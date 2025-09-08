  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Are Jang Theo and Chung You-jin dating? Single’s Inferno 4’s cast denies relationship rumors

Are Jang Theo and Chung You-jin dating? Single’s Inferno 4’s cast denies relationship rumors

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 08, 2025 12:09 GMT
Are Jang Theo and Chung You-jin dating? (Images via Instagram/@tachyonproject)
Are Jang Theo and Chung You-jin dating? (Images via Instagram/@tachyonproject)

On September 8, 2025, Xports News reported that Jang Theo's side (Jang Tae-oh) has denied dating rumors involving fellow Single’s Inferno 4 contestant Chung You-jin. The clarification came after speculation intensified following earlier claims by various reports on the same day.

Ad

The rumors suggested the two had started dating in February after filming for the Netflix series ended. However, Jang Theo’s representatives explained that the actor had a packed schedule after the show ended.

They added that any overlap with Chung You-jin was due to promotions and fashion events where both appeared together. They further stressed that the two are just close colleagues. According to Chosun, Theo’s side told OSEN,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"After the broadcast ended, Jang Tae-oh and Jeong Yu-jin had overlapping schedules, and since we helped Jeong Yu-jin with her work in the Chinese-speaking region, they were often seen together. They are not in a relationship beyond colleagues."

The denial directly contradicts reports that had previously suggested a romantic relationship had developed between the pair despite them not being matched in the finale.

Ad

About Jang Theo, Chung You-jin, and Single’s Inferno 4

The rumors began when fans noticed subtle signs on social media. These included both using similar clover-designed phone cases, Theo liking a post related to You-jin’s art class, and a reflection in one of Theo’s Instagram photos that seemed to match You-jin’s phone case.

In another post, he was pictured holding two coffee cups, which sparked speculation about who the second drink was for. While these details fueled the theory that they were dating, the latest statement from Jang Theo’s side has shut down such claims. It clarified that the two remain only friends and colleagues.

Ad
Ad

Jang Theo was born in 1994. He is an actor who appeared in Love Interference Season 2 (KBS Joy), Man in a Veil (KBS2), and the historical drama The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won (KBS1). Recently, he has expanded his career into international projects like the Malaysian film OPPA.

Meanwhile, Chung You-jin, born in 1996, is a dancer and influencer. She majored in Korean traditional dance at Ewha Womans University. She was charismatic on the show, and her background appealed to the audience of this show.

Ad
Ad

Single’s Inferno 4 aired from January 14 to February 11, 2025, on Netflix. The show was known for its mix of competition and romance. It placed contestants on “Inferno,” an isolated island, where they had to form couples to leave for “Paradise,” a luxury resort.

The final episode ended with Yuk Jun-seo and Lee Si-an, Kook Dong-ho and Kim A-rin, Kim Tae-hwan and Bae Ji-yeon, and Ahn Jong-hoon and Kim Hye-jin as the confirmed couples.

Ad

Jang Theo and Chung You-jin did not leave as a couple, but their easy chemistry and supportive friendship drew attention throughout the season.

This post-show closeness later gave rise to the dating rumors, which have now been firmly denied by Jang Theo’s side.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications