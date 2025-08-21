"He looks like a GOD" - BTS' Taehyung becomes the new face of Snow Peak, wows fans with his unreal visuals for the Japanese outdoor campaign

BTS's Taehyung has been named the face of Japanese outdoor brand Snow Peak. The company revealed the tie-up on August 21, 2025, with a short teaser, captioning,“He is coming!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe clip features the K-pop star resting in a forest-like setting, establishing the mood for a nature-themed promotion. However, product details remain undisclosed. For those unfamiliar, Snow Peak is a Japanese brand founded in 1958 by Yukio Yamai, renowned for its premium camping gear and practical outdoor apparel.The label emphasizes outdoor comfort, uplifting people to connect with nature while relishing the cozy ease of home-like living. With Taehyung leading its latest apparel line, Snow Peak has started rolling out its new campaign. While further details about the collection and its release schedule are still to come, fans are already captivated by V's visuals.&quot;Omg what 😳😲 it's a japanese brand??? He looks like a GOD,&quot; an X user commented.V⁷♡ᵗʰᵛ @V_myscenery1230LINKOmg what 😳😲 it's a japanese brand???He looks like a GODOthers described his visuals in the new campaign teaser as “beautiful,” “gorgeous,” and “enigmatic.&quot;•Ｔａｅ •ᩚ 🌴💜✌️ @taedidthatkth1LINKHe’s so freaking beautiful! Tae’s eyes are so clear and warm, it’s no wonder that so many people fall for him! The brands he works with have scored the absolute full package with him as their ambassador!💜🥹 Congrats to Taehyung and Snowpeak!taebëar•ᴗ•🐻 @taesatzsthvLINKMy man is so dmn gorgeous and those eyes tho i'm melt Taehyung🥹🫠❤️‍🔥BTS V Spain Fanbase🇪🇸 LAYOⓥER 💚 FRI(END)S 💞 @BTSVSpainLINKThe boy with the most enigmatic gaze in the world 🥹❤️‍🔥 Wow, Kim Taehyung looks spectacular!!! Looking forward to seeing more 🤭Netizens remarked that the 29-year-old &quot;embodies the beauty of nature.&quot; Meanwhile, others asserted that his role as a brand ambassador for an outdoor apparel line feels like a &quot;natural&quot; fit.Deepa💜Small but definite happiness💜REST @birdynumnum77LINKSuch a perfect match!💜 Tae embodies the beauty of nature and the peace of the outdoors—thrilled to see him as part of the Snow Peak family!Nancy Ⓥ Kakkar @nancykakkar321LINKKim Taehyung loves nature, him as a BA for outdoor apparel is natural 💜○o。. @thvillainsLINKTaehyung and Nature. he really said i will be everywhere 😭BTS' Taehyung dominates global brands after military dischargeBTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)BTS's Taehyung returned from military service in June 2025 and has quickly signed major brand deals. Within two months, he became the new face of Compose Coffee, Coca-Cola Korea’s Coke Zero, and Japanese outdoor label Snow Peak. He also continues his existing roles with Celine, Cartier, and Indonesian fintech firm SimInvest.In late July, Coca-Cola Korea unveiled its campaign following V's discharge, naming him the ambassador for Coke Zero. By August, Compose Coffee announced yet another collaboration with the Winter Bear singer, featuring a beverage line named “V Composed.”Soon after, Snow Peak teased his campaign with the expression “He is coming!”, signaling his debut in outdoor lifestyle fashion. Even before these brand launches, V made headlines by attending Paris Fashion Week to support Celine’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.Celine brought him on board in early 2023, making him the face of the brand’s new-age image through events and magazines. Cartier signed him later that year, appointing him as the representative for the Panthère de Cartier collection. In March 2023, SimInvest appointed him as its international ambassador to attract younger investors.In other news, W Korea dropped its September lineup on August 6, 2025, presenting six separate covers starring Taehyung. This marks his first magazine shoot since finishing military service. All six editions were unveiled simultaneously, each showing V as the cover image.