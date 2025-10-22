  • home icon
  "A TRUE GOLDEN AMBASSADOR" - Fans react as BTS' Jungkook goes viral after Calvin Klein seemingly teases October campaign collection release

“A TRUE GOLDEN AMBASSADOR” - Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook goes viral after Calvin Klein seemingly teases October campaign collection release

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 22, 2025 14:14 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook for Calvin Klein (Image via X/@CalvinKlein)

BTS' Jungkook is set to headline another Calvin Klein campaign, with the brand’s U.S. website confirming the launch on October 28 of this month. The update quickly made rounds online after fans noticed the official site listing the drop as the “Jungkook Collection,” instead of the usual seasonal tags like spring, summer, or fall.

The speculation began on October 21, when Calvin Klein rolled out a fresh video featuring Jungkook, teasing a new campaign. Moments later, social media was filled with screenshots from fans showing the release date straight from Calvin Klein’s official page.

The phrasing on the website instantly caught attention. Instead of slotting the line into a usual fashion calendar, the brand chose to name it after Jungkook himself. This suggests that it might be a signature collaboration rather than a seasonal campaign.

The move continues Calvin Klein’s successful partnership with the BTS' maknae, whose previous appearances for the brand drew global attention. With the October 28 release date now official, fans are counting down to see what the “Jungkook Campaign | Collection” reveals next.

"Highlights of this video: the foot dancing, the way he picks up the camera, the soft smile, the waist, the full outfit denim set looking so goooood, the vibe Jungkook has, the power he spreads with his walk. A TRUE GOLDEN AMBASSADOR JUNGKOOK!," an X user commented.
Many are calling Jungkook the "best" and "coolest" ambassador for the label.

Others are looking forward to seeing Jungkook's chest tattoo in the upcoming campaign reveal.

BTS Jungkook’s Calvin Klein partnership over the years

BTS&#039; Jungkook for Calvin Klein (Image via X/@CalvinKlein)
BTS' Jungkook for Calvin Klein (Image via X/@CalvinKlein)

BTS Jungkook officially joined Calvin Klein as a global ambassador in March 2023. The announcement coincided with the rollout of his debut campaign, photographed by Park Jong-ha. The campaign showcased the K-pop idol in CK's Spring 2023 collection, which included 90s Straight Jeans, Body Jeans, relaxed denim shirts, and signature logo tees.

“I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I’m thrilled to be their newest global ambassador,” Jungkook said (WWD reported), adding that the brand’s heritage and values “resonate” with him.

Jonathan Bottomley, the company’s chief marketing officer, also described his worldwide reach as a vital factor in expanding Calvin Klein’s international appeal. His first campaign went live in March 2023, introducing a visual series and short films shot in New York. The imagery featured Jungkook in the brand’s classic denim and underwear styles.

In August 2023, Jungkook returned for Calvin Klein’s Fall 2023 campaign, dressed in a denim jacket, jeans, and a white tee. The collaboration extended to February 2024, with Jungkook leading the Spring 2024 campaign, photographed by Mert Alas at Grand Central Station.

The shoot emphasized youthful energy through '90s Straight-Fit Jeans and an Oversized black-buttoned shirt. A short campaign film followed, showing Jungkook “taking over” the station.

By December 2024, data from Kpop Top credited Jungkook’s Fall 2023 campaign with generating more than $13.4 million in media impact value. Reports also indicated a nearly 20% rise in the brand's stock value following the campaign’s release. Moreover, in Q1 2024, Calvin Klein’s website traffic rose 39% following its collaboration with BTS’s Jungkook.

Maintaining his association with the fashion house, this year Jungkook appeared at Calvin Klein’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway show on September 12, during New York Fashion Week.

