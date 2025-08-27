"Absolutely unreal"- Fans mesmerized over Stray Kids' Hyunjin's latest pictorial for W Korea x Givenchy Beauty

On August 25, 2025, W Korea and Givenchy Beauty unveiled their latest collaboration featuring Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, and the internet has been in awe ever since. Hyunjin graced the cover of W Korea’s Edition Book Vol. 9. It featured Givenchy Beauty’s brand-new Le Rouge Velvet Matte Lipstick ahead of its September 1 release.The K-pop star’s gaze, visuals, and bold lip look emphasized his role as Givenchy’s global ambassador. The shoot showcased the new lipstick and the Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Glow Cushion, which gave Hyunjin’s skin a radiant finish.As the photos circulated online, fans couldn’t stop praising the star’s ability to pull off high-fashion beauty concepts with such natural charm.Fans were quick to react. They called his visuals &quot;unreal&quot; and praised how effortlessly he embodied Givenchy’s modern yet timeless image. An X user, @hyvnboo, wrote,&quot;Oh. My. god he is absolutely unreal. I have no words.&quot;long4hyune ❤️ @hyvnbooLINKOh. My. god he is absolutely unreal. I have no words HYUNJIN X GIVENCHY BEAUTY HYUNJIN X WKOREA VOL.9 #HYUNJINxGivenchyBeautyMany said that his presence went beyond modeling and described it as magnetic and transformative. hyun ♡ @hyuneemorollLINKi love it so much when they make his moles become for visible the beauty mark fr so pwetty 🥺Linsy✨ @Linsy_imLINKHe's so pretty 🥹💖princess hannie 🌷 @hyunesungmineLINKTHERE SHOULD BE A NEW WORD INVENTED FOR THIS BEAUTY ALONEartsydusk •᷄｡•᷅. 👑 @Two_3CMLINK@WORLDMUSICAWARD @Stray_Kids Hyunjin’s visuals are untouchable. The flawless skin, the captivating eyes, the aura he turns beauty into pure art. HYUNJIN X GIVENCHY BEAUTY HYUNJIN X WKOREA VOL.9 #HYUNJINxGivenchyBeautySome fans even expressed that his Givenchy campaign set new standards for male beauty.cinder🍓🍉 🌷 @lineofcinderLINKIs there any word greater than pretty or beautiful to describe this boy? Genuinely asking I’m stumped.kian 💫 @jhyologyLINKhe has one of the craziest face cards in kpop like genuinely one of the most beautiful men to ever exist𝐋𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐲 愛☯ @lillyhwang_LINKI've seen him live but still can't believe this creature is real. Good LordMore about Hyunjin’s Givenchy partnership and Stray Kids’ latest comebackHyunjin’s ambassadorship with Givenchy Beauty was first announced in February 2025. Since then, he has fronted major campaigns for the brand. Earlier this year, he appeared in Marie Claire Korea promoting Givenchy’s Prisme Libre Glow Serum Foundation.Alongside Givenchy, he also represents global brands such as Versace and Cartier. This expands his influence across both fashion and beauty.Meanwhile, Stray Kids recently made their highly anticipated return with their fourth full-length album KARMA. It was released on August 22 under JYP Entertainment and Republic Records. The lead single CEREMONY arrived with a high-energy music video featuring futuristic sports visuals and choreography by We Dem Boyz.billboard SKZ @billboardskzLINKFaker (이상혁 @faker), the five-time League of Legends World Champion, makes special cameo in #StrayKids music video for &quot;CEREMONY.&quot; 🎬 STRAY KIDS GOOD KARMA DAY #StrayKids_CEREMONY_OutNow #스키즈컴백_축하의_세레머니 #CEREMONY @Stray_KidsThe MV gained additional attention for its surprise cameo by esports legend Faker. It quickly became the internet's hot topic soon after the release.KARMA consists of 11 tracks, all with contributions from the group’s producing unit 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han). The tracklist includes the following songs:삐처리 (BLEEP)CEREMONY (Title track)CREED엉망 (MESS)In My Head반전 (Half Time)PhoenixGhost0801CEREMONY (Festival ver.)CEREMONY (English ver.)The album has already broken sales records. With Hyunjin leading global beauty campaigns and the group dominating music charts, Stray Kids’ influence in both music and fashion shows no signs of slowing down.