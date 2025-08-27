  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Absolutely unreal"- Fans mesmerized over Stray Kids' Hyunjin's latest pictorial for W Korea x Givenchy Beauty

"Absolutely unreal"- Fans mesmerized over Stray Kids' Hyunjin's latest pictorial for W Korea x Givenchy Beauty

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 27, 2025 03:34 GMT
Stray Kids
Stray Kids' Hyunjin (Images via Instagram/@hynjinnnn)

On August 25, 2025, W Korea and Givenchy Beauty unveiled their latest collaboration featuring Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, and the internet has been in awe ever since. Hyunjin graced the cover of W Korea’s Edition Book Vol. 9. It featured Givenchy Beauty’s brand-new Le Rouge Velvet Matte Lipstick ahead of its September 1 release.

Ad

The K-pop star’s gaze, visuals, and bold lip look emphasized his role as Givenchy’s global ambassador. The shoot showcased the new lipstick and the Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Glow Cushion, which gave Hyunjin’s skin a radiant finish.

As the photos circulated online, fans couldn’t stop praising the star’s ability to pull off high-fashion beauty concepts with such natural charm.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans were quick to react. They called his visuals "unreal" and praised how effortlessly he embodied Givenchy’s modern yet timeless image. An X user, @hyvnboo, wrote,

"Oh. My. god he is absolutely unreal. I have no words."
Ad

Many said that his presence went beyond modeling and described it as magnetic and transformative.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Some fans even expressed that his Givenchy campaign set new standards for male beauty.

Ad
Ad
Ad

More about Hyunjin’s Givenchy partnership and Stray Kids’ latest comeback

Hyunjin’s ambassadorship with Givenchy Beauty was first announced in February 2025. Since then, he has fronted major campaigns for the brand. Earlier this year, he appeared in Marie Claire Korea promoting Givenchy’s Prisme Libre Glow Serum Foundation.

Alongside Givenchy, he also represents global brands such as Versace and Cartier. This expands his influence across both fashion and beauty.

Ad

Meanwhile, Stray Kids recently made their highly anticipated return with their fourth full-length album KARMA. It was released on August 22 under JYP Entertainment and Republic Records. The lead single CEREMONY arrived with a high-energy music video featuring futuristic sports visuals and choreography by We Dem Boyz.

Ad

The MV gained additional attention for its surprise cameo by esports legend Faker. It quickly became the internet's hot topic soon after the release.

KARMA consists of 11 tracks, all with contributions from the group’s producing unit 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han). The tracklist includes the following songs:

  • 삐처리 (BLEEP)
  • CEREMONY (Title track)
  • CREED
  • 엉망 (MESS)
  • In My Head
  • 반전 (Half Time)
  • Phoenix
  • Ghost
  • 0801
  • CEREMONY (Festival ver.)
  • CEREMONY (English ver.)

The album has already broken sales records. With Hyunjin leading global beauty campaigns and the group dominating music charts, Stray Kids’ influence in both music and fashion shows no signs of slowing down.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Divya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications