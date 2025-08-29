  • home icon
  Boys 2 Planet episodes 13-14 recap & highlights: Top 24 candidates, ATEEZ San's planet master takeover, and more

Boys 2 Planet episodes 13-14 recap & highlights: Top 24 candidates, ATEEZ San’s planet master takeover, and more

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 29, 2025 19:00 GMT
Boys 2 Planet contestants (Image via Instagram/@boysplanet.official)
Boys 2 Planet contestants (Image via Instagram/@boysplanet.official)

On Thursday and Friday, August 28 and 29, the latest episodes of Mnet's reality K-pop survival show, Boys 2 Planet, were released, revealing an intriguing series of events. The latest episode showcased the second survivor announcement ceremony through a livestream episode. However, only part of the results were revealed on this week's episodes.

So far, 24 trainees have been eliminated from the show, and the other 24 trainees will move forward to the next round of challenges and activities in Boys 2 Planet. While the top 23 trainees have already been determined based on fans' votes through the global voting and the trainees' mission benefits, the 24th trainee will be decided solely based on a live voting session.

The latest episodes revealed that a total of three trainees were chosen for the last and the 24th spot of Boys 2 Planet. The contestants are Park Dong-gyu, Fan Zhe Yi, and Han Harry June. Additionally, the second survivor announcement ceremony was hosted by ATEEZ's San as he took up the role of the Planet Master.

Based on the accumulation of live voting conducted on August 29 and the mission benefits that the trainees earned through their previous tasks, the top 24th trainee will be revealed. Therefore, the results of the voting and the full ranking of the top 24 trainees of the show will be unveiled in the next episode, which is scheduled to air on September 24, 9:20 PM KST.

Boys 2 Planet Position Battle results: Groups, performed tracks, scores, and more

Previously, Boys 2 Planet conducted the Position Battle, which segregated the 48 remaining contestants into groups of Rap, Dance, or Vocal, based on their skills. The Boys 2 Planet contestants were, then, required to cover an assigned track by highlighting their position as Rap, Dance, or Vocal through their performance.

All the performances also had a live-voting session where the audience voted for members of the group based on their performance, skills, and other relevant factors. These votes helped the contestants gain more benefits and rise above the star ranks. Here are all the performances, the tracks covered, the Boys 2 Planet trainees' votes, and their current ranks:

Vocal – Run to you by SEVENTEEN

Individual on-site votes:

  • Yoon Min – 1340 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Sun Heng-yu – 1120 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Sen – 1000 votes (TWO STAR)
  • Kang Woo-jin – 860 votes (TWO STAR)

Rap – Smoke by Dynamic Duo, Lee Young Ji

Individual on-site votes:

  • Yeom Ye-chan – 1480 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Yi Chen – 1260 votes (TWO STAR)

Dance – Bad by Christopher

Individual on-site votes:

  • Kim Jun Seo – 1310 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Park Dong Gyu – 1300 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Masato – 1090 votes (TWO STAR)
Dance – Tambourine by Eve

Individual on-site votes:

  • Chen Kai Wen – 1270 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Hu Han Wen – 1140 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Zhang Jia Hao – 1130 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Tatsuki – 1120 votes (TWO STAR)
  • Xue Su Ren – 1070 votes (TWO STAR)
  • Yumeki – 720 votes (TWO STAR)

Vocal – Rose Blossom by H1-KEY

Individual on-site votes:

  • Jang Han-eum – 1480 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Park Jun-il – 1350 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Kim Dong-yun – 1310 votes (TWO STAR)
  • Dang Hong-hai – 1220 votes (TWO STAR)
  • Chueli Li Yu – 1130 votes (TWO STAR)
Rap – Famous by ALLDAY PROJECT

Individual on-site votes:

  • Kim Jae-hyun – 1410 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Kim Tae-jo – 1120 votes (TWO STAR)
  • Seo Won – 1030 votes (TWO STAR)

Vocal – Breathe by Lee Hi

Individual on-site votes:

  • Jo Gye-hyeon – 1330 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Zhou An Xin – 1280 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Yoo Kang-min – 1030 votes (TWO STAR)

Vocal – Queencard by i-dle

Individual on-site votes:

  • Chung Sang Hyeon – 1250 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Kim In Hu – 1150 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Kim Si-hwan – 930 votes (TWO STAR)
  • Lee Leo – 910 votes (TWO STAR)
Dance – LALALALA by Stray Kids

Individual on-site votes:

  • He Xin Long – 1330 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Kim Geon-woo – 1310 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Fan Zhe Yi – 1070 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Zhao Guang Xu – 930 votes (TWO STAR)
  • Chen Bo Wen – 730 votes (TWO STAR)

Dance – like JENNIE by Jennie

Individual on-site votes:

  • Lee Sang-won – 1370 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Kim Jun-min – 1230 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Han Harry June – 1170 votes (TWO STAR)
  • Hsu Ching Yu – 1090 votes (TWO STAR)
  • Jung Hyun-june – 840 votes (TWO STAR)
Rap – HOT by 1TYM

Individual on-site votes:

  • Jun Lee-jeong – 1400 votes (THREE STAR)
  • He Zhong Xing – 1140 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Li Zi Hao – 1130 votes (TWO STAR)
  • Nian Bo Heng – 900 votes (TWO STAR)

Dance – XXL by YOUNG POSSE

Individual on-site votes:

  • Na Yun-seo – 1420 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Arctic – 1240 votes (THREE STAR)
  • Sun Jia Yang – 1080 votes (TWO STAR)
  • Peng Jin Yu – 1040 votes (TWO STAR)

Additionally, following the individual voting for Boys 2 Planet's Position Battle, the audience also voted for their favorite performances among the three positions. Here are the results and the winner of each position:

Vocal:

  1. Rose Blossom – 1350 votes (WINNER)
  2. Breathe – 1230 votes
  3. Run to you – 1070 votes
  4. Queencard – 1020 votes

Rap:

  1. FAMOUS – 1320 votes (WINNER)
  2. Smoke – 1250 votes
  3. HOT – 1240 votes

Dance:

  1. LALALALA – 1630 votes (WINNER)
  2. Bad – 1290 votes
  3. XXL – 1250 votes
  4. like JENNIE and Tambourine – 1240 votes

On the other hand, fans and netizens are eagerly awaiting the results of the top 24 contestants on Boys 2 Planet.

Edited by Riya Peter
