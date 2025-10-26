  • home icon
  "A real icon"- Fans react as BTS' Taehyung channels old Hollywood charm in VOGUE JAPAN's James Dean–inspired cover for VOGUE WORLD 2025

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 26, 2025 06:44 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)

VOGUE Japan dropped BTS Taehyung's first-ever digital cover ahead of Vogue World: Hollywood 2025. The affair takes place on October 26 in Los Angeles. It’s set to underline the link between cinema and fashion, concentrating on iconic film figures. This year, V leads the Hollywood Special Edition, channeling the legendary James Dean.

Famed for Rebel Without a Cause, East of Eden, and Giant, Dean defined the 1950s youth rebellion and became a symbol of spirited liberty. V steps into this legacy, bringing a modern spin to the classic rebel image.

Sporting a leather jacket and denim, the K-pop idol is photographed on a motorcycle, referencing Dean’s signature fashion. The images combine elements of classic Hollywood with modern styling. The shoot is drawing responses from fans.

also-read-trending Trending
"Taehyung is a real icon! Keep the beautiful photos coming!" an X user commented.
The shoot was made to mark the opening of Vogue World: Hollywood. V’s debut on VOGUE Japan bridges eras, linking a Korean superstar to a Hollywood legend through style and cinema.

Fans are praising Taehyung for fitting the James Dean look.

BTS' Taehyung flies to LA for Vogue World: Hollywood event

BTS&#039; V (Image via Instagram/@thv)
On October 25, BTS' Taehyung departed South Korea via Incheon International Airport, bound for the U.S. to attend Vogue World: Hollywood. Dressed in head-to-toe CELINE, the Layover star sported a long charcoal plaid overcoat. He paired it with a brown sweater, corduroy pants, and a black leather duffel.

Before takeoff, he shared a clip on Instagram Story, captioned, “I’ll enjoy Vogue and come back.” Fans are especially thrilled since this comes after July’s CELINE show in Paris, where he got a personal invite from Vogue alum Anna Wintour. Now, he’s officially on the guest list, ready to shine on the Hollywood stage.

Notably, this year’s gala will showcase creations from acclaimed Tinseltown costume designers. They include Colleen Atwood, Milena Canonero, Ruth E. Carter, Catherine Martin, Arianne Phillips, Sandy Powell, Jacqueline West, and Shirley Kurata. Juan Costa Paz serves as creative lead, with Alex Harrington heading wardrobe and styling, and Dame Pat McGrath directing makeup design.

Vogue’s Anna Wintour, Mark Guiducci, and Lisa Love will oversee the overall production. All ticket revenue will benefit the Entertainment Community Fund, supporting costume professionals affected by the LA wildfires.

Watch Vogue World: Hollywood on Vogue.com and its YouTube channel at 6:00 pm PT / 10:00 am KST the following day.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

