“3rd single”— Fans speculate a collaboration between BTS j-hope and Lizzo following viral ‘Mona Lisa’ TikTok challenge 

On April 8, 2025, BTS' j-hope joined hands with American singer Lizzo for a MONA LISA dance challenge. The video begins with j-hope starting the dance, and Lizzo joins in later. Although they didn't strictly adhere to the challenge choreography, the duo was seen grooving to the song together. The clip was shared on j-hope's official TikTok account.

"MONA #/lizzo Thanks for coming my friend @/lizzo," the video captions.

It soon gained attention across platforms. The video has sparked talk online about a possible music collaboration between the two.

"3rd single with lizzo maybe??? 👀," an X user commented.

Since the release of MONA LISA, the dance challenge has gone viral, with fans and artists worldwide posting their versions. j-hope also released an official dance practice video, breaking down the choreography step by step.

"This collaboration wasn't on my 2025 bingo card but yeah hell yeah," a fan remarked.

"Huh?? is that a spoiler???," a user mentioned.

"OMG is this collab?!😲🤔😍," a person shared.

More similar fan reactions included:

"IS SHE APART OF HIS NEW 3RD SONG??," a netizen said.

"Yall know what this means, collab incoming," a viewer noted.

"New Collab????????? It's been said that hoba will announce his new single in his new concert of Asia fame of hall something the name is," another fan added.

Lizzo described BTS' j-hope as a "great texter"

In 2022, Lizzo shared that she regularly texts BTS' j-hope. In an interview with Audacy, the American singer said the South Korean artist is a "great texter" and never ignores messages. Liz added that he always responds, even apologizing if there's a delay.

"He's a great texter, expressive. He does not leave you on read. If it's been awhile since he's texted, he's like 'I'm so sorry,' and he apologizes for how long it's taken," the About Damn Time songstress stated.

Lizzo encountered j-hope in November 2021 at a Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles. He was present with his band members Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

In the same podcast, the Michigan native asserted that she connects with the Bangtan Boys' message of "self-love." She said:

"Good people, like really good energy. I think that's always why I've gravitated towards BTS because they remind me of myself where it's like, self-love and this positive energy and the way they love their fans."

When asked about a probable teaming up with Bangtan Sonyeondan, Lizzo said she "would love to." The 36-year-old also gave a shoutout to their fanbase, adding, "Love you ARMY!"

In 2021, Lizzo performed a cover of BTS' hit song Butter for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge. During the session, she sported a black crop top with "VMIN" written on it—a nod to BTS fellows Jimin and V.

She has expressed her fondness for BTS multiple times. In an August 2021 Instagram Live, she shared that her sister introduced her to the group. Lizzo said Jimin is her bias but also likes V and their friendship.

Previously, Lizzo shared a TikTok of a BTS-themed birthday cake for her sister Vanessa in 2019. The cake featured all seven BTS members as toppers in Fila outfits. It also had a printed group photo, BTS logos, and chocolate-covered treats. In the background, a BTS playlist was playing, including Suga's Blueberry Eyes.

