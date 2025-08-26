"PROUD OF YOU TAEHYUNG" - Fans express pride as BTS' V delivers a "perfect" ceremonial first pitch at the Dodgers Stadium

BTS’ Taehyung made his ceremonial pitch at Dodger Stadium on August 25, ahead of the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds. Dressed in a Dodgers jersey bearing his name and the number 7, V stood on the mound as BTS' Mic Drop played in the background.The K-pop idol then threw with his left hand, delivering the pitch across the full distance. Before the toss, V gave a small bow to the catcher, Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Major League Baseball broadcast the pitch live on X and later shared it across its official accounts.The clip quickly went viral, drawing global attention. Now, fans worldwide are expressing their pride in the South Korean artist for his first pitch.&quot;PROUD OF YOU TAEHYUNG ACE V ON THE MOUND PITCHER V AT DODGER STADIUM TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG,&quot; an X user commented.ᯓeve @tkoohyLINKPROUD OF YOU TAEHYUNG ACE V ON THE MOUNDPITCHER V AT DODGER STADIUMTAEHYUNG TAEHYUNGThe Dodgers had announced his appearance days earlier, leading to a sharp rise in ticket demand. Resale sites noted heavy traffic and higher sales once the news was confirmed.ʕ⁠´⁠•⁠ᴥ⁠•⁠`⁠ʔ @daeguhyung95LINKTaehyung is a phenomenon, his first pitch is amazing. He's a superstar, an ace, charming sweetheart I'm so so proud of himdii (slow) @kthdddLINKTHE PERFECT STRIKE THE PERFECT PITCH THE PERFECT POSTURE THE VISUALS THE 7.... SO PROUD OF HIM♡ @googistarcandyLINKtaehyung really walked in there, charmed everyone he spoke to and threw that first pitch like a total pro— it’s honestly beyond impressive and cool how he nailed it perfectly from the very first try 👏 a true ace !Many are pointing out that the 29-year-old threw the pitch with his left hand and landed it straight into the catcher’s glove in front of thousands.𓆞 @revesbleusLINKtaehyung really threw his first pitch left handed &amp; straight into the catcher’s glove in front of thousands… first time ever &amp; he nailed it, that’s insane considering how often celebs mess theirs up𝚃𝚔 @TaekoomaniaLINKTaehyung really impressed baseball fans with his first pitch ❤️‍🔥👏🏻 he went full distance from the mound and threw it like a pro and on top of that he used his left hand for which baseball fans say &quot;A lefty who can throw perfect strikes&quot; Our King Taehyung is built different ❤️‍🔥Mint Yoongi 🥢 @PeachesMintyLINKTae’s pitch was literally perfect, it landed right with the catcher, literally handful can go past the plate ..moreover he used his left hand. He is f*cking phenomenal !BTS' Taehyung ignited a global frenzy with his first ceremonial pitch for the DodgersBTS' V (Image via X/@mlbespanol)News of V throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium on August 25 sparked a massive online response. It briefly crashed the Dodgers’ ticket portal as fans flooded the site for tickets. Premium seats near home plate sold out in under eight hours. StubHub later reported a 500% increase in Dodgers ticket sales within a day, making the team the most searched in Major League Baseball that week.Fan groups launched a coordinated campaign under the slogan “All Eyes on V.” Collectives such as V Inside, Kim Taehyung Supporters Korea, and the global V Union organized LED advertisements across Los Angeles, including large-scale displays along the 710 and 405 freeways.Inside the ballpark, every ribbon screen slot was booked with messages from international fans. Several clubs from the UK, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, and more sent greetings.Money raised from these displays will support the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, which backs programs in education, health, and housing. Chinese fanbase V Bar added an aerial show, flying a plane with a 200-foot banner reading “One &amp; Only My Superstar V” above the venue during the match.During the live commentary, broadcasters noted the Winter Bear singer's global fame. They highlighted his 69.2 million Instagram followers and the fact that he's recognized simply by one letter: V.