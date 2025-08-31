“This is creepy” – YouTuber sparks backlash for filming BTS’ RM at LA gym, claiming it a coincidence as fans allege it was intentional

BTS' RM was filmed inside a Los Angeles fitness center, causing a stir among fans. The moment appeared in a vlog uploaded on August 27, 2025, by YouTuber YESSII, titled WEEK IN MY LIFE LIVING IN LOS ANGELES, RÜFÜS DU SOL, FRIENDS, CHURCH, GYM &amp; PALM SPRINGS | VLOG 19.In the gym clip, YESSII recorded herself with the K-pop idol visible in the background. His face was clearly shown in the shot. In the YouTube comment section, viewers quickly spotted him and remarked that she was “lucky” to see him.YESSII's reply to a fan comment (Image via YouTube/YESSII)The YouTuber responded by saying she &quot;had no idea&quot; who RM actually is.YESSII's reply to a fan comment (Image via YouTube/YESSII)However, followers argued otherwise, claiming she aimed the camera at him &quot;intentionally&quot; and chose not to blur his image. The footage has since drawn criticism online, with one X user writing:&quot;No one else thinks this is creepy? Pointed the camera at him. Didn't blur his face. She knew who he was. She knew what she was doing. Does anyone know if California has two party consent when it comes to filming? This is a violation of privacy ffs.&quot;Dānī⁷ 💜 priv when 😴 @hyyhddaengLINKNo one else thinks this is creepy? Pointed the camera at him. Didn't blur his face. She knew who he was. She knew what she was doing. Does anyone know if California has two party consent when it comes to filming? This is a violation of privacy ffs.Many said that it is &quot;obvious&quot; she included a famous person to gain &quot;views and likes.&quot;**Bangtan is my everything** ⛔️ARMY ONLY⛔️ @NicoleL77714599LINKYes its 100% intentional..she knew him and is doing this on purpose. I have made a complaint to the gym and also reported her to Hybe. Crazy peeps like this need to be taught a lesson.Spyceyyyyyy⁷ 🧾 @Ms_Spy269808LINKShe knows he is super famous that's why she didn't blur or turn the camera away. A Famous Person in the background on your YT Video = A lot Of Views And Likes.hellcat @hellcat0613LINKI find it funny how people really thought she didn’t notice him and are acting like he video bombed LMFAO istg y’all too innocent 🤦‍♀️ it’s so obviousOthers pointed out that the uploader used a &quot;wide-angle&quot; shot to include Namjoon in her video, arguing that it couldn’t be a &quot;coincidence,&quot; especially since she had already recorded j-hope and Jungkook.mniSteph Chan 🇨🇦 Vote Jimin VMAS ⭐️ DSYLM &amp; KiG @BTSypher7LINKIt’s hella creepy!! She is 💯 not positioned to film herself. She went super wide angle and what the hell lame work out is this? She isn’t even featured well doing whatever her jig in tiny is. And she also has footage of Hobi and JK? Total stalker.🐱 @stillwujk97LINKshe secretly recorded the members from different angles. she definitely knew themDānī⁷ 💜 priv when 😴 @hyyhddaengLINKSo she filmed 2 other members besides Joon and we're supposed to just be okay with that? Sure, yeah it was totally a coincidence. Idk about you but I dont consider violating the boys right to privacy as small stuff.BTS' RM returns from Los Angeles after a two-month stayRM has ended his stay in Los Angeles and returned to Seoul. The BTS leader landed at Incheon Airport on August 28, arriving in the morning with SUGA, j-hope, and Jungkook. Their two-month trip to the U.S. was part of preparations for their upcoming musical comeback, reportedly set for release in spring 2026.The group also kept fans updated through live sessions and posts, offering glimpses of their time abroad. On July 24, Kim Jong-kook’s YouTube page, GYM Jong Kook, uploaded a call with BTS' LA trainer, who mentioned that RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and SUGA were training together.RM also drew notice in a fan account shared online. The fan said they ran into him and Taehyung at a gym in Los Angeles. He recognized V instantly but was unsure about Namjoon, saying that he looked different off camera. As he exited, V smiled and said goodbye.The rest of the team had returned earlier. Jin was first spotted at TXT’s ACT: TOMORROW concert and later as an MC at a BIGHIT MUSIC staff wedding. V came next, after throwing the first pitch at Dodger Stadium. Jimin flew back with his manager, carrying a Hello Kitty suitcase.In other news, BTS is bringing four of their concert films back to theaters in 4K, with global screenings kicking off September 24 under the banner BTS Movie Weeks.