“Add nation’s dad too”— Fans rejoice as Park Bo-gum earns “National Husband” title following his When Life Gives You Tangerines role

On Monday, March 24, South Korean media outlet Star News published an interview with Park Bo-gum following his lead in the recent Netflix K-drama series When Life Gives You Tangerines. The actor stars as the male protagonist alongside IU, the female lead, and the two play a married couple in the same.

Following the K-drama's release, several netizens have been swooning over the actor's representation of "husband material" through the several scenes he shared with his on-screen wife played by IU. Therefore, when Star News rolled out the interview article, they referred to Park Bo-gum as the National Husband, given the reactions he's been garnering for his recent role.

The article was titled "Park BoGum Rises as 'Nation's Husband' with #WhenLifeGivesYouTangerines," and netizens couldn't help but agree with this new title he gained. Additionally, fans also took a look back at the actor's previous roles in K-dramas, where he has earned other titles such as Nation's Brother, Nation's Son-In-Law, Nation's Boyfriend, Nation's Treasure, and more.

Naturally, fans were not only emotional about the growth that he's had in the industry with his acting projects, but also couldn't help but praise Park Bo-gum for impressive and heartwarming performances in every role he embarks on. One fan wrote,

"Should add nation's dad too."

"We really watched Park Bo-gum go from nation’s little brother in Reply 1988 to nation’s husband and father in WLGYT. Look at his beautiful gorgeous little family," said a fan on X.

"He has grown so much in his acting ability, like the finest wine a man can ever drink. He can even portrayed and nailed a father's role," added another fan.

"Both Young Gwansik and Old Gwansik is Nation's Husband and Nation's Father for us," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about Park Bo-gum's newly earned title as the Nation's Husband.

"Bogum is so blessed to earn so many good titles referring to his role from every drama he did and from his real life characters also," stated a fan.

"Officially another national title added: “National Husband”," added an X user.

"One drama, one nation’s title. But really, this shows how impactful his drama characters are and how loved bogum is in his home country," said a netizen.

"New title for Bogum: “Nation’s Husband”," commented another X user.

All you need to know about Park Bo-gum and IU's latest K-drama series, When Life Gives You Tangerines

When Life Gives You Tangerines is a recent South Korean Netflix series that premiered on March 7. The show stars Park Bo-gum, IU, Moon So-ri, and Park Hae-joo. It was written by Lim Sang-choon and directed by Kim Won-seok

The show is expected to release a total of sixteen episodes, with the last four episodes dropping this Friday, March 28, on Netflix.

The show revolves around the two characters, Ae-sun and Gwang-sik, two childhood friends with a peculiar relationship who grow up as each other's support system. While Ae-sun is filled with rebellious energy and positivity, Gwang-sik is diligent and quiet. Romance might not be his strength, and he often struggles to handle Ae-sun when she's expressing herself.

Regardless, love blossoms between the two, and Gwang-sik puts everything in himself into loving Ae-sun. Ae-sun, who grew up dreaming of becoming a poet, lands in a situation where she cannot afford schooling. The two set out to run away from home to find a future and a new life for themselves, away from the village setting and the drawbacks they face from their families.

The series, therefore, showcases the ups and downs of a couple who struggle through life, trying to figure themselves out as they fall more in love with each other and build a new family. The finale of the show is expected to be released on March 28, and fans are eager to find out how the show proceeds and brings itself to a conclusion.

