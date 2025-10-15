"ACTRESS LISA is back"- Fans celebrate as BLACKPINK's star reportedly joins Ma Dong-seok in Netflix's action spin-off 'Extraction: Tygo'

On October 15, 2025, fans of BLACKPINK’s Lisa took to social media after South Korean outlet IZE reported that she would star in her second major acting role in Netflix’s upcoming action Extraction: Tygo.The film is reported to be a spin-off of Chris Hemsworth’s hit Extraction franchise. It will reportedly introduce a new storyline led by Korean actor Ma Dong-seok and expand the series’ universe under the Russo Brothers’ production.Lisa's addition to the cast with Ma Dong-seok and Lee Jin-wook has caused a stir among moviegoers and K-pop fans alike. It was also reported that the film is directed by The Outlaws' director Lee Sang-yong. He is known for cinematic fight choreography and grim storytelling.In Extraction: Tygo, Ma Dong-seok will play the character of a mercenary named Tygo. He embarks on a dangerous rescue mission to save one of his team members who has been kidnapped. The film is co-produced by Ma's Big Punch Pictures. The upcoming movie promises an authentic Korean action style within a Hollywood framework.This marks Lisa’s second official acting project. She made her acting debut in HBO’s The White Lotus season 3 earlier this year. Her shift to acting gained momentum after she signed with the major U.S. talent agency WME in September, which marked her formal entry into Hollywood.As the news circulated online, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. They flooded social media with celebratory posts about the rapper-dancer's new venture.An X user, @heart_ohlala, wrote,&quot;ACTRESS LISA is back.&quot;heart_ohlala @heart_ohlalaLINKACTRESS LISA is back🔥Many expressed pride in seeing her take another step as an actress after The White Lotus.for the culture @industrystnLINK@PopBase she can dance, rap, act, model, write, and sing. lisa is good at almost everything in the entertainment industry, and her talent is the reason why.lili4eva @nonexistenthoe_LINKGoing to watch extraction to see what actress Lisa has in stock for us in her upcoming film... Can't believe this... I prayed for times like this!!!LISA @Lisa34535724LINKI am so happy for Lisa and I will look forward to this movie. Lisa is a smart girl and is making steady progress in her acting career.joey. @JoeyS54018LINK@PopBase This is and good choice obviouslyOthers shared edited posters, fan art, and trending hashtags like “#ActressLisaIsBack.” They expressed their anticipation of seeing the K-pop idol in an action movie.helena was born pink @131lyricalbinLINKanother acting role for lisa??!! oh she’s amazing, and she’ll show one more time her talentnagnt29 ᴿᵒˣⁱ @Lalisa273__LINKAn action movie? Really? Actress Lalisa Manobal is truly back! Wishing you success in this new film! #LISASpidy @Spidyman00LINK@PopBase Lisa in an action movie? Oh it’s over for everyone 🔥Lisa’s Hollywood journey, Ma Dong-seok’s comeback, &amp; BLACKPINK’s ongoing world tourThe Extraction franchise was originally led by Chris Hemsworth. It became one of Netflix’s most successful global action series, with installments in 2020 and 2023. The forthcoming Extraction: Tygo spin-off aims to widen that cinematic universe with a fresh story and fresh lead characters.For the BLACKPINK star, the project follows her debut in The White Lotus season 3, where she portrayed a Thai wellness mentor, Mook. Even with limited screen time in the show, her performance was noticed by millions around the globe. It even earned Emmy consideration for being the best supporting actress.&quot;The White Lotus&quot; Season 3 Bangkok Premiere - Source: GettyMeanwhile, Ma Dong-seok, who is known internationally as Don Lee, returns to the global spotlight with this film. The actor is famous for hits like Train to Busan, The Roundup, and Marvel’s Eternals.As for BLACKPINK, the group remains in the midst of their DEADLINE world tour. It began in July 2025 and will continue into early 2026. The members, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé, have all pursued solo ventures while keeping their group activities alive. The Rockstar singer also released her solo debut album, Alter Ego, under her label LLOUD.Extraction: Tygo is reportedly to begin its filming later this year. Its global Netflix release is expected sometime in 2026.