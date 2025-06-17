On June 17, 2025, fan account @DataAgustD reported that Agust D (BTS’ SUGA) hit 100 million streams on Spotify with his song BURN IT, featuring American artist MAX.

Ad

The track was released in May 2020 on his second mixtape, D-2. This makes it SUGA’s 14th song to reach over 100 million streams.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The list of songs includes Eight, Daechwita, Blueberry Eyes, Trivia: Seesaw, That That, Interlude: Shadow, Girl of my dreams, People, Haegeum, Suga's Interlude, Lilith, People pt2, So Far Away, and Burn It.

BURN IT is a bilingual release, mixing Korean rap and English vocals with a hybrid sound of hip-hop and alternative production. It remains one of the standout tracks from the D-2 project. Social media platforms recorded increased user activity as listeners acknowledged the track’s streaming growth.

Ad

"AgustD supremacy ❤️‍🔥🥹🔥CONGRATULATIONS AGUST D CONGRATULATIONS SUGA," an X user commented.

Leesha 🥢⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK @WifeyOfagustD93 LINK AgustD supremacy ❤️‍🔥🥹🔥 CONGRATULATIONS AGUST D CONGRATULATIONS SUGA

Ad

Fan reactions reflect appreciation for both the song and the BTS rapper's artistry.

"This song owns the crowd 🔥," a fan remarked.

"Love this song with all my dark little soul," a user mentioned.

"Deserved yoongi my love," a person shared.

Many are now rallying behind other tracks by Agust D, encouraging fellow listeners to stream songs like Amygdala and Moonlight next.

"More to come!!! Yoongi lovers, bless your ears and continue streaming for Amygdala and Moonlight 🥰," a netizen said.

Ad

"Yessssss 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Keep streaming for Yoongi 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," a viewer noted.

"Next: Amygdala and Moonlight, 2 of my most fave songs of #AgustD 🙏🏼 Please check out Forstream on Spotify for more playlists to use!," another fan added.

BTS' SUGA is soon to be discharged from the military

Expand Tweet

Ad

SUGA of BTS began his military duty on September 22, 2023. Due to a past shoulder issue, he wasn’t placed in standard active duty and has been doing alternative civilian-based work instead. The K-pop idol is set to wrap up his term on June 21, 2025.

Min Yoongi stands as the last BTS artist to complete military service. Bandmates Jin and j-hope completed theirs earlier. RM, Taehyung, Jimin, and Jungkook also returned recently.

Before he started his term in the armed forces, SUGA released his solo album, D-Day, under his stage name Agust D. This marked his debut as a complete individual project beyond the band. BTS has paused group work during their service, and now all members are expected to reunite after Yoongi's discharge.

Ad

BTS' SUGA stepped out for the first time since starting his military term. The artist showed up at Hobi's HOPE ON THE STAGE, Seoul encore concert on June 13th. The event was held at Kintex Hall, Goyang. SUGA sat alongside his members RM, Jin, Jimin, and V in the VIP area.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More