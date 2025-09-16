"A true solo artist"- Fans celebrate as BTS Jimin makes history as the first and only K-pop soloist to reach 6B Spotify streams with no collaborations

BTS’ Jimin has set a historic milestone on Spotify, becoming the first and only K-pop solo artist to achieve six billion streams exclusively with solo songs. Remarkably, all 22 tracks were created without any collaborations. As per Spotify’s official data, his catalog includes 34 tracks in total, but over 80% of his cumulative 7.379 billion streams come from his solo work alone.Fans celebrated the BTS idol's achievement, praising him on social media. One user wrote on X:&quot;A true solo artist.&quot;Nuri⁷ @Nuri_0914LINK6 BILLION streams &amp;amp;amp; the craziest part is... Jimin did it with only 22 SOLO tracks, NO collabs. Every achievement is purely him....his voice, his music, his effort. That’s what makes it so powerful. No wonder Jimin keeps proving he’s a true solo artist in his own league 👑 💛Many fans expressed their delight over the singer's artistic milestone through their heartfelt and creative comments on X.Miyu @miyun_jun_LINKFrom FACE to MUSE, every milestone is pure Jimin power. 💿🔥 #SpotifyKingJM1013⁷ @N10__13LINK22 solo songs..no collab &amp; he's at 6B🔥Miyu @miyun_jun_LINK&quot;6B streams. 22 solo tracks. No collabs. Just Jimin... 🌟 Global impact, unmatched artistry... Jimin keeps making history!!! 🌍✨ #JIMIN #SpotifyKing RECORD HOLDER JIMIN 👑✨ HISTORY MAKER JIMIN 👑✨Fans also congratulated the BTS member, with one calling him the &quot;most successful soloist.&quot;Norma L. Green @NormaLeeGreenLINK@PJM_data No surprised. He is so talented. Congratulations Jimin.jared ⌘ (🧙,🧙) 🦭/acc Gnoma Anomage (✸,✸) @firemanjaredxLINK@PamelaVilches8 JIMIN HITS 6B, LEGEND STATUS SEALED NEXT CHAPTER AWAITSBrt_Adri @barta_adriLINKThis article also shows well Jimin is the most successful soloist with his records, what he achieve and the lots of recognition, what he gets. He is unstoppable.🔥💫 Congratulations Jimin! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Majority of Jimin's Spotify success can be credited to his two solo albums, FACE and MUSEThe biggest contributor to Jimin’s recent groundbreaking feat is Who, the title track of his second full-length album MUSE. The song spent 33 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and surpassed 1.984 billion streams on Spotify.Another standout is Like Crazy, which made history as the first K-pop solo track to top the Billboard Hot 100. The song has now exceeded 1.39 billion streams on Spotify.In addition, Jimin is the first and only K-pop solo artist to have two albums surpassing 2.6 billion streams. MUSE became the fastest Korean-language album to hit 3.3 billion streams, while his debut solo album FACE has already crossed 2.6 billion streams. With just a month left until his birthday, fans have already begun gearing up for celebrations. According to a September 9, 2025, report by Star News Korea, the BTS member once again demonstrated his popularity by sweeping several birthday-themed polls.Jimin claimed the top spot in eight different voting platforms, including UPICK, PICNIC, PODOAL, Choeaedol, Higher, iKPOP, FANCAST, and THEKKING. Each win unlocked impressive rewards, from Times Square ads in Yeongdeungpo, billboards across Seoul, and special promotional displays in Japan. All the BTS members are preparing for their 2026 comeback in Los Angeles, United States. Out of them, while some members have been staying quite active, Jimin is one of the members who has still stayed low since his military discharge in June 2025.No new projects or endorsements have been officially announced regarding him. However, rumors exist that he and Jungkook have finished shooting for the second season of their travel variety show Are You Sure?!