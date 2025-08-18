"PREDICTABLY uncreative” - Fans divided as YG announces BABYMONSTER’s new show BAEMON HOUSE, inspired by BLACKPINK HOUSE

BABYMONSTER will headline their first reality program, BAEMON HOUSE, which will premiere this September. YG Entertainment confirmed the show as part of the K-pop act's activities before their upcoming mini-album release. On August 18, 2025, former CEO of YG, Yang Hyun-suk, announced the project on the company's official YouTube channel.

Ad

"It's been a long time since I last heard the name 'BLACKPINK HOUSE.' Fortunately, fans really loved 'BLACKPINK HOUSE.' As for BABYMONSTER, they haven't had a reality show yet. This time, following 'BLACKPINK HOUSE,' we've prepared something called 'BAEMON HOUSE,'" Yang stated.

Ad

Trending

The 55-year-old music executive clarified that the concept mirrors the structure of BLACKPINK HOUSE, which chronicled BLACKPINK’s initial journey. For the septet, this represents their debut unscripted project with the agency.

"We secured a big house, and we've already finished filming the members living together there. 'BAEMON HOUSE' will be BABYMONSTER's first reality program under YG. To make sure fans don't get bored while waiting for the album, 'BAEMON HOUSE' will begin airing in September," he added.

Ad

However, fans are criticizing YG, calling it "not shocking" and "predictably uncreative."

"Not shocking - PREDICTABLY uncreative," an X user commented.

VIS SOU⁰³²⁷ @vis_sou Not shocking - PREDICTABLY uncreative.

Ad

Many are questioning why YG often copies others' concepts instead of creating a unique identity for each group.

ThoughtsOfScarface! @QueenArmylisa Why YG coping BLACKPINK lol do something different

Ad

svnthDOTEXE @seventhDOTEXE This agency has no creativity whatsoever. From the concept of group and others, they just copy paste and add more members 😂

Ad

Queen @DelindaMangwa Why YG always copy others concept instead to creat for each group their own identity ???? Like why ???

Ad

Meanwhile, others are eagerly waiting for the K-pop act's debut show.

Viral Buzz @theviral7787 I’m so stoked for BABYMONSTER’s Baemon House! YG giving us a BLACKPINK House-style show with Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita is gonna be such a fun peek into their lives. Baemons, what kind of chaos are you hoping to see from the girls?

Ad

Ahy_Schatz @nams_me12034 Can't wait for Baemon House 😘😘😘

Ad

AhyluvRiri~HOT SAUCE!!!~.BM7_401🦋🦌🤍🩶 @Emjhay1127 Can't wait. So excited!😭🙏 Love #BABYMONS7ER

Ad

BABYMONSTER’s second mini-album has been pushed to another date

Members of the girl group (Image via X )

YG Entertainment has announced a slight shift for BABYMONSTER’s next mini-album. The girl group’s second EP, initially planned for October 1, is now set to release on October 10. The adjustment avoids the busy Chuseok holiday in South Korea, which falls in early October and makes album distribution tricky.

Ad

Founder Yang Hyun-suk shared the update in the same video, also mentioning plans for TREASURE and BLACKPINK. He asserted that the team is developing a mini-album for BLACKPINK while balancing their tour schedules. Though the date is not set, as per Yang, the target is to release it no later than November.

Meanwhile, BABYMONSTER's forthcoming EP, titled We Go Up, will consist of four new tracks: We Go Up, Psycho, Supa Dupa Luv, and Wild. The single Hot Sauce, originally part of the mini-album, will remain a standalone summer release. The retro hip-hop track, released on July 1, debuted at #6 on the Billboard Japan Hot Songs chart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More