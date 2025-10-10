  • home icon
2025 Korea Grand Music Awards announces performance and MC lineup: SMTR25, BOYNEXTDOOR, Stray Kids, & more

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 10, 2025 09:17 GMT
2025 Korea Grand Music Awards (Images via KGMA website)
On October 10, 2025, the 2025 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) announced its full lineup of performers, emcees, and presenters for this year's event. The ceremony will be held at the Incheon Inspire Arena on November 14 and 15. The event is organized by Ilgan Sports and co-hosted by Sports Daily, Creator Ring, and DOD.

The two-day event is sponsored by iM Bank and supported by the Incheon Metropolitan City and the Incheon Tourism Organization. The Korea Grand Music Awards began in 2024 to commemorate Ilgan Sports’ 55th anniversary. It aims to recognize outstanding achievements across K-pop and other music genres.

This year’s event will be hosted by Nam Ji-hyun, known for Little Women. She will return as the MC for both days. The actress will be joined by Red Velvet’s Irene on November 14 for Artist Day and Natty of KISS OF LIFE on November 15 for Music Day.

The ceremony will also feature several film and television personalities as presenters. Among those confirmed are:

  • Ahn Hyo-seop
  • Byun Woo-seok
  • Moon Chae-won
  • Lee Se-young
  • Gong Seung-yeon
  • Seo Ji-hoon
  • Yeonwoo
  • Ong Seong-woo
  • Choi Soo-young
  • Shin Seung-ho.

Set the Stage will coordinate the event production. Hanteo Chart, Genie Music, FLO, and Bugs will provide music chart data. KT ENA will broadcast the event, while VIVID STAGE will handle domestic ticketing. Art Pump Factory will manage ticketing for fans outside South Korea.

Full lineup and event details for the 2025 Korea Grand Music Awards

The 2025 Korea Grand Music Awards will span two themed nights: Artist's Day on November 14 and Music Day on November 15. Each will feature a stellar lineup of artists.

Korea Grand Music Awards' Artist Day (November 14):

Performers:

  • ATEEZ
  • BOYNEXTDOOR
  • FIFTY FIFTY
  • SMTR25
  • THE BOYZ
  • WOODZ
  • Xdinary Heroes
  • Park Seo-jin
  • Lee Chan-won
  • CRAVITY
  • INI
  • MEOVV
  • ALLDAY PROJECT
  • KiiiKiii
  • xikers

This opening night will feature live band stages, strong vocals, and performance-driven acts. ATEEZ and THE BOYZ are expected to take the lead with their signature energy moves. Newer generation artists BOYNEXTDOOR, FIFTY FIFTY, and SMTR25 will also bring in novel and experimental concepts. The show will also include solo artists WOODZ, Lee Chan-won, and Park Seo-jin.

Korea Grand Music Awards' Music Day (November 15):

Performers:

  • Stray Kids
  • IVE
  • Suho (EXO)
  • BTOB
  • LUCY
  • NEXZ
  • P1HARMONY
  • Kiss Of Life
  • FROMIS_9
  • Jang Min-ho
  • CLOSE YOUR EYES
  • KICKFLIP
  • HEARTS TO HEARTS
  • UNIS
  • AHOF
  • IDID

The second night will feature a mix of veteran and rookie performers. Stray Kids and IVE are expected to deliver blockbuster performances showcasing their international success. Meanwhile, SUHO and BTOB will provide soulful stages. New acts like UNIS, IDID, and Kickflip will make their KGMA debut.

The 2025 KGMA promises to be a spectacular blend of artistry, technology, and global collaborations. It will bring together generations of K-pop artists under one roof.

With more than 30 performers, a star-studded presenter lineup, and world-class production, this year’s Korea Grand Music Awards will be one of the most talked-about events.

