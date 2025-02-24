"Already this good?"— Netizens leave positive reviews to SM Entertainment's rookie K-pop girl group Hearts2Hearts' debut with The Chase

On Saturday, February 24, the latest K-pop girl group from SM Entertainment, Hearts2Hearts, made their debut with their single album, The Chase. The album holds the title track with the same name as the album, and Hearts2Hearts released a music video for the same. Following the same, many fans and netizens left several positive reviews on the K-pop girl group's debut.

Netizens were impressed with the song, its concept, the experimental take with the music video, and the choreography. They took to X to talk about the group's debut and what they had in store with their future release.

"Wow, already this good? I must listen full song then."

"The beat drop,, I love how they didn’t go for the expected high note like most SM songs," said a fan on X.

"the harmony??? this is so SM and SNSD coded I'M SAT for aespa's lil sisters," added another fan.

"the song is actually so f*cking good omg. it’s so addicting and in some way is so unique too… really really loved!" commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how they really loved Hearts2Hearts debut and are excited to see more from the K-pop girl group.

"and if i say best 5th gen debut?" stated a fan.

"It's a very good debut. Very very good goddamnit. Another one for SM. Never a miss," added an X user.

"Hear me out but this might be top 5 best sm debuts of all time already," said a netizen.

"will be stanning this is a f*cking hit.. the vocals, the beat, the visuals????" commented another X user.

All you need to know about SM Entertainment's latest rookie K-pop girl group, Hearts2Hearts

Hearts2Hearts, also known as H2H, is an eight-piece K-pop girl group from SM Entertainment who made their debut with the release of their first single album, The Chase, on February 24. The members of the group are Carmen, Jiwoo, Yuha, Stella, Juun, A-na, Ian, and Ye-on. The leader of the group is Jiwoo.

The group's debut was initially revealed on September 4, 2022, when the internal reports and documents of SM Entertainment's upcoming schedule for the fourth 2022 quarter was leaked on the internet. In the same, an unnamed "new girl band" was listed for a debut. In September and November of the same year, SM Entertainment's Training Unit revealed more about the new group.

The Training Unit's official Instagram account posted a series of images of silhouettes of eight girls, further raising speculation of the rookie K-pop girl group's upcoming debut. In March 2023, a showcase of the female trainees at SM Entertainment was held at an unannounced venue in Seoul, and the potential members of the new girl group were revealed.

Subsequently, SM Entertainment announced in May 2023 that the group will be debuting in the fourth quarter of 2024. However, their debut was postponed. In November 2024, the agency revealed that the group will finally be debuting in the first quarter of 2025. Following the same, Hearts2Hearts was revealed through a VCR that played during SM TOWN 2025, the agency's 30th anniversary concert.

Their social media accounts were also launched the same day and their debut date was also announced. On January 31, a sneak peek of the members was slowly unveiled. In February 10, SM Entertainment also revealed that Hearts2Hearts will be rolling out another single in the second quarter of 2025.

