Are Jang Theo and Chung You-jin dating? Single’s Inferno 4’s cast denies relationship rumors

On September 8, 2025, Xports News reported that Jang Theo's side (Jang Tae-oh) has denied dating rumors involving fellow Single’s Inferno 4 contestant Chung You-jin. The clarification came after speculation intensified following earlier claims by various reports on the same day.The rumors suggested the two had started dating in February after filming for the Netflix series ended. However, Jang Theo’s representatives explained that the actor had a packed schedule after the show ended.They added that any overlap with Chung You-jin was due to promotions and fashion events where both appeared together. They further stressed that the two are just close colleagues. According to Chosun, Theo’s side told OSEN,&quot;After the broadcast ended, Jang Tae-oh and Jeong Yu-jin had overlapping schedules, and since we helped Jeong Yu-jin with her work in the Chinese-speaking region, they were often seen together. They are not in a relationship beyond colleagues.&quot;The denial directly contradicts reports that had previously suggested a romantic relationship had developed between the pair despite them not being matched in the finale.About Jang Theo, Chung You-jin, and Single’s Inferno 4The rumors began when fans noticed subtle signs on social media. These included both using similar clover-designed phone cases, Theo liking a post related to You-jin’s art class, and a reflection in one of Theo’s Instagram photos that seemed to match You-jin’s phone case. In another post, he was pictured holding two coffee cups, which sparked speculation about who the second drink was for. While these details fueled the theory that they were dating, the latest statement from Jang Theo’s side has shut down such claims. It clarified that the two remain only friends and colleagues. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJang Theo was born in 1994. He is an actor who appeared in Love Interference Season 2 (KBS Joy), Man in a Veil (KBS2), and the historical drama The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won (KBS1). Recently, he has expanded his career into international projects like the Malaysian film OPPA.Meanwhile, Chung You-jin, born in 1996, is a dancer and influencer. She majored in Korean traditional dance at Ewha Womans University. She was charismatic on the show, and her background appealed to the audience of this show.BLush(˶˃ᆺ˂˶) @loeykyuLINKThe only way they can save this season from being the worst season is giving us Theo x Youjin ENDGAME. #SinglesInferno4Single’s Inferno 4 aired from January 14 to February 11, 2025, on Netflix. The show was known for its mix of competition and romance. It placed contestants on “Inferno,” an isolated island, where they had to form couples to leave for “Paradise,” a luxury resort.The final episode ended with Yuk Jun-seo and Lee Si-an, Kook Dong-ho and Kim A-rin, Kim Tae-hwan and Bae Ji-yeon, and Ahn Jong-hoon and Kim Hye-jin as the confirmed couples.Jang Theo and Chung You-jin did not leave as a couple, but their easy chemistry and supportive friendship drew attention throughout the season.This post-show closeness later gave rise to the dating rumors, which have now been firmly denied by Jang Theo’s side.