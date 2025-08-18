"PREDICTABLY uncreative” - Fans divided as YG announces BABYMONSTER’s new show BAEMON HOUSE, inspired by BLACKPINK HOUSE

BABYMONSTER will headline their first reality program, BAEMON HOUSE, which will premiere this September. YG Entertainment confirmed the show as part of the K-pop act's activities before their upcoming mini-album release. On August 18, 2025, former CEO of YG, Yang Hyun-suk, announced the project on the company's official YouTube channel.
"It's been a long time since I last heard the name 'BLACKPINK HOUSE.' Fortunately, fans really loved 'BLACKPINK HOUSE.' As for BABYMONSTER, they haven't had a reality show yet. This time, following 'BLACKPINK HOUSE,' we've prepared something called 'BAEMON HOUSE,'" Yang stated.
The 55-year-old music executive clarified that the concept mirrors the structure of BLACKPINK HOUSE, which chronicled BLACKPINK’s initial journey. For the septet, this represents their debut unscripted project with the agency.
"We secured a big house, and we've already finished filming the members living together there. 'BAEMON HOUSE' will be BABYMONSTER's first reality program under YG. To make sure fans don't get bored while waiting for the album, 'BAEMON HOUSE' will begin airing in September," he added.
However, fans are criticizing YG, calling it "not shocking" and "predictably uncreative."
"Not shocking - PREDICTABLY uncreative," an X user commented.
Many are questioning why YG often copies others' concepts instead of creating a unique identity for each group.
Meanwhile, others are eagerly waiting for the K-pop act's debut show.
BABYMONSTER’s second mini-album has been pushed to another date
YG Entertainment has announced a slight shift for BABYMONSTER’s next mini-album. The girl group’s second EP, initially planned for October 1, is now set to release on October 10. The adjustment avoids the busy Chuseok holiday in South Korea, which falls in early October and makes album distribution tricky.
Founder Yang Hyun-suk shared the update in the same video, also mentioning plans for TREASURE and BLACKPINK. He asserted that the team is developing a mini-album for BLACKPINK while balancing their tour schedules. Though the date is not set, as per Yang, the target is to release it no later than November.
Meanwhile, BABYMONSTER's forthcoming EP, titled We Go Up, will consist of four new tracks: We Go Up, Psycho, Supa Dupa Luv, and Wild. The single Hot Sauce, originally part of the mini-album, will remain a standalone summer release. The retro hip-hop track, released on July 1, debuted at #6 on the Billboard Japan Hot Songs chart.