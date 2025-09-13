  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “About to deliver Calvin Klein's highest EMV”: Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook’s NYFW 2025 appearance gains high praise from international media 

“About to deliver Calvin Klein's highest EMV”: Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook’s NYFW 2025 appearance gains high praise from international media 

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 13, 2025 17:47 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook (Image via Instagram/@calvinklien)

On Saturday, September 13, BTS's Jungkook graced the front rows of Calvin Klein's event at the New York Fashion Week 2025. Following his appearance at the event, several media outlets reported on the idol's impact and influence. Magazines and outlets such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, Elle, Allure Korea, and more talked about his dashing visuals and the attention he garnered at the event.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The editor-in-chief of Vogue, Martina Bonnier, also commented that when the idol joined the event, a turmoil occurred in the room. Here's what she stated exactly:

“When the star Jungkook entered the room, some turmoil got out.”

Given that the idol's appearance at the New York Fashion Week was only for about an hour, many fans and netizens were shocked and impressed with the idol's global influence and impact in the industry. Many also talked about his short yet spotlight attendance for Calvin Klein's show at New York Fashion Week 2025 could single-handedly provide the brand with its highest EMV.

Ad

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Jungkook's one-hour attendance at NYFW. It was a media earthquake. The coverage + engagement he generated in that tiny window is already breaking into crazy territory. If you're worried about EMV, then don't. This is exactly why he's on another level: he's about to deliver Calvin". said a fan
Ad
Ad

Many fans and netizens talked about how the idol naturally became the star of the show at the Calvin Klein event for New York Fashion Week 2025.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about BTS' Jungkook and his solo activities

BTS' Jungkook, otherwise known as Jeon Jung-kook, made his solo debut with the release of his first single, SEVEN feat. Latto, in July 2023. Following the same, he rolled out another collaborative single with Jack Harlow called 3D in September 2023.

Around November of the same year, he also put forth his first studio album, GOLDEN, which held the track, Standing Next To You, as the lead single. Soon after the same, in December 2023, the idol enlisted in the South Korean military to fulfill his mandatory service. He enlisted alongside his bandmate, Jimin, through the Buddy System.

Ad

The Buddy System under the South Korean military allows friends, siblings, and other acquaintances to enlist together to help one another during the challenging tenure of enlistment. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol rolled out one pre-recorded single in June 2024 called Never Let Go, a tribute to the relationship he shares with ARMYs for BTS's 11th debut anniversary.

On the other hand, around June 2025, Jimin and Jungkook were discharged from their military service. Following the same, the idol has mostly only connected with his fellow band members and also with ARMYs through livestreams. He also created a new Instagram account under the ID @mnijungkook.

Ad

He also put forth a livestream on September 1, on the occasion of his birthday. Therefore, his first public appearance was at the New York Fashion Week 2025 for Calvin Klein's fashion show.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications