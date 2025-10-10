  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Ahyeon deserves better": Fans slam YG for alleged mistreatment and sidelining of BABYMONSTER's center in ‘We Go Up’ comeback

"Ahyeon deserves better": Fans slam YG for alleged mistreatment and sidelining of BABYMONSTER's center in ‘We Go Up’ comeback

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 10, 2025 14:16 GMT
BABYMONSTER (Image via Instagram/@babymonster_ygofficial)
BABYMONSTER (Image via Instagram/@babymonster_ygofficial)

On Friday, October 10, BABYMONSTER's official social media accounts released the D-DAY poster of the K-pop girl group's latest comeback, We Go Up. While many fans and netizens were impressed with the upcoming release from the group, they soon noticed the positioning of member Ahyeon and were displeased with it.

Ad

Ahyeon stands as the center of the K-pop girl group, implying that she is considered by the members that attracts more eyes and fans for the group. This title is also given to her due to the all-around skills she holds in singing, rapping, and dancing.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Since the center members are often found to be placed in more visible positions on promotional posters, fans were unhappy with the positioning of Ahyeon at the far end of the D-DAY promotional poster for We Go Up. In light of the recent incident, fans also recalled several instances where BABYMONSTER's Ahyeon was allegedly mistreated by the agency.

They criticized YG Entertainment for failing to realize and rightfully recognize her position as the group's center. Naturally, several fans expressed their thoughts about the same, urging YG Entertainment to refrain from their ongoing alleged mistreatment of Ahyeon. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

Ad
"This company keeps shading someone who had big potential in the future. I swear Ahyeon deserves better than this." said a fan
Ad

More fans and netizens expressed their frustrations regarding this matter.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about BABYMONSTER and their recent activities

BABYMONSTER, otherwise known as Baemon, is a South Korean girl group that debuted under YG Entertainment in April 2024. The members of the group are Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita. They rolled out their first EP, Babymons7er, for their debut, which held its title track as Sheesh, along with their pre-debut singles, Batter Up and Stuck in the Middle.

Ad

In July of the same year, they also released their pre-release single Forever, for the group's first studio album called Drip. The album was rolled out in November with two lead singles, Clik Clak and Drip. The album, Drip, made BABYMONSTER's history as they entered the Billboard 200 charts with a debut at #149. In January 2025, the group kick-started their first world tour, Hello Monsters.

The inaugural show of the same at the KSPO Dome in Seoul drew over 20,000 attendees. This achievement made them the fastest female act to headline at the venue, given that they accomplished it only eight months after their debut. The tour concluded in September after the group's stops across countries like the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, and more.

Ad

In July 2025, the group released a digital called Hot Sauce, which excluded the member Rami due to her current hiatus regarding her health issues. Most recently, the group rolled out their latest EP, We Go Up, with a lead single under the same name as the album, on October 10.

Therefore, fans and netizens have been looking forward to the promotions of the upcoming album, We Go Up.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications