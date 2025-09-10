  • home icon
  "They can't deny the influence"- Fans celebrate as BTS' Jimin's "Who" becomes first & only K-act solo to spend 400 days on Spotify USA Daily chart

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 10, 2025 20:45 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jimin's "Who" new achievement (Images via X/@bts_bighit)

On September 10, 2025, fans of BTS' Jimin took to social media to celebrate after his solo track Who reached two significant milestones in the United States. The song officially became the first and only K-pop solo track to remain on Spotify USA's Daily Songs Chart for 400 consecutive days. Additionally, it also surpassed 400 million filtered streams on the platform.

These latest records marked unprecedented achievements for a Korean act in the U.S. market. The accomplishment sparked waves of celebration across fan platforms.

Many pointed out how Who continues to break barriers more than a year after release.

Fans trended phrases like “JIMERICA,” while also noting how the singer had achieved this without any international collaborations. An X user, @pjmrealartist, wrote:

"They can’t deny the influence, Jimerica on."
Others called it proof that the singer’s popularity in the West has been consistent, and described him as the “Global It Boy." Fans also highlighted how his success is particularly significant given the intense competition on U.S. charts.

One fan noted that Who had reached the milestone faster than other artists. Meanwhile, another said award shows could no longer ignore his influence. For many, the achievement was not only about setting records but also about recognizing his reach as a solo performer.

More on BTS' Jimin’s milestones and recent activities

In other news, according to Star News Korea, Who has also dominated Spotify Korea's Daily Top Songs chart. The track held the No. 1 spot for over 400 days as of early September 2025. The song has also spent 58 weeks at the top of the Weekly Top Songs chart. This makes it the longest-running No. 1 in the platform's history.

Combined with filtered U.S. streams, the track has become one of the most successful K-pop solo songs to date. The singer's influence was also on display in recent birthday polls.

Jimin ranked first in eight different global events, including UPICK, PICNIC, PODOAL, Choeaedol, Higher, iKPOP, FANCAST, and THEKKING.

These wins secured large-scale rewards such as Times Square billboards, subway displays in Seoul, and promotional ads in Shibuya, Japan.

Outside of music charts, Jimin has made headlines for his public appearances. At The Moon Party Seoul 2025, he debuted a new blonde hairstyle alongside RM, quickly going viral online.

Jimin's second solo album Muse continues to hold strong on the U.S. Spotify Top Albums chart, marking 50 weeks in the rankings. Till now, the singer has released two solo albums, including FACE and MUSE.

As for the group, BTS is preparing for their group comeback in spring 2026.

Edited by Maithreyi S
