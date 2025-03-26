"A hot mystery-thriller womance?!"- Fans thrilled as Lee Na-young and Jung Eun-chae are reportedly cast to lead Korean remake of Honour

Actors Lee Na-young and Jung Eun-chae are reportedly teaming up in the upcoming mystery thriller, Honour, as per Daily Sports on March 26. The drama is a 'womance' between three attorneys looking back at an old scandal.

Honour, adapted from a Swedish series of the same name, follows three female lawyers whose past resurfaces in the form of a media scandal. During the series, viewers will see the three lawyers intertwined with each other, their journey to attempt to ensure justice, and their own secrets being revealed.

The project is currently in pre-production, with ongoing casting for a third female lead. While the network and platform for release are still being finalized, Honour is set to have an unusual combination of mystery, law, and true female friendship. Fans are seemingly excited and are waiting for the series, as one user on X wrote:

"A hot mystery-thriller womance?!?!?!"

"OMG!!!!! LEE NA YOUNG AND JUNG EUN CHAE! MY WOMEN!!!!" commented a fan.

"Eunchae in a women centric drama again, and with THE Lee Nayoung?? Yassss," responded another.

Fans are looking forward to the two actresses working together.

"SO SO SO EXCITED, two of my favorite females, what a fever dream," reacted a fan.

"AAAAAAARGHHH MY MOMMYYYYYY LEE NAYOUNG IN WOMEN-CENTRIC SUSPENSE AAAAAAAAARGHHH," exclaimed another.

"'LeeNaYoung' 'JungEunChae' 'women centric' 'womance' OMG WE WON AGAIN," commented a netizen.

Honour: Plot and cast details

In Honour, Lee Na-young will portray Yoon Ra-young, an attorney at L&J Law Firm. She is eloquent, beautiful, and automatically draws eyes from the public. However, she bears the weight of memories from 20 years ago. Lee's role as Yoon Ra-young will be her first as an attorney. She will also be returning to the small screen for the first time since Park Ha-kyung's Travelogue (2023).

Lee Na-young gained recognition for her lead roles in the dramas Ruler of Your Own World, Ireland, and Romance Is a Bonus Book. Her notable film credits include Someone Special and Maundy Thursday. In addition to acting, she has been a prominent figure in commercials.

Lee married fellow actor Won Bin on May 30, 2015, in an intimate ceremony held in a wheat field near Won's hometown of Jeongseon County in Gangwon Province. The couple, both represented by the agency Eden 9, began dating in 2012 and confirmed their relationship publicly in 2013. They welcomed their first child, a son, in December 2015.

Jung Eun-chae will portray Kang Shin-jae in Honour, the assertive CEO of L&J Law Firm, and as the lead attorney in this stellar trio, she commands authority by charm and unending ambition. Following Jung's turn as the painfully real character of Moon Ok-kyung in Jeongnyeon (2024), fans await seeing how she brings the bold and intense energy to Honour.

Jung Eun-chae began her career as a commercial model, earning the CF Model of the Year title at the 2011 Asia Model Festival Awards. She made her acting debut in Haunters and gained recognition with Nobody's Daughter Haewon, which earned her multiple accolades.

Jung has starred in both commercial and independent films, including The Fatal Encounter, The King, and The Great Battle. On television, she has appeared in My Bittersweet Life, Return, and The King: Eternal Monarch, among others. In 2024, she starred in Your Honor and Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born. She now manages her career under her own agency, Project Hosoo.

