"Ahyeon deserves better": Fans slam YG for alleged mistreatment and sidelining of BABYMONSTER's center in ‘We Go Up’ comeback

On Friday, October 10, BABYMONSTER's official social media accounts released the D-DAY poster of the K-pop girl group's latest comeback, We Go Up. While many fans and netizens were impressed with the upcoming release from the group, they soon noticed the positioning of member Ahyeon and were displeased with it. Ahyeon stands as the center of the K-pop girl group, implying that she is considered by the members that attracts more eyes and fans for the group. This title is also given to her due to the all-around skills she holds in singing, rapping, and dancing. Since the center members are often found to be placed in more visible positions on promotional posters, fans were unhappy with the positioning of Ahyeon at the far end of the D-DAY promotional poster for We Go Up. In light of the recent incident, fans also recalled several instances where BABYMONSTER's Ahyeon was allegedly mistreated by the agency. They criticized YG Entertainment for failing to realize and rightfully recognize her position as the group's center. Naturally, several fans expressed their thoughts about the same, urging YG Entertainment to refrain from their ongoing alleged mistreatment of Ahyeon. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;This company keeps shading someone who had big potential in the future. I swear Ahyeon deserves better than this.&quot; said a fan` @flyeonieyLINK@slayeon___ @ygent_official this compant keep shading someone who had big potential in the future. I swear Ahyeon deserve better than thisMore fans and netizens expressed their frustrations regarding this matter.Slayeon🥀 @slayeon___LINKWTF enough is enough. Not a single photo or teaser or anything where Ahy positioned as or at Centre. Damn YG !! #AHYEON_GOES_SKY_HIGH #WEGOUP #AHYEON #아현 #BABYMONSTER🦋Ahy🍓 @AhybutterflyyLINK@ygent_official we ask for better treatment for #AHYEON, she is the most popular member, face of the group and the official center so STOP doing that, respect Ahyeon's official placeBAEMON_ @alwaysdnsLINKYG ARE YOU SERIOUS? You always treat Ahyeon like this, she's a center, and an all-rounder, she carries a lot of weight, and she's put in the back?? SHE'S A CENTER!!! #ahyeon #BABYMONSTER #WEGOUPselenophile @selenop69238259LINK@alwaysdns I am more than happy if Ahyeon will leave the company after their full 7year contractOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.Slayeon🥀 @slayeon___LINKYG doing her dirty every single f*cking time and this time I'm not gonna let it slide. This is how you treat The most popular member &amp; Centre of your group. SHAME ON YG #WEGOUP #AHYEON #아현 #BABYMONSTERaziren14 @AquinoAzir36791LINKAhyeon got that aura that sought attention,so that stupid company wasting her,she will shine on her own no matter what.. #ahyeon #AHYEON_GOES_SKY_HIGHaziren14 @AquinoAzir36791LINK@YGBABYMONSTER_ And they still say ahyeon is YG favorite when they don't have the damn about her position 😕😔😔ahyeon @rose4_itgirlLINK@alwaysdns @selenop69238259 Ahyeon leave this companyAll you need to know about BABYMONSTER and their recent activitiesBABYMONSTER, otherwise known as Baemon, is a South Korean girl group that debuted under YG Entertainment in April 2024. The members of the group are Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita. They rolled out their first EP, Babymons7er, for their debut, which held its title track as Sheesh, along with their pre-debut singles, Batter Up and Stuck in the Middle.In July of the same year, they also released their pre-release single Forever, for the group's first studio album called Drip. The album was rolled out in November with two lead singles, Clik Clak and Drip. The album, Drip, made BABYMONSTER's history as they entered the Billboard 200 charts with a debut at #149. In January 2025, the group kick-started their first world tour, Hello Monsters.The inaugural show of the same at the KSPO Dome in Seoul drew over 20,000 attendees. This achievement made them the fastest female act to headline at the venue, given that they accomplished it only eight months after their debut. The tour concluded in September after the group's stops across countries like the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, and more.In July 2025, the group released a digital called Hot Sauce, which excluded the member Rami due to her current hiatus regarding her health issues. Most recently, the group rolled out their latest EP, We Go Up, with a lead single under the same name as the album, on October 10. Therefore, fans and netizens have been looking forward to the promotions of the upcoming album, We Go Up.