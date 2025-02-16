BTS' Taehyung's 'FRI(END)S', Jimin's 'Who', Jungkook's 'GOLDEN' named among top Kpop snubs at the 2025 Grammys: Complete list

Several K-pop acts like BTS and Stray Kids were sent in for the 2025 Grammy Awards for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Pop/Duo Performance categories. However, most of these acts were not nominated.

Only Strays Kids' track Slash from the Deadpool and Wolverine soundtrack album was nominated for the Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media category, and Jacob Collier‘s Djesse Vol. 4 containing aespa's Over You alongside Coldplay‘s Chris Martin was nominated for the Album of the Year category.

On February 3, 2025, Koreaboo hosted a poll seeking fans' opinions on which K-pop artists the fans thought deserved a Grammy award this year. Artists like BTS members V, RM, and j-hope, Le Sserafim, Twice, Stray Kids, and BLACKPINK's Lisa were among the top contenders in the poll.

The poll concluded on February 21, 2025, and here is the list of the top 7 artists whom the fans feel were snubbed from the Grammys this year. On number seven, we have Stray Kids with their latest album, Ate, on number six is Stray Kids again, but for the title track, Chk Chk Boom, from their album Ate.

On number five is BTS member Jimin with his second album, Muse. On number four is another BTS member, Jungkook, with the single Standing Next to You. On number three is Jungkook once again, but for the album Golden. Number two finds Jimin once again, but with the title track Who from the album Muse.

The first rank is cinched by yet another BTS member, Kim Tae-hyung, aka V. 73% of the voters felt that V should have received the Grammy nomination for the song FRI(END)S.

Where are BTS members right now?

BTS V, along with RM, Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook, are currently completing their mandatory military enlistment duties. They are expected to return sometime in June 2025. Currently, the group's members, Jin and J-hope, have completed their military enlistment duties and are pursuing their solo activities.

Before enlisting in the military, V released his solo debut mini-album Layover in September 2023. While still in the military, he released singles like Fri(end)s, Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo-shin), and White Christmas (with Bill Crosby).

As for the other artists on the list, BLACKPINK's Lisa made her solo debut on MAX's show, The White Lotus season 3. She is also gearing up to release her solo studio album, Alter Ego, on February 28, 2025.

Stray Kids is currently hosting their fifth fan meeting in South Korea. The group will resume its world tour Dominate in March 2025 with a stop in Chile, followed by Japan and several countries in North and South America and Europe, before concluding the tour in Paris in July 2025.

TWICE member Dahyun will make her acting debut with the film You are the Apple of My Eye alongside B1A4's Jinyoung.

