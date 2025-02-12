"Wish they would show more of these moments"— Single’s Inferno 4 fans amused by You-jin’s reaction to discovering she's the oldest female contestant

On February 12, 2025, Single’s Inferno 4 fans were highly entertained by Jung You-jin’s reaction to discovering she was the oldest female contestant. As the final episodes aired, one particular moment stood out—when contestants finally revealed their ages and professions. You-jin’s exaggerated response quickly went viral, leaving viewers and fellow contestants laughing.

Throughout the season, You-jin had seemed mildly annoyed whenever the younger female contestants called her unnie—a Korean term used to address an older female acquaintance. However, it wasn’t until the final gathering that she realized she was, in fact, the oldest among the women.

As each contestant disclosed their age, You-jin’s expression shifted from surprise to playful frustration. When she stood up and dramatically reacted, the group burst into laughter, with contestant Theo joining in on the teasing. Even the host panel, including Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Da-hee, Hanhae, Kyuhyun, and Kim Jin-young (Dex), found her reaction amusing.

Many wished the show had included more candid scenes like this, praising You-jin for her lively and entertaining personality. An X user, @choi_darinka27 wrote,

"I wish they would show more of these moments…these funny moments."

Others also joined in to appreciate You-jin's playful personality throughout the season.

"Youjin was so pissed off everytime the girls called her unnie lmao. The way she side eyed Junseo when he said "you are a bit older right?". Love her! She finally revealed her job as a dancer too," an X user wrote.

"I love this kind of personality like so easy going and fun to be around," a netizen remarked.

"she’s such a natural comedian haha love her humor," another person added.

"Why is Youjin so funny? The way she was upset she was oldest among the girls asking “Why do we age?” With that adorable expression," a user added.

Fans online loved her reaction, calling it one of the season's funniest moments.

"She’s always that funny girl. My dear YouJin," a fan commented.

"All eyes and ears are on her. She has an interesting personality and career that some men may find intimidating," another user added.

"the way blood drained out her face each time the other girls revealed their age lamao youjin's life is such a comedy," an X user added.

All we know about You-jin and Single’s Inferno 4 finale

The age reveal was highly anticipated, as contestants were not allowed to share personal details unless they won a trip to Paradise. Min-seol, born in 2000, was the youngest at 23, while Bae Ji-yeon and Hae-lin were 25, born in 1999.

Meanwhile, A-rin and Hye-jin were also 25, born in 1998. You-jin, at 28, was the oldest among the women, which she had not expected.

Jung You-jin, a dance graduate from Ewha Women’s University and a Master’s student, listed free diving as one of her hobbies. Despite forming a connection with Yuk Jun-seo during the show, she ultimately left without a partner, as their relationship did not progress to a final choice.

However, she became one of the season’s standout personalities due to her humor and confidence.

As Single’s Inferno 4 concluded, the final day was filled with heartfelt conversations, last-minute confessions, and difficult decisions. The male contestants had to approach the women they wanted to leave the island with.

The final pairings included Bae Ji-yeon with Kim Tae-hwan, A-rin with Kook Dong-ho, Hye-jin with An Jong-hoon, and Lee Si-an with Yuk Jun-seo. Meanwhile, Min-seol, Park Hae-lin, Jang Theo, and Kim Jeong-su left the island without a partner.

With the season over, fans are already looking forward to Single’s Inferno 5, hoping for more unexpected and humorous moments like this.

