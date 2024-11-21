"Never thought that chamchi will be on US TV"- Fans swoon as BTS’s Jin teaches Jimmy Fallon the 'Super Tuna' dance on The Tonight Show

BTS member Jin made a special appearance on the American television show The Tonight Show, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, on November 20. He appeared on the show to promote his solo debut album, Happy, released on November 15.

During the show, Jin taught Fallon the dance for his song Super Tuna. The artist’s fun and enthusiastic teaching moment quickly became a highlight of the show, showcasing his charm and dance skills. This segment generated excitement among fans.

Fans were quick to share their excitement after the Super Tuna moment on The Tonight Show. Social media platforms were flooded with clips of Jin teaching Jimmy Fallon the dance, with ARMY expressing their joy and pride. One excited fan wrote,

"NEVER THOUGHT THAT CHAMCHI WILL BE ON US TV 😭😭😭😂😂😂 should’ve play the full version tho 🫣🫣🫣"

"This has to be one of the funniest moments of the night 😂😂😂" shared a fan.

"Not the hard launch of Super Tuna to the whole nation 😂" joked an X user.

"3 years ago he asked us not to go too crazy and quietly giggle at Super Tuna, and now he teaches Jimmy her choreography on national TV 😭😭" this ARMY pointed out.

A fan praised host Jimmy Fallon for his consistent support of BTS members and his cordial demeanor during Jin's appearance on The Tonight Show.

"One thing I truly admire about Jimmy is his unwavering warmth toward the BTS members. Regardless of the occasion, he always creates a welcoming and comfortable environment, something many talk show hosts lack. He takes the time to learn their dances, understand their culture, and prepare thoughtful questions.

The same fan continued:

Jimmy ensures every visit is fun, stress-free, and engaging. He’s never pushy, condescending, or patronizing, nor does he act superior to his guests. His genuine respect and effort stand out, making him a true friend to the members and ARMY. Thank you, Jimmy, for always supporting BTS and creating such a positive space! 💜 @FallonTonight."

"We love you Jimmy 💜 You did a great job😉💪🐟🐟 @bts_bighit’s Jin teaches Jimmy how to do the “Super Tuna” dance 🐟" one netizen shared on X.

During the segment where Jin taught Jimmy Fallon the Super Tuna dance, a brief moment caught fans’ attention. His shirt lifted slightly as the idol demonstrated the moves, revealing his toned abs. The audience erupted in cheers, and the moment quickly became a talking point online.

Fans couldn’t help but join the excitement and continued praising Jin’s physique, highlighting the live audience's enthusiastic reaction.

"Army sharing the same brain cell because every time Jin’s shirt went up, army at @FallonTonight went crazy. Not gonna lie I also squealed a bit in my living room. Lol." shared one fan.

"Lmao 😂😂😂😂 Armys being very obvious when his cute tummy shows 😭😭😭 I love this fandom" added this individual on X.

"the collective screaming every time his shirt went up .. so real" remarked one netizen.

Jin talks about Super Tuna, solo album Happy, and dances with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show

During the talk show, Fallon mentioned the release of the extended version of Jin's viral hit Super Tuna. The song was originally released before Jin began his military service.

Fallon asked the idol about the inspiration behind the song. He explained that he loves fishing but has never caught a tuna. He shared that the song was made with the hope of catching one and described it as a love letter to the Dragon King under the sea.

"I really love fishing, but I've never caught a tuna. So I made this song with the hope of catching a tuna. This is basically my love letter to the Dragon King under the sea," he explained.

Jin then asked if the Dragon King exists in U.S. culture. Fallon clarified that it does not.

Fallon then requested the idol to teach him the Super Tuna dance. Jin happily agreed. He explained that "Chamchi" means tuna in Korean. Jin demonstrated the steps without music before the two performed the dance together. The crowd erupted in cheers as the duo showcased their Super Tuna moves.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show, the five-time Grammy-nominated artist spoke about his album and military service, sharing fun moments with host Fallon. Finally, he also performed the song Running Wild.

He opened up about the inspiration behind his solo album Happy. He explained that happiness is something deeply meaningful to him, and he wanted to express that through his music, which was why he chose the album's title.

Jimmy Fallon highlighted the track I'll Come To You from the album, asking about its significance. The artist revealed that the song was written for the ARMY, expressing his emotions during the year and a half he spent away in the military, missing his fans deeply.

Jin surprises fans with extended version of Super Tuna following viral success and military return

In 2021, the idol surprised fans by releasing Super Tuna on his birthday, December 4. The song, inspired by his love for fishing, was intended as a gift for his fans. To his surprise, it quickly became one of his most popular tracks. It trended at number 1 on YouTube upon releasing. The song also topped the World Digital Song Sales chart on November 5, 2022, reaching No. 1, and the Super Tuna challenge became viral on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Recently, the singer-songwriter removed the original version of Super Tuna from all music platforms. He replaced it with a new extended version. This updated version, which amassed millions of streams, was officially released on October 11, 2024. Before the release, he performed the extended version during his comeback at the 2024 BTS Festa in Seoul. The event celebrated his return after completing mandatory military service.

On November 15 at 2 pm KST, BTS' Jin released his debut album, Happy, marking the beginning of his solo career. The album includes six tracks, with the idol contributing to the writing, composing, and production of four.

Happy has debuted at #1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart, while the lead track, Running Wild, reached the top spot on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart.

