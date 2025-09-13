“About to deliver Calvin Klein's highest EMV”: Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook’s NYFW 2025 appearance gains high praise from international media 

On Saturday, September 13, BTS's Jungkook graced the front rows of Calvin Klein's event at the New York Fashion Week 2025. Following his appearance at the event, several media outlets reported on the idol's impact and influence. Magazines and outlets such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, Elle, Allure Korea, and more talked about his dashing visuals and the attention he garnered at the event. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe editor-in-chief of Vogue, Martina Bonnier, also commented that when the idol joined the event, a turmoil occurred in the room. Here's what she stated exactly:“When the star Jungkook entered the room, some turmoil got out.”Given that the idol's appearance at the New York Fashion Week was only for about an hour, many fans and netizens were shocked and impressed with the idol's global influence and impact in the industry. Many also talked about his short yet spotlight attendance for Calvin Klein's show at New York Fashion Week 2025 could single-handedly provide the brand with its highest EMV.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;Jungkook's one-hour attendance at NYFW. It was a media earthquake. The coverage + engagement he generated in that tiny window is already breaking into crazy territory. If you're worried about EMV, then don't. This is exactly why he's on another level: he's about to deliver Calvin&quot;. said a fanᒍK. @darkveiljeonLINKjungkook's one-hour attendance at NYFW, it was a media earthquake. the coverage + engagement he generated in that tiny window is already breaking into crazy territory. if you're worried about EMV, then don't. this is exactly why he's on another level: he's about to deliver CalvinMany fans and netizens talked about how the idol naturally became the star of the show at the Calvin Klein event for New York Fashion Week 2025.NEVER LET GO 📀, stream and watch NLG 💜💜💜 @gwennie49LINK@_dailyjkpraise_ @TommyHilfiger @CalvinKlein Wow, he's glowing. Jung Kook is the event himself 🤩🥰🤩🔥Iαɳ 🧃 @Jungkookfirst97LINKgood morning Jungkook popularity &amp; impactful is insane even the fashion magazines are so crazy about him 😭ꪑ𝑎𝑦𝑎📀 @LivingInJKsEraLINKthe way jungkook’s appearance at nyfw made more noise than the event itself… undisputedly the most impactful star to ever exist 😭😭 no one can ever touch his level나비.97 (FAN) @jeongoldenlightLINKHe attracted the attention of every big leading global fashion names, the whole media talked about him with the beautiful praises and admiration. Jungkook, you will always be THE golden moment✨ So proud of him!Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.mniimavy @irmavelarde10LINKthe clout called Jeon Jungkook! JUNGKOOK AT FASHION WEEK #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN #JUNGKOOKxNYFWMyJooniverse⁷💨INDIGOHOLIC @MurasakiSS5LINK#JUNGKOOKxNYFW #JungkookForCalvinKlein Jungkook is the main event 💜✨👑ivy @jjkdevoteeLINKCalvin Klein team: &quot;ambassador is ordinary, jungkook is a god&quot;My Beautiful Euphoriaᴶᴷ @sweetmaknaekookLINKJungkook looking like the KING he is!All you need to know about BTS' Jungkook and his solo activitiesBTS' Jungkook, otherwise known as Jeon Jung-kook, made his solo debut with the release of his first single, SEVEN feat. Latto, in July 2023. Following the same, he rolled out another collaborative single with Jack Harlow called 3D in September 2023. Around November of the same year, he also put forth his first studio album, GOLDEN, which held the track, Standing Next To You, as the lead single. Soon after the same, in December 2023, the idol enlisted in the South Korean military to fulfill his mandatory service. He enlisted alongside his bandmate, Jimin, through the Buddy System. The Buddy System under the South Korean military allows friends, siblings, and other acquaintances to enlist together to help one another during the challenging tenure of enlistment. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol rolled out one pre-recorded single in June 2024 called Never Let Go, a tribute to the relationship he shares with ARMYs for BTS's 11th debut anniversary.On the other hand, around June 2025, Jimin and Jungkook were discharged from their military service. Following the same, the idol has mostly only connected with his fellow band members and also with ARMYs through livestreams. He also created a new Instagram account under the ID @mnijungkook. He also put forth a livestream on September 1, on the occasion of his birthday. Therefore, his first public appearance was at the New York Fashion Week 2025 for Calvin Klein's fashion show.