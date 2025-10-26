“So handsome”- BTS’ Taehyung leaves fans mesmerized with his airport visuals ahead of historic Vogue World 2025: Hollywood appearance

On October 25, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung wowed fans with his airport look as he left South Korea for the U.S. ahead of Vogue World: Hollywood in Los Angeles on October 26. The Winter Bear singer was wearing CELINE head to toe. The Bangtan Boy sported a long charcoal checked wool overcoat over a crewneck brown sweater. It was paired with brown corduroy jeans and black zipped boots. He carried a large black leather duffel bag.Before boarding, the 29-year-old dropped a quick Instagram clip with the line, “I’ll enjoy Vogue and come back.” This marks another major global outing for V, as he makes history as the first K-idol to attend the star-studded event in Hollywood. Meanwhile, his visuals have left admirers in a frenzy.Fans are saying he looks &quot;pretty&quot; and that his visuals never &quot;decline.&quot;nat || AWB 🐺 @nthkv2LINKThe outfit and face card never decline 💳𓍯𓂃 @layoverserenadeLINKmy pretty boy oh my lord😭😭mica⁷ @luveparkjmLINKSOO PRETTY&quot;HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAEHYUNG&quot; is trending online as V departs the country to attend the Hollywood affair.musicfan @musicfan_joyLINKSCREAMING IM SO HAPPY HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG VOGUE WORLD #TaehyungxVogueWorld #VOGUEWORLD💛 Nothing _SpeciaL 💛 @Cutie_ChimonLINKOur Taehyungie is working so hard🥰V is on the Vogue World: Hollywood Special Digital Cover!#VxVogueJapan #TAEHYUNGxCELINETAEHYUNG FOR VOGUE JAPANtaekook 𐤀 ᴼ|⟨ᵀᴼꪜᴱᴿ @jgksthvLINKCan't wait for slayhyung to serve even in America, you'll rock it our baby fashionista🧸🫶HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG VOGUE WORLD #TaehyungxVogueWorld #VOGUEWORLDAnna Wintour personally invited BTS’ Taehyung to Vogue WorldBTS' V with Anna Wintour (Image via Instagram/@thv)BTS’ V grabbed global attention at CELINE’s 2026 Spring/Summer showcase during Paris Fashion Week on July 6. Sporting a tailored grey outfit with red and black accents, he made his first solo public outing since wrapping up his military duty in June.However, the real moment of the evening was when fashion icon Anna Wintour herself walked over to him. The longtime Vogue leader personally welcomed V and offered him a seat at the upcoming Vogue World: Hollywood. According to those on-site, Wintour handed him not one but two personal invites. In a Vogue-recorded clip, she’s seen telling him, “Happy to meet you. Welcome to Paris. We’re hoping you’re coming to our event in Hollywood in October.” Slightly caught off guard, Taehyung smiled and said, &quot;Wow.” Later, while posing together before the runway began, she added, “We would love to have you on our show in Hollywood,” earning his reply, “I appreciate it.”The moment was widely shared online, with commentators noting that public exchanges of this kind from her are rare. After the fashion presentation, Taehyung was seen chatting with Mustafa the Poet, model Mona Tougaard, and fashion executive Sidney Toledano, who thanked him for attending.BTS’ V visited Los Angeles multiple times in 2025. He was there in July, following Paris Fashion Week, with Jimin, SUGA, and Jungkook, working on their upcoming 2026 album. The artists returned in August to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a Dodgers game.