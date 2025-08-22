“The face that makes everyone stop”- Fans go gaga over BTS’ Taehyung’s latest W Korea pictorial

On Friday, August 21, W Korea released their latest photos of BTS's Taehyung from the idol's recent feature for the magazine's September issue. The photos were released by the magazine through its social media outlets.Some images were black and white, where the idol wore a classic black and white suit in his slicked back hair. Two of the images showcased the idol in his spiky hair, dressed in a blue shirt and red jacket that was paired with light brown balloon pants and white shoes. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne of these pictorials had the idol in a white formal striped shirt and a red coat with a blue and white striped tie, which was paired with jeans and a brown belt. Most of the images also featured a green Kawasaki sports bike. The pictorials also included several other looks from the idol's photoshoot with Celine and W Korea.When these pictures landed on the internet, fans and netizens were impressed with the idol's visuals and the scale of the photoshoot for his W Korea's September issue cover feature. These pictures also left many thrilled and excited about what to expect from the magazine's official release.Here are a few fan reactions to Taehyung's recent stunning pictorials for W Korea, &quot;The face that makes everyone stop. The way he plays with the camera is just chef’s kiss.&quot;N 💜 @nadia_in_tokyoLINKThe face that makes everyone stops. The way he plays with the camera is just chef’s kiss. Kim Taehyung, you’re one of a kind #TAEHYUNGXWKOREA #VXWKOREA #TAEHYUNGXCELINE CELINE BOY V Discover here - https://t.co/4QJwp4faYLMany fans and netizens swooned over the idol's visuals and style.Aphrodeity⁷ @Ve_luis3nTaeLINKHe can build a whole country the size of Asia with that face economy broVidi⁷🎯KIG🩵🩷💛𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐎☔️STR🪞ML🌛SD @MonoArmy_OT7LINKHIS BEAUTY KNOWS NO BOUNDS 😮‍💨tamara ʲᵏ𝄞ᵗʰᵛ @itduojkvLINKomg he looks so good!!!Lee ⓥ @vintage_putaLINKMy favorite baddie.Others also shared their thoughts and opinions on the idol's recent W Korea photoshoot. ꪜ✧ @_thvmuse_LINKneed to frame this pic and worship regularly I am damn serious😭Aphrodeity⁷ @Ve_luis3nTaeLINKHe's seriously testing my sanity now 😭ꪜ✧ @_thvmuse_LINKOMG THIS PICTURE?!?! KIM TAEHYUNG IS A LIVING WORK OF ARTA song called V @taenotameniLINK@_thvmuse_ The contrasts and juxtapositions of this capture is so interesting. Bet V had his creative inputs into the composition. He ofcourse looks enchanting.All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his recent activitiesBTS' V or Kim Taehyung made his official solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, which was released in September 2023. The album held the song, Slow Dancing, as its title track. Soon after the same, in December 2023, Taehyung enlisted in the military for his mandatory service. He served as a Sergeant under the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the Military Police's Ssangyong Special Task Force. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol rolled out a few tracks in 2024 that were recorded before his departure to the military.In March 2024, he released a single called FRI(END)S. He rolled out two other collaborative winter singles in December of the same year. The first was with Park Hyo-shin called Winter Ahead, and the other was White Christmas, a posthumous collaboration with the late American singer and actor Bing Crosby. Following the same, in June 2025, the idol was discharged from the military.After his return to the industry, Taehyung had been spending his time reuniting with his fellow BTS members and connecting with ARMYs through social media platforms and livestreams. In July 2025, the idol attended the 2025 Paris Fashion Week as the brand ambassador of Celine for their 2026 Spring/Summer Collection Fashion Show.Most recently, Taehyung collaborated with W Korea as the brand ambassador of Celine for their September 2025 issue. Fans have eagerly been awaiting the official release of the magazine.