  • "Just pure impact" - Fans cheer as BTS' Jungkook generates $30.4M MIV at NYFW, leading Calvin Klein to #1 without a single post

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 19, 2025 14:07 GMT
Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 12, 2025 - Source: Getty
Jungkook at the Calvin Klein fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2025, in New York City (Image via Getty)

On October 19, 2025, fans of BTS’ Jungkook flocked to social media after the singer achieved a milestone in the fashion world. According to Launchmetrics’ latest report on Spring/Summer 2026 New York Fashion Week, the K-pop idol generated $30.4 million in Media Impact Value (MIV) for Calvin Klein. Notably, he did it without a single post on his social media accounts.

The report revealed that Jungkook’s presence alone accounted for 53% of Calvin Klein’s total show performance. It made him one of the most influential figures of the entire Fashion Week season. His contribution helped the brand achieve the #1 overall ranking. It surpassed other brands, such as Michael Kors, Coach, and Tory Burch, in total MIV.

Launchmetrics explained that the K-pop idol’s name and media coverage created a multiplier effect for Calvin Klein’s campaign. The analysis report read:

"Jung kook's impact was particularly major: without posting about Fashion Week himself, Jung kook drove a 53% of Calvin Klein's overall show performance through viral media coverage and other echo mentions, illustrating how strategically aligned ambassadors can shift performance outcomes at scale, with influence extending well beyond their direct channels."
Fans online couldn’t stop celebrating the achievement. They pointed out that the K-pop idol hasn’t been active on Instagram for months. Still, he continues to dominate every time he appears publicly. An X user, @BIZBoost, wrote:

"No post. No appearance. Just pure impact. The brand power is Jeon Jungkook."
Many called his impact “strong” and praised how he consistently boosted Calvin Klein’s global visibility without relying on constant updates.

Others admired his authenticity, saying that he only represented brands he genuinely loved. He recently admitted in a Dazed Korea interview, stating that Calvin Klein was like a “friend” rather than a business deal.

Jungkook’s Calvin Klein partnership and NYFW dominance

Jungkook has been a global ambassador for Calvin Klein since March 2023. His influence on the brand has grown stronger with each campaign. His first New York Fashion Week appearance in September 2025 drew massive attention. Clips of him in an oversized beige suit and silver jewelry went viral across platforms. Later that evening, he was seen in an all-black trench coat at the afterparty.

Jungkook attends the Calvin Klein fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2025, in New York City (Image via Getty)
Jungkook attends the Calvin Klein fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2025, in New York City (Image via Getty)

According to Launchmetrics, the event generated over $57.4 million in total MIV. The BTS singer alone was responsible for more than half that amount. His performance not only pushed Calvin Klein to the top of the NYFW rankings but also positioned him as one of the top global fashion ambassadors of 2025.

In earlier reports by Onclusive, he was also named the most-mentioned celebrity of New York Fashion Week. He led over 150 other public figures in online buzz. He alone contributed to more than 55% of all social media mentions, ahead of stars like Zee Pruk and Milk Pansa.

Currently, Jungkook is focusing on BTS’ long-awaited 2026 comeback.

Edited by Riya Peter
