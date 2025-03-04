On February 28, 2025, a preview of the South Korean reality show I Live Alone featured BTS’ j-hope visiting Benny Blanco’s Los Angeles home. During the visit, the American producer showed his art collection to the BTS star. The two communicated using a translation app. At one point, Blanco said:

“I think you’re cute.”

This led to shared laughter between them.

Their full conversation will be revealed in the next episode. The K-pop idol and Blanco’s interactions have attracted online attention.

"Acting like besties," an X user mentioned.

Some fans anticipate another collaboration between the duo, while others are surprised by their unexpected "connection." The I Live Alone episode featuring j-hope's visit to Blanco’s home will air on March 7, 2025.

"Yay!!! Maybe we will hear them talk about the creation of 'lock/unlock'… or, upcoming projects," a fan said.

"HOBI AND BENNY BLANCO. ANOTHER BANGER IS COMING," a person noted.

"Sjsjskkskskksks, the connection i didn't expected..," another viewer commented.

j-hope's visit also sparked speculation among fans about Selena Gomez’s presence. Some imagined a possible meeting between the Chicken Noodle Soup singer and Selly, while others hoped for her to appear.

"When Selena casually walks through the room, then what," a fan remarked.

"What if he met Selena? Ahhh God my favorite girl with JHOPE that would be amazing," a netizen shared.

"Selena please be there," another user added.

BTS' j-hope has previously collaborated with Benny Blanco

Benny Blanco and j-hope collaborated for the first time on Bad Decisions in 2022, alongside BTS members and Snoop Dogg. The track was centered on longing for a loved one. It was part of Blanco’s album Friends Keep Secrets 2.

Their second collab, Neuron, is from j-hope's Hope on the Street Vol. Gaeko and Yoon Mi-rae are also on the track. The EP is the official soundtrack for his docuseries Hope on the Street.

The South Korean rapper is currently in Los Angeles for his first solo tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour began in Seoul with three weekend shows.

The North American leg ends in Brooklyn (March 13–14), Chicago (March 17–18), Mexico City (March 22–23), San Antonio (March 26–27), Oakland (March 31–April 1), and LA (April 4 & 6).

Furthermore, the 31-year-old is also promoting his digital single Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel.

The release is set for March 7, 2025. On the same day, the Bangtan Boy will hold an offline fan event, Sweet Dreamland. He’s set to answer questions from 613 fans in the session.

BTS' j-hope will perform Sweet Dreams on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 11, 2025. He’s the fourth BTS member to go solo on the American late-night talk show, after Jin, Jungkook, and Jimin.

