"What an icon"- Fans react as BTS' j-hope makes history to become the first male K-soloist in 13 years to grace Billboard U.S. magazine cover

On May 20, Billboard unveiled the cover of its May 2025 U.S. issue, featuring BTS’ j-hope, marking a historic moment as he becomes the first-ever male solo artist from the K-pop industry to grace the cover of the magazine. The official cover and accompanying visuals were released across Billboard’s website and social media platforms.

As part of this campaign, four photos have been released so far, along with a short interview in which j-hope reflects on his journey as a solo artist. Over the past year, he has actively pursued a solo career beyond BTS, releasing new music and embarking on a solo world tour.

While BTS as a group has previously appeared on the Billboard cover, this moment marks the first time a single member, and notably, any male K-pop soloist, has received this recognition. Fans are proud of their beloved star and applaud this recognition:

“j-hope is on another level, other's can't relate,” a fan remarked.

“JHOPE FOR BILLBOARD OMG THIS IS BY FAR THE MOST ICONIC AND INSANE,” a fan exclaimed.

Other fans expressed their pride in more creative words,

“I can't wait to see what j-hope has in store for us..he just keeps evolving and getting better,” a fan stated.

“Omg hobi we are so proud- I cannot express how absolutely delighted we are to see you bloom so beautifully. We are excited for your future!” A fan wrote.

j-hope shines on Billboard May 2025 cover and reflects on his solo journey and artistic identity

In the four photos released for Billboard's May 2025 global issue, j-hope showcased two distinct looks. In two images, he wore a khaki-colored blazer suit over a crisp white shirt, while in the other two, he donned khaki trousers paired with a black sweater-style top.

Both ensembles were styled using pieces from luxury brands Louis Vuitton and Audemars Piguet. He currently represents Louis Vuitton as a brand ambassador. The watch he was seen wearing for this photoshoot is the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel openworked watch priced at $106,200.00.

In the accompanying interview, the star described the moment of seeing himself on Billboard’s cover as “surreal and exciting,” calling it a dream he’s held onto for a long time.

When asked about the meaning of the impact he has had on the fans and the hope he symbolizes for them worldwide, he shared that it stems from something very simple. He mentioned that growing up, he drew inspiration from many artists, and now, he wishes to pass that inspiration forward to the next generation.

He emphasized the importance of authenticity in everything he does, whether it’s fashion, music, choreography, stage design, or creative direction. j-hope shared how he tries to be personally involved in every detail of his solo work to ensure it stays true to who he is as an artist.

In April, he achieved another career milestone by becoming the first Korean soloist to perform at the BMO Stadium in the U.S. Reflecting on that historic performance, he said:

“Having performed at countless stadiums with BTS, I was always part of a seven-member team filling the stage. This time, I was on my own, and honestly, I wondered if I could handle that immense energy and pressure by myself. But I pulled it off, and that means a lot to me—it’s a milestone I’ll always cherish.”

Through this intimate interview, j-hope offered a glimpse into his solo journey, marked by growth, sincerity, and a drive to inspire. It captured not only his evolution as an artist but also the "hope" he continues to represent.

