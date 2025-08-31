  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “This is creepy” – YouTuber sparks backlash for filming BTS’ RM at LA gym, claiming it a coincidence as fans allege it was intentional

“This is creepy” – YouTuber sparks backlash for filming BTS’ RM at LA gym, claiming it a coincidence as fans allege it was intentional

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 31, 2025 09:26 GMT
BTS
BTS' RM captured by YESSII in LA gym (Image via YouTube/YESSII)

BTS' RM was filmed inside a Los Angeles fitness center, causing a stir among fans. The moment appeared in a vlog uploaded on August 27, 2025, by YouTuber YESSII, titled WEEK IN MY LIFE LIVING IN LOS ANGELES, RÜFÜS DU SOL, FRIENDS, CHURCH, GYM & PALM SPRINGS | VLOG 19.

In the gym clip, YESSII recorded herself with the K-pop idol visible in the background. His face was clearly shown in the shot. In the YouTube comment section, viewers quickly spotted him and remarked that she was “lucky” to see him.

YESSII's reply to a fan comment (Image via YouTube/YESSII)

The YouTuber responded by saying she "had no idea" who RM actually is.

YESSII's reply to a fan comment (Image via YouTube/YESSII)

However, followers argued otherwise, claiming she aimed the camera at him "intentionally" and chose not to blur his image. The footage has since drawn criticism online, with one X user writing:

"No one else thinks this is creepy? Pointed the camera at him. Didn't blur his face. She knew who he was. She knew what she was doing. Does anyone know if California has two party consent when it comes to filming? This is a violation of privacy ffs."
Many said that it is "obvious" she included a famous person to gain "views and likes."

Others pointed out that the uploader used a "wide-angle" shot to include Namjoon in her video, arguing that it couldn’t be a "coincidence," especially since she had already recorded j-hope and Jungkook.

BTS' RM returns from Los Angeles after a two-month stay

RM has ended his stay in Los Angeles and returned to Seoul. The BTS leader landed at Incheon Airport on August 28, arriving in the morning with SUGA, j-hope, and Jungkook. Their two-month trip to the U.S. was part of preparations for their upcoming musical comeback, reportedly set for release in spring 2026.

The group also kept fans updated through live sessions and posts, offering glimpses of their time abroad. On July 24, Kim Jong-kook’s YouTube page, GYM Jong Kook, uploaded a call with BTS' LA trainer, who mentioned that RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and SUGA were training together.

RM also drew notice in a fan account shared online. The fan said they ran into him and Taehyung at a gym in Los Angeles. He recognized V instantly but was unsure about Namjoon, saying that he looked different off camera. As he exited, V smiled and said goodbye.

The rest of the team had returned earlier. Jin was first spotted at TXT’s ACT: TOMORROW concert and later as an MC at a BIGHIT MUSIC staff wedding. V came next, after throwing the first pitch at Dodger Stadium. Jimin flew back with his manager, carrying a Hello Kitty suitcase.

In other news, BTS is bringing four of their concert films back to theaters in 4K, with global screenings kicking off September 24 under the banner BTS Movie Weeks.

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

