  • “Taehyung’s fanbases are the best” - Internet reacts as BTS V’s fans launch air banners, ribbon ads & pre-game hangout for his first Dodgers pitch

By Shreya Jha
Modified Aug 24, 2025 08:39 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung (Image via X/@Dodgers, Instagram/@thv)

BTS’ Taehyung is set to throw the ceremonial pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers game on August 25, 2025, and his fans are going all out with large-scale tributes. Hours before the match, a huge aerial banner by China V Bar will circle above Dodger Stadium with the line,

“One & only my superstar V ❤️ China V Bar."

The banner stretches sixty meters and will stay airborne for four hours from 14:50 to 18:10 (PTD).

Along the route to the ballpark, ten separate billboards featuring different shots of Taehyung will greet fans driving in. Inside the venue, rows of ribbon boards with messages carrying notes to the K-pop idol will appear midgame. The theme of the campaign, “ALL EYES ON V,” comes from his Korean fanbases V INSIDE and KTH Supporters Korea, along with global collective V Union.

A fan meet-up is also planned by V Promo, a few minutes away at Jumson Korean Restaurant. The pre-game hangout will run from 2 pm until 9 pm, offering custom V × Dodgers items like hats, shirts, jerseys, and keychains. Fans without game tickets will be able to watch together there.

Supporters are backing the initiatives led by V's international fan communities.

"Taehyung’s fanbases are the best, most professional and educated people everrrr. They indeed reflect Taehyung!! I’m gonna cry, I am so emotional. They always do these meaningful projects for Taehyunggg😭," an X user commented.
From Britain, VUK confirmed ribbon ads, while the Australian group BTS V Australia joined the project. Singapore’s Taehyung Singapore and Tae Singapore, Indonesia’s Taehyung Indonesia, Spain’s TAE Stream SPAIN and BTS V SPAIN FANBASE, and the U.S.-based TAEHYUNG TUESDAY all signed on to support the stadium ribbon displays.

Many are in awe of how deeply "loved" the 29-year-old is by his fans.

BTS Taehyung’s name & 95 Jerseys dominate Dodgers stores

Fans are lining up at the Dodgers Store to purchase jerseys and caps featuring Taehyung’s name and the number 95 (his birth year). Demand for the custom merchandise remains steady. A video recorded inside the store is circulating online, in which a staff member responds to a customer’s request for the custom jersey, saying,

"Is the guy from bts? I know his name, it’s ok. 95 right? I’ve done like 7 of them already.”
The clip highlights the surge around the Winter Bear singer's Dodgers debut, as his name and number continue to be some of the most requested items at the store.

V's honorary inaugural pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers match marks his second prominent public appearance since his military release in June. This follows his presence at the Celine Spring 2026 runway event on July 6th.

