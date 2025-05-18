"Always very proud" — Fans celebrate as BTS' Jimin bags 'Best Album' in the International category for 'MUSE' at Top 50 Music Awards 2025

On May 18, 2025, BTS' Jimin's solo album MUSE won the Best Album in the International Category at the Top 50 Music Awards 2025. This achievement comes as he serves the final days of his military service. His discharge is scheduled for mid-June 2025. Despite his absence from the public eye, fans have continued to show support, celebrating his latest accomplishment across social media.

The Top 50 Music Awards are held in Spain and are based entirely on a global online voting system. The fan-driven poll took place from March 23 to April 27, 2025. It allowed music enthusiasts from all over the world to vote for their favorite acts across multiple categories.

Jimin's album MUSE was released on July 19, 2024, under Big Hit Music. The seven-track album featured songs like Closer Than This, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat Loco), and the lead single Who.

Speaking of the album's initial success, MUSE debuted at number two on the South Korean Circle Album Chart. It sold over 771,000 copies in its first week. In the United States, the album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200. Furthermore, it also secured the number three spot on Japan's Oricon Albums Chart.

Shortly after the announcement, fans took to social media to express their excitement. An X user, @jiminwithluv13, wrote:

"We are always very proud of our precious artist."

Others also shared congratulatory messages and reflected on the singer's musical journey.

"A well-deserved honor for an outstanding masterpiece," an X user remarked.

"Wait the awards are still going on?? but congratulations mimi," a fan wrote.

The fandom celebrated the award. They also expressed how much they missed the singer and wanted his discharge date to come soon.

"proud my babie," a fan commented.

"I need June to come quickly," an X user mentioned.

Jimin's solo success and BTS' awards domination at Top 50 Music Awards

The Singularity singer's victory at the Top 50 Music Awards was not the only highlight for BTS. Other members also secured their prizes. This shows the group's continued dominance in the global music scene even during their hiatus.

Taehyung (V) was given the titles of Best K-pop Artist and Best Fans. Jungkook took home Best Artist or Group. RM's Neva Play with Megan Thee Stallion won the Best Collaboration.

Apart from Jimin's MUSE winning Best Album, V's song Fri(end)s also won Best Song in the international category.

Jimin's MUSE stood out among other international nominees and earned recognition for its blend of pop, R&B, and nostalgic elements. The album's production involved various producers and collaborators like OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, Pdogg, Ghstloop, Evan, Jon Bellion, and Supreme Boi.

In other recent news, both Jimin and Jungkook also received awards at the 2025 BMI Pop Awards, held on May 13, 2025. They won in the Most Performed Songs of the Year category. It highlighted their continued success as solo artists. Jimin's two tracks Like Crazy and Who were also awarded the prize. Meanwhile, Jungkook's 3D and Standing Next to You also made the list.

With the group's reunion anticipated for June 13, 2025, coinciding with BTS' 12th debut anniversary, the excitement among fans is palpable.

