Apple Music launches a new program called “All About Stray Kids Radio” featuring members Bang Chan and Felix as hosts

Apple Music has officially announced a new show called All About Stray Kids Radio, set to be hosted by Stray Kids' members Bang Chan and Felix. On July 2, 2024, Apple Music revealed the news via their social media platforms, featuring a greeting video from both artists.

The show, which will air every Tuesday at 11 am, as the name implies, will focus on the group and its members. All eight members are confirmed to appear across four episodes. Additionally, other members might reportedly host the other episodes as well.

All About Stray Kids Radio will cover a variety of topics, including the members' musical tastes, everyday hobbies, life before their debut, collaboration projects and inspirations, and the meaning of music and performances.

Stray Kids to launch a new show on Apple Music

K-pop artists Bang Chan and Felix are set to host All About Stray Kids Radio, a new radio show featuring four intriguing episodes. Other group members will also join as guest speakers to share their sincere thoughts on the upcoming album, ATE.

Through the video posted by Apple Music, Bang Chan and Felix expressed their excitement about the new venture, saying,

“We are very pleased to be producing Stray Kids' radio series through Apple Music and sharing this precious moment with fans worldwide. We hope the fun episodes prepared each week will help us understand each other better.”

This artist radio show, available through the Apple Music 1 radio tab, will be released on July 9, generating excitement among K-pop fans globally.

The first episode, premiering at 11 am, will explore the diverse interests and hobbies of Bang Chan and Felix, delving into their recent activities and personal lifestyles in depth. Both hailing from the same country, Australia, have been paired for the first episode as hosts to share their common experiences.

Following this, new episodes will be released every Tuesday at 11 am, from July 16 to 30. In the second episode, Lee Know and Seungmin will discuss their musical tastes from before their debut.

The third episode will feature Hyunjin and I.N, who will share behind-the-scenes stories of the group’s new album and its tracks. The final episode will see Changbin and Han talk about the songs and festivals that have shaped the current Stray Kids.

This Apple Music original show can be accessed live on Apple Music Radio, and subscribers can enjoy it anytime. Additionally, new episodes will be available on Apple Podcasts one hour after the live radio broadcast each week.

