  "PROUD OF YOU TAEHYUNG" - Fans express pride as BTS' V delivers a "perfect" ceremonial first pitch at the Dodgers Stadium

"PROUD OF YOU TAEHYUNG" - Fans express pride as BTS' V delivers a "perfect" ceremonial first pitch at the Dodgers Stadium

By Shreya Jha
Modified Aug 26, 2025 05:49 GMT
BTS Taehyung
BTS Taehyung's first ceremonial pitch at the Dodgers Stadium (Image via Getty)

BTS’ Taehyung made his ceremonial pitch at Dodger Stadium on August 25, ahead of the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds. Dressed in a Dodgers jersey bearing his name and the number 7, V stood on the mound as BTS' Mic Drop played in the background.

The K-pop idol then threw with his left hand, delivering the pitch across the full distance. Before the toss, V gave a small bow to the catcher, Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Major League Baseball broadcast the pitch live on X and later shared it across its official accounts.

The clip quickly went viral, drawing global attention. Now, fans worldwide are expressing their pride in the South Korean artist for his first pitch.

"PROUD OF YOU TAEHYUNG ACE V ON THE MOUND PITCHER V AT DODGER STADIUM TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG," an X user commented.
The Dodgers had announced his appearance days earlier, leading to a sharp rise in ticket demand. Resale sites noted heavy traffic and higher sales once the news was confirmed.

Many are pointing out that the 29-year-old threw the pitch with his left hand and landed it straight into the catcher’s glove in front of thousands.

BTS' Taehyung ignited a global frenzy with his first ceremonial pitch for the Dodgers

BTS&#039; V (Image via X/@mlbespanol)
BTS' V (Image via X/@mlbespanol)

News of V throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium on August 25 sparked a massive online response. It briefly crashed the Dodgers’ ticket portal as fans flooded the site for tickets.

Premium seats near home plate sold out in under eight hours. StubHub later reported a 500% increase in Dodgers ticket sales within a day, making the team the most searched in Major League Baseball that week.

Fan groups launched a coordinated campaign under the slogan “All Eyes on V.” Collectives such as V Inside, Kim Taehyung Supporters Korea, and the global V Union organized LED advertisements across Los Angeles, including large-scale displays along the 710 and 405 freeways.

Inside the ballpark, every ribbon screen slot was booked with messages from international fans. Several clubs from the UK, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, and more sent greetings.

Money raised from these displays will support the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, which backs programs in education, health, and housing. Chinese fanbase V Bar added an aerial show, flying a plane with a 200-foot banner reading “One & Only My Superstar V” above the venue during the match.

During the live commentary, broadcasters noted the Winter Bear singer's global fame. They highlighted his 69.2 million Instagram followers and the fact that he's recognized simply by one letter: V.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Edited by Shreya Jha
