheng taking the blame for embezzlement to protect Wei Wei, while the real culprit was revealed to be Yue Yue’s ex-boyfriend, Wang Zhen Long, who bribed a company employee.Despite family accusations against Wei Wei, he worked to prove Chi Cheng’s innocence. The episodes end with a prison visit where Chi Cheng learn new developments. The finale was shorter than usual at 35 minutes, with less romantic tension between the leads.The airing schedule was accelerated, releasing two episodes per weekend instead of spreading them out. The ending resolved all major plotlines without leaving loose ends. Both couples received happy conclusions, closing with Wei Wei and Chi Cheng sharing a peaceful moment.Catch Revenged Love on YouTube with a membership or Viki anytime!