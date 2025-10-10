2025 Korea Grand Music Awards announces performance and MC lineup: SMTR25, BOYNEXTDOOR, Stray Kids, & more

On October 10, 2025, the 2025 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) announced its full lineup of performers, emcees, and presenters for this year's event. The ceremony will be held at the Incheon Inspire Arena on November 14 and 15. The event is organized by Ilgan Sports and co-hosted by Sports Daily, Creator Ring, and DOD.The two-day event is sponsored by iM Bank and supported by the Incheon Metropolitan City and the Incheon Tourism Organization. The Korea Grand Music Awards began in 2024 to commemorate Ilgan Sports’ 55th anniversary. It aims to recognize outstanding achievements across K-pop and other music genres.This year’s event will be hosted by Nam Ji-hyun, known for Little Women. She will return as the MC for both days. The actress will be joined by Red Velvet’s Irene on November 14 for Artist Day and Natty of KISS OF LIFE on November 15 for Music Day.The ceremony will also feature several film and television personalities as presenters. Among those confirmed are:Ahn Hyo-seopByun Woo-seokMoon Chae-wonLee Se-youngGong Seung-yeonSeo Ji-hoonYeonwooOng Seong-wooChoi Soo-youngShin Seung-ho.Set the Stage will coordinate the event production. Hanteo Chart, Genie Music, FLO, and Bugs will provide music chart data. KT ENA will broadcast the event, while VIVID STAGE will handle domestic ticketing. Art Pump Factory will manage ticketing for fans outside South Korea.Full lineup and event details for the 2025 Korea Grand Music AwardsThe 2025 Korea Grand Music Awards will span two themed nights: Artist's Day on November 14 and Music Day on November 15. Each will feature a stellar lineup of artists.Korea Grand Music Awards' Artist Day (November 14):Performers:ATEEZBOYNEXTDOORFIFTY FIFTYSMTR25THE BOYZWOODZXdinary HeroesPark Seo-jinLee Chan-wonCRAVITYINIMEOVVALLDAY PROJECTKiiiKiiixikersThis opening night will feature live band stages, strong vocals, and performance-driven acts. ATEEZ and THE BOYZ are expected to take the lead with their signature energy moves. Newer generation artists BOYNEXTDOOR, FIFTY FIFTY, and SMTR25 will also bring in novel and experimental concepts. The show will also include solo artists WOODZ, Lee Chan-won, and Park Seo-jin.KGMA_일간스포츠 @ilgansportsLINK✨2025 KGMA 아티스트 데이 라인업!✨ · MC IRENE · MC Nam Ji-hyun THE BOYZ · MEOVV · Park Seo-Jin · BOYNEXTDOOR · xikers · INI · ATEEZ · Xdinary Heroes · ALLDAY PROJECT · WOODZ · Lee Chan-won · CRAVITY · KiiiKiii · FIFTY FIFTY · SMTR25 📅 2025.11.14-15 | 📍 Inspire ArenaKorea Grand Music Awards' Music Day (November 15):Performers:Stray KidsIVESuho (EXO)BTOBLUCYNEXZP1HARMONYKiss Of LifeFROMIS_9Jang Min-hoCLOSE YOUR EYESKICKFLIPHEARTS TO HEARTSUNISAHOFIDIDThe second night will feature a mix of veteran and rookie performers. Stray Kids and IVE are expected to deliver blockbuster performances showcasing their international success. Meanwhile, SUHO and BTOB will provide soulful stages. New acts like UNIS, IDID, and Kickflip will make their KGMA debut. The 2025 KGMA promises to be a spectacular blend of artistry, technology, and global collaborations. It will bring together generations of K-pop artists under one roof.With more than 30 performers, a star-studded presenter lineup, and world-class production, this year’s Korea Grand Music Awards will be one of the most talked-about events.