"Another golden touch" — Fans react as BTS' Jungkook reportedly boosts a whiskey brand's sales by 144% with his Weverse recommendation

BTS’ Jungkook's recommended whiskey brand, Evan Williams, reportedly saw a 144 percent boost in sales last year. On June 24, according to a report by Money Today, a South Korean media agency, the brand saw a rise in sales due to the influence of BTS maknae. The brand gained attention from netizens following the idol's recommendation during multiple Weverse livestreams in 2023.

The report indicated that Evan Williams has become a successful product at the Shinsegae L&B department store, emerging as the top-selling item for the company in 2023. This surge in popularity was due to the recent “mixology” trend among consumers.

Jungkook introduced the alcohol brand to fans on Weverse, recommending it with a highball. Subsequently, the brand's popularity increased so much that the drink was also known as "Jungkook Whiskey."

Netizens were not surprised by the results, noting that this was not the first Jungkook had caused a product to sell out. Fans took to social media to highlight his impact. One X user wrote:

"Another golden touch. Jungkook effect is beyong..."

Other fans echoed similar sentiments on social media platforms:

"They don’t call Jungkook the SOLD OUT KING for no reason, this is what he does, it's the Jungkook effect," an X user wrote.

"Everyone wants what our golden (crown emoticon) has touched, because everything he has touched turns to gold," another fan commented.

Netizens also highlighted that Jungkook is currently on a break while serving in the military, yet his influence on the audience continues to grow.

"His impact is not resting even in his hiatus era," one fan praised.

"He’s done it again. My global superstar," another X user reacted.

"Jungkook’s selling power is unmatched," one person commented.

BTS' Jungkook sold out Calvin Klein Spring collection following appearance in ad campaign in February 2024

In February 2024, BTS' Jungkook surprised netizens and fans by appearing in the Calvin Klein Spring collection advertisement campaign, which was seemingly filmed before his military enlistment in December 2023. He was seen donning various outfits from the brand's essentials in the campaign videos shared on their official social media page.

Netizens quickly noticed that the items of clothing Jungkook wore in the campaign went out of stock in different countries. According to Star News, the Denim Windbreaker and Woven Tab Boxy Fit Tech Short Sleeve Shirt worn by the Seven singer swiftly sold out in all sizes on the Japanese website of the American brand.

Furthermore, he is also known for boosting the sale of the Kombucha brand Teazen, as fans saw him enjoying the drink during a live video. According to The Korea Economic Daily, an official from the brand's investing association said:

"We are flooded with export inquiries by overseas F&B companies, after Jungkook’s mention of our kombucha drink."

The BTS maknae has consistently showcased his popularity by selling different products, including fabric softener, modern hanbok, perfume fragrances, pillows, and many other things.