“Taehyung’s fanbases are the best” - Internet reacts as BTS V’s fans launch air banners, ribbon ads & pre-game hangout for his first Dodgers pitch

BTS’ Taehyung is set to throw the ceremonial pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers game on August 25, 2025, and his fans are going all out with large-scale tributes. Hours before the match, a huge aerial banner by China V Bar will circle above Dodger Stadium with the line, “One &amp; only my superstar V ❤️ China V Bar.&quot;The banner stretches sixty meters and will stay airborne for four hours from 14:50 to 18:10 (PTD). CHINA Baidu Vbar @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_LINK——Kim Taehyung - The First Ceremonial Pitch Fan Support Project: Air Banner Over Dodger Stadium——【Witnessed by All】The aircraft will fly over Dodger Stadium multiple times, ensuring visibility throughout the event.【Giant Banner】The custom 60-meter banner carries a message for Taehyung and will be highly visible from the sky, showcasing the love and support from Chinese fans.【Extended Duration】The flight will cover the 4 golden hours before the game starts, ensuring everyone heading to the stadium will see our message of love.After the announcement that Taehyung would be the first pitch guest of the Los Angeles Dodgers, we immediately collaborated with local Los Angeles media resources to prepare this support project. With such short preparation time, on the afternoon of August 25th, this air banner will soar above the stadium, telling the world about both the extraordinary honor of the invitation and the love from Taehyung’s fans.⏰Flight Time:August 25th, 14:50–18:10 (PTD)*Note: Due to stadium management and FAA regulations, flights are prohibited within the stadium airspace one hour before and after the game.✈️Location:Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles💌Air Banner Text:ONE &amp; ONLY MY SUPERSTAR V ❤ CHINA V BARAlong the route to the ballpark, ten separate billboards featuring different shots of Taehyung will greet fans driving in. Inside the venue, rows of ribbon boards with messages carrying notes to the K-pop idol will appear midgame. The theme of the campaign, “ALL EYES ON V,” comes from his Korean fanbases V INSIDE and KTH Supporters Korea, along with global collective V Union.V Union @VGlobalUnionLINKALL EYES ON V ✨ In thrilling celebration of beloVed Taehyung’s iconic first pitch at Dodger Stadium, we’ve prepared dual AD supports lighting Los Angeles~ from glowing billboards along the city’s busiest freeways to heartfelt messages that will shine midgame inside the field.A fan meet-up is also planned by V Promo, a few minutes away at Jumson Korean Restaurant. The pre-game hangout will run from 2 pm until 9 pm, offering custom V × Dodgers items like hats, shirts, jerseys, and keychains. Fans without game tickets will be able to watch together there.V Promo @TaehyungPromoLINKHeading to Dodger Stadium to witness Taehyung’s legendary first pitch on Mon, 25 Aug? ⚾️ YOU’RE INVITED to our pre-game hangout at the nearby Jumsim Korean Restaurant from 2–9 PM!We’ll have free V merch giveaways to celebrate Tae’s big moment together 🎉 with @VGlobalUnion 💜Come by, meet fellow fans, grab the goodies, and build the excitement for Tae to take the mound at the iconic stadium (it’s only a 5 minute drive away!) #LetsGoDodgersSupporters are backing the initiatives led by V's international fan communities.&quot;Taehyung’s fanbases are the best, most professional and educated people everrrr. They indeed reflect Taehyung!! I’m gonna cry, I am so emotional. They always do these meaningful projects for Taehyunggg😭,&quot; an X user commented.Mel @mytaetae_mLINKTaehyung’s fanbases are the best, most professional and educated people everrrr. They indeed reflect Taehyung!! I’m gonna cry, I am so emotional. They always do these meaningful projects for Taehyunggg😭.From Britain, VUK confirmed ribbon ads, while the Australian group BTS V Australia joined the project. Singapore’s Taehyung Singapore and Tae Singapore, Indonesia’s Taehyung Indonesia, Spain’s TAE Stream SPAIN and BTS V SPAIN FANBASE, and the U.S.-based TAEHYUNG TUESDAY all signed on to support the stadium ribbon displays.. @scenery_bwiLINKTaehyung's fanbase are the best. They're organizing so many amazing projects &amp; events. We're so happy seeing the love &amp; support &amp; so much excited. Borahae 💜ʕ⁠´⁠•⁠ᴥ⁠•⁠`⁠ʔ @daeguhyung95LINKTaehyung has the best fanbases. Each project is so beautiful. He's loved &amp; deserves to be celebrated. We're so excited 💜MindyourbusinessLosers let KTH be. @UnrulyKths95vLINKAm just speechless 💜💜 They prepared many things in just short time! Ooooh! Am just speechless 💜💜Many are in awe of how deeply &quot;loved&quot; the 29-year-old is by his fans.Thvgf @Thvgff95LINKA special artist leaves a special impression on his fans and Taehyung really proved that he is special so his fans all over the world supported him in all special ways and damn this guy even his fans are special I really cry Tae would be proud of himself and all these projectsMillie ⓥ @smidgetblankLINKI hope Taehyung gets to see just how deeply he's loved. We waited 2 years for him, and we’re still here — we always will be. He needs to know we ain't going anywhere 💜ifluorescence🍓 @taecity_3LINKTaehyung is always so so so loved! We r so excited for taehyungie 🥹BTS Taehyung’s name &amp; 95 Jerseys dominate Dodgers storesFans are lining up at the Dodgers Store to purchase jerseys and caps featuring Taehyung’s name and the number 95 (his birth year). Demand for the custom merchandise remains steady. A video recorded inside the store is circulating online, in which a staff member responds to a customer’s request for the custom jersey, saying,&quot;Is the guy from bts? I know his name, it’s ok. 95 right? I’ve done like 7 of them already.”The clip highlights the surge around the Winter Bear singer's Dodgers debut, as his name and number continue to be some of the most requested items at the store.V's honorary inaugural pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers match marks his second prominent public appearance since his military release in June. This follows his presence at the Celine Spring 2026 runway event on July 6th.