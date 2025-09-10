"They can't deny the influence"- Fans celebrate as BTS' Jimin's "Who" becomes first & only K-act solo to spend 400 days on Spotify USA Daily chart

On September 10, 2025, fans of BTS' Jimin took to social media to celebrate after his solo track Who reached two significant milestones in the United States. The song officially became the first and only K-pop solo track to remain on Spotify USA's Daily Songs Chart for 400 consecutive days. Additionally, it also surpassed 400 million filtered streams on the platform.These latest records marked unprecedented achievements for a Korean act in the U.S. market. The accomplishment sparked waves of celebration across fan platforms.Many pointed out how Who continues to break barriers more than a year after release.Fans trended phrases like “JIMERICA,” while also noting how the singer had achieved this without any international collaborations. An X user, @pjmrealartist, wrote:&quot;They can’t deny the influence, Jimerica on.&quot;R ♡̶⑉ @pjmrealartistLINKThey can’t deny the influence, Jimerica on 🔥Others called it proof that the singer’s popularity in the West has been consistent, and described him as the “Global It Boy.&quot; Fans also highlighted how his success is particularly significant given the intense competition on U.S. charts.Brt_Adri @barta_adriLINKWooow! 💫 Keep streaming “Who”, it brings the results, like this 🔥 Congratulations Jimin! 👏🏻🎊Jimins_Girlie @SG902110LINKYESSSSSS!!! baby we’re SO proud of you.. Jimin really is silent but always winning 🤫 maybe others should try that. CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN HISTORY MAKER JIMIN GLOBAL IT BOY PARK JIMINJimins_Girlie @SG902110LINKYESSSSSS!!! baby we’re SO proud of you.. Jimin really is silent but always winning 🤫 maybe others should try that. CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN HISTORY MAKER JIMIN GLOBAL IT BOY PARK JIMINTinttuX13🌞🌓🍲 @jokerX5960LINKJIMERICA STRIKES AGAIN🔥🔥 CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN🔥🔥One fan noted that Who had reached the milestone faster than other artists. Meanwhile, another said award shows could no longer ignore his influence. For many, the achievement was not only about setting records but also about recognizing his reach as a solo performer.Nily 🐣JIMINETTES &amp;amp;PJMs (FACE _MUSE MY LOVE) @tr33498799LINKTHİS IS JIMERICA 🔥 CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN HISTORY MAKER JIMIN GLOBAL IT BOY PARK JIMINRock Jin⁷ (Heather) met Jin🥹 @wafflesnspriteLINKBreaking records left and right today 🥳🥳🥳Prettyprettythings @Prettyprettyth1LINKBut I thought someone else was the Kpop favorite artist and someone else had the fave Kpop song? Jimin is the most popular Korean artist in the US and has been robbed over and over by “fans” and that company. Can’t wait for him to get what he truly deserves.More on BTS' Jimin’s milestones and recent activitiesIn other news, according to Star News Korea, Who has also dominated Spotify Korea's Daily Top Songs chart. The track held the No. 1 spot for over 400 days as of early September 2025. The song has also spent 58 weeks at the top of the Weekly Top Songs chart. This makes it the longest-running No. 1 in the platform's history.Combined with filtered U.S. streams, the track has become one of the most successful K-pop solo songs to date. The singer's influence was also on display in recent birthday polls.Jimin ranked first in eight different global events, including UPICK, PICNIC, PODOAL, Choeaedol, Higher, iKPOP, FANCAST, and THEKKING.JIMIN DATA @PJM_dataLINKK-MEDIA: &quot;BTS Jimin Dominates 8 Birthday Polls Ahead of “Jimtober” Celebrations&quot; 🏆#1 UPICK October Birthday vote 🏆#1 PICNIC October Birthday vote 🏆#1 PODOAL October Birthday vote 🏆#1 Choeaedol October Miracle 🏆#1 Higher October Birthday vote 🏆#1 iKPOP October BirthdayThese wins secured large-scale rewards such as Times Square billboards, subway displays in Seoul, and promotional ads in Shibuya, Japan.Outside of music charts, Jimin has made headlines for his public appearances. At The Moon Party Seoul 2025, he debuted a new blonde hairstyle alongside RM, quickly going viral online.Jimin's second solo album Muse continues to hold strong on the U.S. Spotify Top Albums chart, marking 50 weeks in the rankings. Till now, the singer has released two solo albums, including FACE and MUSE.As for the group, BTS is preparing for their group comeback in spring 2026.