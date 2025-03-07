"15 tracks with 15mvs" — Fans in frenzy as BLACKPINK's Jennie teases 'SEOUL CITY' MV at 'The Ruby Experience' Los Angeles showcase

On March 7, 2025, fans of BLACKPINK's Jennie were sent into a frenzy during The Ruby Experience showcase in Los Angeles, where she unveiled a teaser for the upcoming SEOUL CITY music video. This event offered attendees an intimate glimpse into her debut solo album, Ruby.

Held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on March 6, The Ruby Experience was designed to immerse fans. The venue was adorned with ruby-themed decor, reflecting the album's aesthetic. Attendees were treated to live performances by the BLACKPINK idol, who sang Twin and got emotional onstage.

The SEOUL CITY music video teaser clip depicted the vibrancy of Seoul nightlife. It still managed to blend traditional and modern elements to capture the essence of South Korea's capital city.

Fans quickly took to social media to share how excited they were for the teaser. They speculated that the BLACKPINK rapper might release the official video of the track.

A fan conjectured that perhaps the rapper would drop 15 music videos for 15 tracks since she has already released 5 MVs for Mantra, Love Hangover, ZEN, ExtraL, and like JENNIE. The fan wrote on X:

"Help shes gon drop 15 tracks with 15mvs atp."

Supporters flooded social media, praising the BLACKPINK rapper's artistic direction. They expressed their enthusiasm for SEOUL CITY's supposed music video release.

"This is the best song ive ever listened im obsessed," a fan wrote.

"THE WAY THIS GIRL KEEP FEEDING USSS??!!" another fan said.

"MY VISIONARY GIRL!!! REFERENCING FALLEN ANGELS BY WONG KAR-WAI," another fan remarked.

Some fans said that the teaser reminded them of BLACKPINK's MV of Lovesick Girls, while a few said that it reminded them of Jennie's song SOLO.

"Its giving lovesick girls mv omg im so excited," a fan noted.

"This reminds me of 'solo.' oh, my nini," another fan wrote.

"MAAM IDK WHERE THE BUDGET IS COMING FROM BUT YOU DO YOU INSANEEEE TRACKS EVERY SINGLE ONES DESERVES A VID," another fan said.

About Jennie's Ruby album, tracklist, and collaborations

Ruby is Jennie's first major project since establishing her independent label, ODDATELIER, in December 2023. The album comprises 15 tracks, primarily recorded in English, and features collaborations with Western heavyweights like Doechii, Dua Lipa, Dominic Fike, Childish Gambino, Kali Uchis, Way Up, and FKJ.

After establishing her label, she signed with Columbia Records in September 2024. She dropped Mantra on October 11, followed by the release of a surprise video of ZEN on January 27.

On January 31, she dropped the official video of Love Hangover (with Dominic Fike), starring Riverdale heartthrob Charles Melton. On February 21, she dropped the official video of ExtraL with the Grammy-winning rapper Doechii.

Ruby consists of 15 tracks, and they are as follows:

Intro: JANE (with FKJ)

like JENNIE

start a war

handlebars (ft. Dua Lipa)

with the TE (way up)

EXTRAL (ft. Doechii)

Mantra

Love Hangover (ft. Dominic Fike)

ZEN

Damn Right (ft. Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis)

F.T.S.

Filter

Seoul City

Starlight

Twin

BLACKPINK's Jennie's Ruby is available on major music streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and more.

