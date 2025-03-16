“Ace recognizes Ace” — Fans react as ITZY’s Yeji includes Jungkook’s ‘Yes or No’ from ‘Golden’ in her official Idol Lounge playlist

On March 16, 2025, an X account, @rapperjk, posted a screenshot of ITZY Yeji’s Spotify Idol Lounge playlist. It included many songs — one being BTS’ Jungkook’s fifth track from his solo album Golden, Yes or No.

The post received significant attention from fans. An X user commented,

"Ace recognizes Ace"

Spotify’s Idol Lounge K-pop fans' feature lets idols share their favorite songs. These playlists offer a glimpse into their music taste. Fans commented on Yeji’s song choice, noting her playlist selection and the inclusion of Jungkook’s Yes or No. Some mentioned the crossover between the two idols.

"Best girlie make good music listen to good music too," a fan remarked.

"Ohmygod this is everything… my two worlds colliding," a viewer mentioned.

"See when your b-sides are famous too," a person said.

Others are praising her "immaculate" music taste.

"My ITZY bias stanning the best song off of GOLDEN? Yeth!" a user noted.

"Girlie has immaculate taste and that's why her ep had absolute bangers," a netizen wrote.

"Oh she got the taste, i must say," another fan added.

ITZY's Yeji said AIR revived her "love" for singing

On March 10, 2025, ITZY's leader Yeji arranged a media briefing in Seoul, South Korea. The K-pop idol discussed the significance of her latest album release, AIR. She stated that it reaffirmed her devotion to being a singer.

“This album reminded me of how much I love being a singer. If I had to grade my effort, I’d give myself a perfect 100 out of 100," Yeji graded her effort (as reported by Yonhap News).

The songstress also noted the challenge of performing solo for a full song and said she focused on studying her voice.

"I’ve incorporated both the powerful energy ITZY is known for and a fresh, new vibe. I hope people see my passion for the stage and say, ‘That’s Yeji, all right.’ I realized how hard it is to sustain a song solo for three minutes. I studied my voice intensely, and listeners will notice a new vocal tone from me," the Wansan-gu native added.

Air is the South Korean artist's first solo release in six years since debuting with ITZY in 2019. The mini-album has four tracks. First is the titular track Air, followed by Can’t Slow Me, No, 258, and Invasion.

ITZY Yeji’s solo era unofficially started in December 2023 when she released her first-ever OST, Think About You, for the K-drama Love Your Enemy. Following that, in January 2024, she dropped her first solo track, Crown On My Head, as part of ITZY’s eighth EP, Born to Be. The 24-year-old co-wrote and composed the anthem.

