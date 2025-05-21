Are BTS and j-hope part of Lilo & Stitch soundtrack? Speculation rife over viral interview

Disney's upcoming live-action film Lilo & Stitch has begun its promotions with cast interviews. One of the latest interviews featuring Stitch sparked curiosity about whether K-pop juggernaut group BTS will be a part of the film's soundtrack. The flurry of excitement online prompted the publication to come forward with a clarification that neither BTS nor j-hope will be a part of the soundtrack for the film.

On May 19, US publication The Nerds of Pop (NOC) posted a short snippet from its interview with Stitch, the animated furry alien from Lilo & Stitch. In the interview, Stitch was asked whether he likes K-pop, to which he replied that he does.

When asked which K-pop group was his favorite, the prompt answer came, "Everyone know Stitch love BTS" and then his bias was revealed to be rapper j-hope. The video also featured j-hope's Hope World in the background as music, and fans began to wonder if the interview view was just a hint to the upcoming collaboration.

j-hope as a part of Lilo & Stitch soundtrack: rumor debunked

This reveal by NOC sent waves of shock and surprise among the online fan communities, especially the ARMYs (BTS fandom name). Their comments ranged from hopes of seeing the BTS member in a collaboration to catching the movie in the theaters, should the rumor be true.

However, the next day, on May 20, The Nerds of Color came forward with a clarification that neither j-hope nor BTS are a part of Lilo & Stitch's soundtrack. They did mention that Stitch is an ARMY. The video was only edited to add j-hope's song to reflect Stitch's favorite artist.

All you need to know about the upcoming live-action Lilo & Stitch movie

Lilo & Stitch tells the story of a young girl named Lilo who befriends an alien creature named Stitch. This creature has dog-like features and actions and is a genetically modified being made for destruction.

Unaware of his reality, Lilo hides Stitch in her home, and eventually, her parents befriend the creature as well. It is a remake of the 2002 animated film of the same name. It is a science fiction film slated to release in theaters on May 23, 2025.

Maia Kealohap plays the young girl Lilo, whereas Chris Sanders, who also directed the 2002 film, voices Stitch. The movie also stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Hannah Waddingham, Billy Magnussen, Zach Galifianakis, and Courtney B. Vance, along with Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee from the original film.

